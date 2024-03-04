Taylor Swift Is Related To Poet Emily Dickinson, Ancestry Reveals

Taylor Swift has referenced the 19th century American poet Emily Dickinson multiple times, and now genealogy company Ancestry has revealed they are related.

Ancestry told TODAY on Monday that the "Cruel Summer" singer, 34, and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” Ancestry revealed to TODAY.

“Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Back in 2022, while accepting the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, Swift revealed her lyrics fall into three categories — Fountain Pen, Quill Pen, or Glitter Gel Pen — "based on what writing tool I imagine having in my hand when I scribbled it down."

“If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre,” she said. “I don’t actually have a quill. Anymore. I broke it once when I was mad.”

Swift's upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is set for release on April 19.