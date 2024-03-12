Bath & Body Works Launches “Bridgerton” Fragrance Collection In Collaboration With Netflix

Bath and Body Works on Tuesday announced a yearlong partnership with Netflix to collaborate on fragrance collections inspired by the streamer's hit shows.

The first fragrance collection to launch as part of the collaboration will be based on the Shondaland regency drama series "Bridgerton."

The limited-edition "Bridgerton" collection is "inspired by scenes, characters, key icons and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic," according to a press release. The collection will be available ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Netflix — part 1 on Thursday, May 16 and part 2 on Thursday, June 13.

"At Bath & Body Works, we aim to forever transform the viewing experience for millions of Netflix fans by allowing the power of fragrance to transport them like never before into their favorite stories and scenes," Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Bath and Body Works, said in a statement. "Scent is the most evocative of all our senses—it heightens our emotions, experiences and memories — and we want to take fandom for all those who love Bath & Body Works and Netflix to new levels through this inspiring new partnership."

Members of My Bath and Body Works Rewards will have early access to the collection's hero fragrance, Diamond of the Season, in stores and online on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14, before the full collection is released on March 25.

Diamond of the Season, named for the show's "chosen" debutante of the social season, features notes of sparkling peach, spring daffodil and radiant jasmine. Diamond of the Season spans a variety of products including body care, candles, hand soaps and sanitizers.

Along with Diamond of the Season, the "Bridgerton" collection will include four exclusive new fragrances along with accessories inspired by the show.

To celebrate the upcoming "Bridgerton" collaboration, Bath and Body Works has set up a giant fragrance-emitting Diamond of the Season 3-wick candle for photo ops at The Flatiron Plaza in Manhattan Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

