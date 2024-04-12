Golden Bachelor Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Announce Divorce

"Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing just three months after their televised "Golden wedding" on Jan. 4.

The pair appeared, holding hands, in a joint interview on "Good Morning America" Friday to share the news.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," said Turner, 74.

"We just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he said. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

While looking for a home to share, the pair said they couldn't come to an agreement on where to settle. Nist, 70, explained they looked at homes in South Carolina, and considered New Jersey, but they never found the right fit.

"I still love you," they each said to the other, describing themselves as "best friends."

But the couple doesn't want their divorce to cause other singles in their 70s to lose hope in their search for love — they haven't. They're both still looking for love.

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the 'Golden Bachelor' and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope," said Nist. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

