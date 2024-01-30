New Céline Dion Documentary On Amazon Prime Will Reveal Her Battle With Rare Disease

Céline Dion is giving fans a window into her recent battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in a documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday it acquired worldwide rights to "I Am: Céline Dion," a feature-length documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. The documentary will be an "intimate exploration" of the Canadian superstar's past and present, including her "never-before-seen private life."

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion, 55, said in a statement. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The documentary, produced by Sony Music Vision in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermillion Films, captured more than a year of filming the icon's life.

“Céline Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer first shared her diagnosis in 2022, as an explanation for why she was forced to postpone tour dates. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion said in a video message at the time. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to." In May of 2023, the Grammy winner ultimately canceled her tour, which was scheduled to run through April of this year.

"I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she wrote in the cancellation announcement. "I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” In November, Dion was seen taking her sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, to see her hometown NHL team the Montreal Canadiens play in Las Vegas, where she now resides. "I Am: Céline Dion" will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A release date has not yet been announced.