Julia Stiles Reveals She Welcomed Third Child Last Year

Julia Stiles revealed this week that she and husband Preston Cook welcomed their third baby last year.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, 43, casually dropped the news in an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, while discussing her directorial debut, "Wish You Were Here."

“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie,” she told the outlet.

Filming for "Wish You Were Here" wrapped in February. The movie is based on the bestselling book by Renee Carlino, and was adapted for the screen by Stiles. The film follows Charlotte, a woman in a rut, who experiences a night of romance with a man named Adam before he ghosts her. When she learns he is terminally ill, she helps him live his final days to the fullest.

Stiles told the newspaper she was “running on fumes in terms of sleep” but was nevertheless feeling "more energized than ... ever."

She did not reveal any details about the new baby, including name or sex. She and Cook are also parents to sons Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2.

The "10 Things I Hate About You" star said being a mom prepared her to work behind the camera.

“I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director,” she said. “You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary.”

In an earlier statement to Deadline, Stiles said she'd “been looking for years for the right story to tell” as director, “and finally found it" in "Wish You Were Here," a romance "that explores what it means to be human, all the laughter and tears that remind us we are alive.”

Story via TMX