Guy Fieri Named Honorary Mayor Of Ferndale, California

"Mayor of Flavortown" Guy Fieri on Friday added another mayorship to his resume after being honored by his hometown of Ferndale, Calif.

The celebrity chef appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and the host shared that she had a surprise in store for him.

“Guy, you are known as the ‘Mayor of Flavortown’ but we thought wouldn’t it be fun if you were actually a mayor,” Barrymore. “So we reached out to your hometown of Ferndale, Calif., and they have a little surprise for you.”

Fieri was born in Ohio, but was raised in Ferndale, and still lives there with his family.

The real-life mayor of Ferndale, Randall Cady, then appeared on a video recording to address the 'Tournament of Champions" host.

“I’d like to let you know how much your presence, concerns and contributions to our community is appreciated,” Cady said. “So, from your hometown, I would like to make this proclamation declaring April 5, 2024: Guy Fieri honorary mayor of Ferndale Day.”

When the grinning "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host heard the news, he looked shocked. Barrymore then presented Fieri with the official proclamation of Guy Fieri Day, set in a frame, as the news sank in.

“I have been outdone in my own game a few times but you, there you go girl, just took it, didn’t you? You just went next level on me," Fieri told Barrymore. “This means so much. You’re the sweetest.”

