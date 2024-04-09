Some Eclipse Glasses Recalled Hours Before Solar Eclipse

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued an urgent last-minute alert warning that some brands of solar eclipse glasses were recalled for potentially failing to meet safety standards.

The agency is warned consumers to check their eclipse glasses just hours before the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The recall affects eclipse glasses sold through Amazon.com as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 — CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs). They were also sold at Illinois retail establishments including Farm Fresh Market in Breese; Highland Tru Buy in Highland; Perry county Marketplace in Pinckneyville; Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville; Steelville Marketplace in Steelville; and Big John Grocery in Metropolis.

The recalled glasses are labeled "EN ISO 12312-1:2022." According to the agency, proper safety glasses should bear the ISO designation 12312-2.

People in possession of the recalled glasses should not use them during the eclipse, due to the risk of eye damage.

Story via TMX