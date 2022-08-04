Kindergarten Teacher Gives Her Florida Students Their First Real Snowman 

Kindergarten teacher Robin Hughes works in the sunny state of Florida, and while many people from around the country wish that they could live in the state that gets sun year round, the kids who live there have never even experienced snow.

When Robin realized that nearly all of her kindergarten students had never even seen snow, she got to work to create a great winter experience for them with the help of her sister.

After a trip to visit her family for Thanksgiving, Robin requested that her sister Amber Estes, who lives in Kentucky, assist her with bringing snow to her Florida classroom. She asked her sister to mail her some snow with the hopes that it would make it to Florida quickly and safely.

Facebook / Amber Estes

800 miles and $78 dollars in postal service fees later, Robin had a whole snowman to show her students. In January, Lucky the snowman was born with blueberries for buttons, a carrot for a nose and twigs for arms.

“I was so excited because he made it and just the pure joy [the kids] had seeing this snowman,” Hughes told The Washington Post. “They wanted to touch him. ‘Is he coming to life?’ [they asked].”

“In a time when things are not normal for kids in the classroom and for adults… this little snowman has created happiness,” Hughes continued.