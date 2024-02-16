Reward Offered After 200-Year-Old Portrait Of George Washington Stolen From Colorado Storage Facility

Authorities on Tuesday said they are seeking the public's help locating a 200-year-old painting of George Washington that was stolen from a storage unit in Englewood, Colo., last month.

The Englewood Police Department said the painting was reported stolen from a storage facility on the 3300 block of South Santa Fe Drive on Jan. 22, but investigators believe it was stolen overnight on Jan. 10.

Police said the painting of the first U.S. president dates back to the early 1800s. It measures 24 by 30 inches and is mounted in a gold-colored frame.

"The value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance," police said.

Crystal Essman of the Englewood Police Department told Fox 31 Denver the portrait had been owned by a family for 50 years.

"It’s a family heirloom, and they just want it back,” Essman told the outlet. “It’s not often that we have historical artifacts or historical art pieces stolen from this city."

Police said their investigators are working with the FBI to locate the portrait, and there is a $2,000 reward for information. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the theft or the painting's whereabouts to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Story via TMX