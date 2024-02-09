Snoop Dogg And Master P Sue Walmart And Post Foods Over Cereal Brand ‘Sabotage’

Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart and Post Consumer Brands for allegedly sabotaging their cereal brands by overpricing them and keeping them hidden in stockrooms away from customers.

According to the complaint, filed Tuesday in Dakota County District Court in Minnesota, where Post is headquartered, the company agreed to produce and distribute Broadus Foods' Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop under false pretenses after the rappers rejected their buyout offer.

Broadus Foods was founded in 2022 by Calvin Broadus, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, and Percy Miller, a.k.a. Master P, the founder of No Limit Records. The rappers started the family-owned company for their children, with the aim of inspiring economic empowerment among minorities and contributing to charitable causes addressing hunger and homelessness, according to a statement from their attorney, Ben Crump.

BROADUS BRANDS

But after entering a distribution agreement with Post, the pair soon found that the company "was not on board with their goals and dreams and had no intention of treating Snoop Cereal equally as its own brands," the lawsuit states.

"Post ensured that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers or that it would incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit to Broadus Foods," the complaint states.

The pair claims that the cerals were launched in Walmart stores in 2023, but disappeared from store shelves soon after.

"Many Walmart stores showed online and in the Walmart employee's in-store application that Snoop Cereal was sold out or out of stock," the complaint states. "However, upon further investigation by store employees, each of these stores had several boxes of Snoop Cereal in their stockrooms that were coded to not be put out on the store shelves."

The lawsuit also claims the $10 per box price conflicted with Broadus Foods' goal of offering an affordable product.

Post "allegedly sabotaged the success of Snoop Cereal by preventing it from reaching consumers through deceptive practices," Crump said.

Story via TMX