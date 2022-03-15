Tik Tok Wedding Planner Shares Hilarious RSVP Faux Pas

With over one million followers on Tik Tok, Melissa Baum really knows what she’s talking about when it comes to wedding planning. And in one of her most recent videos, she discussed the etiquette that guests need to follow when returning an RSVP card, including some egregious errors she has seen in her line of work.

She included a photo of an RSVP card with endless requests on it, including “no iceberg lettuce,” “dislike red pepper,” and “no nuts or beans,” despite there being no place on the card to discuss dietary issues. The video, which Baum captioned, “What not to do on your RSVP card,” quickly gained attention for the obvious and hilarious faux pas of the guests in question.

Tik Tok / melissabaumevents

Baum mentioned that not only are RSVP cards not the place to discuss allergies or food restrictions, but she also said, exasperated, “It’s one meal for God’s sake!” The card in question was sent out simply to gather guests names and make sure if they were coming to the wedding or not.

But some guests always go above and beyond at weddings, as if it isn’t stressful enough for the happy couple to gather a group of hundreds of their closest friends and families for one perfect evening. But gaffes like this RSVP card are at least great fodder for social media discourse.