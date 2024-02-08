Demi Moore Still Has Pottery She Made While Filming “Ghost” With Patrick Swayze

Demi Moore says she still has the clay pots she made on the set of "Ghost" with costar Patrick Swayze.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Tuesday, Moore revealed she only met Swayze moments before shooting the iconic scene at the pottery wheel.

“Well the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, 'Oh you know trying to figure out his thing,'" Moore said. “And then he took his shirt off and I was like, ‘Oh got it. Get on behind me.'"

The scene is widely considered one of the most romantic scenes in cinema. Moore plays artist Molly Jensen, whose boyfriend Sam (Swayze) was killed by a mugger. But Sam, as a ghost, chooses to remain with Molly rather than going to heaven. As Molly sits at her pottery wheel, Sam's ghost embraces her from behind, set to the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody."

The Drew Barrymore Show / CBS

“I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful," Moore, 61, said. "They’re like the saddest looking things.” Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Moore was on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to promote "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" alongside her costars Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, Chloe Sevigny, Diane Lane and Naomi Watts. The series, created by Ryan Murphy, follows the Swans, a group of New York City socialites, as they seek revenge on writer Truman Capote for exposing their scandals.

Story via TMX