Wallaby Found at a Scottish Pub After Escaping From a Petting Zoo

A Wallaby was spotted in a strange place after escaping from a local petting zoo in the Aberdeenshire area of New Deer in Scotland this week. While being delivered to the zoo with another Wallaby, one of the animals escaped from the grasp of a worker and fled the area entirely. The search for the animal is still ongoing, but a few sightings of the animal have been announced, including one at a local pub.

Unsplash

The Wallaby was seen about a mile away from the petting zoo at a local pub and another sighting placed him at a local intersection, Cuminestown and Turriff. Although the animal is hard to capture, people in the area have been alerted to be on the look out for the Wallaby, who could enter backyards looking for shelter, shade and water.

The petting zoo hopes to return the Wallaby to their enclosure sooner rather than later so they can be sure that the animal is safe and sound. Although Eddie the Wallaby is still on the loose, the petting zoo is confident that the animal will be returned because people in the area are aware that there is an unusual animal among them.