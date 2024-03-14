Meghan Trainor Drops Single With T-Pain, Announces Album ‘Timeless’ And Tour

Meghan Trainor on Thursday released a new single with T-Pain, and announced a new album and upcoming tour, ten years after her breakout hit "All About That Bass."

"I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started," Trainor, 30, said in a statement ahead of the tenth anniversary of "All About That Bass," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2014.

"I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with," she said. "This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family."

Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara share sons Riley, 3, and Barry, who was born in July last year.

The Grammy winner's new album, "Timeless" is set for release on June 14. She released the single "Been Like This" with T-Pain on Thursday.

"I worked with Meghan’s husband and manager for MONTHS trying to surprise her for her birthday," T-Pain, 39, said in a statement. Trainor's birthday is Dec. 22. "She’s been a fan of mine for a long time and the feeling is definitely mutual."

The "Booty Wurk (One Cheek At a Time)" rapper said the collaboration may not be their last.

"I think we came together in a way that’s a perfect mesh of styles that will get everybody ready for us to work together again real soon. T-Pain and M-Train, the collab you never knew you wanted but needed," he said.

The Timeless Tour is set to kick off Sept. 4 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will wrap at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Oct. 19. Trainor will be joined on stage by special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen and her younger brother, Ryan Trainor.

Presale tickets are available to members of Trainor's fan club first, through March 21. Citi cardmembers will be able to buy presale tickets from March 19 at 10 a.m. local time through March 21 at 10 p.m. General sales open March 22.

Story via TMX