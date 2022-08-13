Family Goes Out Fishing When Creature Jumps Into Their Boat

Onboard

The day was winding down to be the end of a perfect trip when Elijah heard splashing and held onto the railing when the boat rocked after a heavy thud.

Thinking that he was safe from predators while on his boat, he made his way to investigate, only to be proven wrong. Something had jumped into the boat!

Family

Elijah Sims was a family man, married to his wife, Ava, of 15 years and living on Dauphin Island in Alabama.

The couple had experienced a great deal together, from every illness to every promotion and, most evidently, the birth of their son named Tommy.

Addition To The Family

Thomas was named after Elijah's father when he was born, making his father the happiest he had ever been. Thirteen now, his parents had started lovingly calling him Tommy throughout the years.

There was a tradition that started from young living on Dauphin Island, and Elijah embraced it.

A Bonus Purchase

Living in the Dauphine Island town meant many fishermen lived there, and even though Elijah wasn't one, he was still greatly influenced by the culture.

Because of his love for fishing, Elijah bought a family after receiving a bonus from the computer company he was employed at. The bonus being for his birthday, he included a fishing pole for each of them in his purchase but was unaware of the upcoming dangers.

Largest Fishing Tournament

Due to the undeniable love for fishing, the island was made home to the largest fishing tournament in the world. The Dauphin Island Fishing Rodeo brought thousands of pro-fishermen and onlookers to the event.

Elijah and his family were swept up in the culture and usually went out when it was quiet in the hopes of avoiding the crows. They hadn't a clue what they would see.

Introverted

Elijah was an introverted man and often kept to himself, even in the close-knit community where everyone knew everyone else's business.

Although his wife, Ava, could spend hours talking, no one knew about their upcoming fishing trip, but it may have been a good idea to let someone know.

Life In The Waters

The Alabama Deep Sea waters hold various plant and animal life, making it the host of the tournament since 1929.

This also meant that predatory life was in the waters, and, although many think of worst-case scenarios, Elijah found himself not giving it a second thought.

Most Dangerous Shark

All sharks are considered dangerous, but the tiger shark is ranked as the most dangerous in the world. 39 attacks of the 111 reported were fatal.

The great white shark has been proven as the only shark to have a higher record of fatal attacks on humans, but here in the Alabama Deep Sea, it was tiger sharks that were more common.

Ready For The Trip

Tommy had been nagging to go on a fishing trip after not going for a while, so Elijah considered an early Saturday morning a perfect time.

Snacks, bait, and fishing poles were packed, and Elijah hitched the boat to the back of their trailer. They were ready and set to go, unknowingly into danger.

On The Water

Upon arriving at a launch point, they were excited as they unhitched the boat and pushed it into the water. They were looking forward to seeing what they could catch in the perfect weather.

They had just been on the water for an hour when something startled Elijah.

Something On The Boat

Just as Elijah thought that the day was wrapping up to be a perfect trip, he heard the sounds of water splashing and then a loud thud. The entire boat rocked, and he grabbed onto the railing for balance.

He slowly turned around to see what was going on, and to his horror, something had lept onto the boat. He thought he was safe from the predators of the water while on his boat, but he was wrong.

A Strange Creature

Elijah felt a chill down his spine. His first instinct was to protect his family. He told his wife and child to stand behind him while he assessed the situation. There was definitely an animal on the boat.

Horrible thoughts ran through his head. What could it have been? Could it have been a shark? Then his obligation as the head of the family reminded him to step even closer.

Dark, Glossy Skin

After carefully examining the creature, Elijah saw white spots on dark, glossy skin. But that wasn’t everything. He saw that there were babies too. The animal that had landed on his boat had brought its offspring onboard.

He was still examining it when his wife, Ava, shouted out from behind him, “I know exactly what that is!”

An Eagle Ray

The animal turned out to be a Spotted Eagle Ray. They were common in the water, and one of Ava’s friends had spoken about them in passing while they were at the grocery store. It had jumped out of the water onto the boat for some reason.

With the knowledge that he wasn’t in immediate danger, he could assess the situation and try to help the poor stranded animal.

Saving The Animal

With a careful push, Elijah managed to get the eagle ray off of the boat and into the water. The next thing was to throw the small ones back too. He carefully picked up each one and placed them off the side of the boat.

He watched in satisfaction while the mother ray and its babies swam off into the deeper water. He knew he had done something amazing for another in need.