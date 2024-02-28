Florida Builder Who Allegedly Scammed ‘Below Deck’ Star Arrested On Fraud Charges

A Florida builder accused of scamming “Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn was arrested Thursday for allegedly failing to build the homes purchased by victims and walking off with their money.

Spencer Calvert, 51, owner of the Pineapple Corporation, allegedly misappropriated more than $15 million in deposits paid by at least 13 victims who have come forward so far, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Yawn and her wife Leah Shafer recently spoke out about their experience with Calvert, saying they emptied their savings three years ago and paid $1.6 million to build their dream home in Nocatee, Fla., and they still don't have a home.

According to the sheriff's office, Calvert's Pineapple Corporation was contracted to build several homes in Nocatee's Vista neighborhood, but they were "left abandoned and incomplete."

"Calvert received millions of dollars in deposits from customers to build their custom homes and misappropriated over $15,000,000," the sheriff's office said.

Calvert also allegedly failed to pay subcontractors with the funds paid by the victims for labor, services, or materials, which resulted in more than $900,000 in liens being filed against the victims, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at Calvert's Jacksonville mansion, and the investigation is ongoing.

Calvert is charged with embezzling and misappropriating more than $100,000 in construction funds, first-degree grand larceny of $100,000 or more, and organized scheme to defraud.

“I’m proud of our Property Crimes Unit detectives, who worked tirelessly for those who have been financially devastated by this crime," St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said in a statement. "This is a challenging case that involves a suspect who used his position of trust to defraud our citizens, many of them using life savings to provide a home for their family. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is committed to assist the victims as we continue our investigation.”

Story via TMX