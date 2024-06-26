Retired Jason Kelce Takes New Job As Kingsford’s ‘King Of The Grill’

Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is starting a new job this summer as "King of the Grill" for Kingsford.

Kingsford on Wednesday announced it is teaming up with Kelce "as he goes from center to Smoke Show (though he'll settle for Grill Dad)."

"Now that I have more free time, I'm excited to move into this next chapter with Kingsford," Kelce said in a statement. "My Dad taught me how to grill using Kingsford, and I have memories of getting the coals white and hot to make his famous wings. There's nothing like it – taking your time with family and friends around the coals and slowing down the process to really bring in that delicious, smoky flavor."

The charcoal brand, which has been around for more than 100 years, tapped fellow former NFL player Vince Wilfork to introduce Kelce to the world of charcoal grilling, where "Slow is King." Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL in 2017, alongside Kingsford, so he could spend "quality moments with loved ones around the grill."

Fans will be able to follow along throughout the summer as Wilfork teaches Kelce how to become "King of the Grill," with friendly competitions and exclusive recipes.

"For those who are used to being the best at everything they do, they know that to be the best, you have to work with the best, and that's why we grill with Kingsford," said Wilfork. "Whether a first-time charcoal user or the neighborhood's grilling All Star, Kingsford has everything you'll need to become a barbecue legend."

A video shared by Kingsford shows Wilfork welcoming Kelce into retirement with a huddle around the grill.

"Like I said, 'No more cleats, I'm moving on to smoked meats.' And now Jason's getting in on the tasty fun," Wilfork said.

Story via TMX