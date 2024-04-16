U.S. Issues Urgent Warning About E-Bike Battery’s Fire Risk

Federal officials are urgently warning the public to stop using Unit Pack Power (UPP) e-bike batteries due to fire and burn hazards after the China-based manufacturer "refused to conduct an acceptable recall."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Monday issued an "urgent" warning for consumers to immediately stop using the Unit Pack Power lithium-ion batteries, which are sold as batteries to convert pedal bicycles to e-bikes.

The CPSC said 13 people in the U.S. have reported the battery overheated, including seven reports of fire and substantial property damage. The agency said the batteries have also reportedly been involved in multiple fires in the U.K.

The warning relates to UPP batteries with model number “U004” or “U004-1,” with “U004 BATTERY” or “UPPBATTERY” printed on the side. The batteries were sold under the brand name “Unit Pack Power” or “UPP” online at AliExpress, Amazon, DHgate, eBay, Walmart, other online retailers, and at unitpackpower.net, from 2018 through April 2024 for between $280 and $730.

The batteries "have not been certified by an accredited laboratory to the applicable UL safety standard to ensure protections," the CPSC said.

The agency said the battery's manufacturer, Shenzhen Unit Pack Power Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a Unit Pack Power or UPP, of China, "has refused to conduct an acceptable recall."

Consumers should dispose of the batteries in accordance with state and local ordinances, and follow municipal recycling centers' procedures for disposing of damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, which are potentially hazardous.

"Do not throw this battery in the trash. Do not deposit this battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores," the agency warned.

"CPSC urges consumers to only use micromobility products that have been designed, manufactured, and certified for compliance by an accredited laboratory with the applicable consensus safety standards," the agency said. "Consumers should always be present when charging such products, and only charge them with the charger with the e-battery from the e-bike manufacturer. Never charge batteries for micromobility products while sleeping."

