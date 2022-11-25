Childhood Girl Crushes You Might Not Recognize Today

Whether we were ten years old or teenagers, those childhood crushes we used to have sure have a way of bringing out a sense of nostalgia when we think about them. They were there when we grew up, so we managed to watch them grow as well, and that inspired us.

In this article, we'll have a look at how the goddesses of our past look now and how the wrinkles have spread across their once-smooth skins. Let's have a look at how they were then and what they look like now.

Tiffani Thiessen From Saved By The Bell

Tiffani took part in a lot of beauty pageants before she landed her role as Kelly in Saved By The Bell and all the spins off that followed. Thanks to that giving her a much needed reputation boost, she landed her first film Son In Law.

When the sequel for Saved By The Bell came out, Tiffani stepped into her role as Kelly once more and guest-starred in three episodes. It was also announced that she would host MTV's spinoff comedy show Ridiculousness, Deliciousness.

Keira Knightley From Pirates Of The Carribean

Keira has had many cult classic roles. Starting with her role as a handmaiden in Star Wars Episode 1 to her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually. It was those roles that helped her cement her career as a professional actor.

She has two projects coming up: one is a Christmas-based comedy, and the other is a book adaption. Keira is known as a philanthropist, and she has been hosting a live stream to help people deal with the consequences of the pandemic.

Jennifer Connelly From Once Upon A Time In America

Jennifer started as a child model and was featured in many commercials before landing her first big role in Once Upon A Time In America. She also had a role as Betty Ross, Bruce Banner's love interest in the early Marvel movies.

She is the face of a few new fashion brands, including Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. Jennifer has also done a few advertisements for Revlon. She is currently married to Paul Bettany, and the couple have three children together.

Jennifer Grey From Dirty Dancing

It was her role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that kicked off her career and put her in the spotlight. Thanks to that role, she was able to show off some more of her skills in the movie Dirty Dancing. It was for that role that she earned a Golden Globe award.

Jennifer also had a role in Red Oaks, where she played Judy Meyers. Apart from that, she voiced multiple characters in animated works such as Phineas and Ferb. When she started experiencing neck problems, she went for a medical checkup which revealed that she had cancer. Luckily it was treated early on.

The Princess Of Pop - Britney Spears

Britany needed no introduction when it came to the new generation of kids that listened to her music in the ‘90s and 2000s. But besides singing, she also made a few appearances in movies. However, her issues quickly put her under a different kind of spotlight.

She has recently come out to speak about how her father and management firm abused her. The pop princess of her day is currently in a legal battle over her conservatorship. This has led to the #FreeBritney movement, with quite a few celebrities rising in support.

Sarah Michelle Geller From Buffy The Vampire Slayer

This heartthrob managed to win all of our hearts in the 2000s. She's well known for her role as Buffy in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer and her appearance as Daphne in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, which kept her a fan favorite.

Even though she's married and has two children, she still manages to find time to maintain her acting career. She voices Teela on the Netflix series Masters Of The Universe and has a role in the upcoming comedy series Hot Pink. She has also released a cookbook.

Marley Shelton From Never Been Kissed

It was her role as Wendy Peffercorn in The Sandlot that brought this American actress into the limelight. But it was her roles on Pleasantville, Sugar & Spice, and Never Been Kissed that made her career even more remarkable.

Marley still keeps up her appearance with fans and works on the big screen. It's said that she'll be playing in the fifth sequel of the movie Scream. That sure has us screaming with excitement. When it comes to her personal life, Marley is married to Beau Flynn, a film producer she has been dating for 22 years.

Drew Barrymore From E.T

This American sweetheart has managed to gather all the love and attention with her smile. Even though Drew is a well-known member of the Hollywood royal family, she rose to fame as a child actress when she starred in the movie ET.

She has been in the spotlight since she was a little girl proving that Drew can literally do anything. After a while of absence, Drew has recently returned to the big screen and is currently working on her new talk show. With it, she's trying to bring inspiration, information, and entertainment to the new generation.

Danica McKellar From The Wonder Years

Danica is not only an American actress. She is also an education advocate and Mathematics writer. She was and still is the crush of every teenager watching The Wonder Years - which aired from 1988 to 1993- where she had the role of Winnie Cooper.

Danica is a mathematician who wants to inspire young girls with her fun math books. Since 2017 she has been the voice of Judy Jetson. She has also starred in the Mckellar is indeed a mathematician and inspires young girls with fun math books. This stunning lady has been the voice of Judy Jetson since 2017. She has published a paper and starred in the Netflix original series Project Mc2. and published a paper.

Christine Lakin

This American actress is popularly known for the role Al on the series Step by Step. Moreover, in Showtime’s Reefer Madness, she performed as Joan of Arc. Speaking of history, guess who was the sidekick in Craig Kilborn’s talk show The Kilborn File.

Christine Helen Lakin mentions that she is happy with her husband Bradon Breault and two kids. Other than acting and offering voice-overs in series such as sitcom Family Guy, she may be found doing blogs being a mom.

Michelle Trachtenberg

A teen favourite, Trachtenberg is known for her role in EuroTrip and Buffy the Vampire Slayer among others. In a nutshell, she did some pretty good films and a score of commercials, a fun actress indeed.

Not being able to go further as an actress, Miss Georgina Sparks decided to focus on writing. She was inspired to be a writer when she performed in Harriet The Spy. After closing the Hollywood door, she is focusing on her new hobby and has quite a fan following.

Kirsten Dunst

In the early ‘80s, beauty queen Kirsten Caroline Dunst gained recognition for her role as Claudia the child Vampire, thus winning a Golden Globe nomination. This little victory led to successes such as hit movies Little Women, Jumanji, and Spiderman.

Kirsten was supposed to appear in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida although canceled due to the pandemic. The 39-year old diva has welcomed her second child to the world and is now hopeful about a small wedding.

Alyssa Milano

This American actress started her career at the age of seven. Over the years, Alyssa has been a heartthrob for many and a multitasker. Alyssa got her fame in Who’s the Boss by playing the Samantha Micelli character.

Being a political activist for organizations such as UNICEF and PETA, she took part in the Me Too movement in 2017 to support suppressed women. She is now a happily married woman with two children. Although she tested positive for the virus that is causing the ongoing pandemic, she is healthy now.

Tami Stronach

An inspiring actress, Tami Stronach is half-Israeli and half-Scottish. It was when she was studying that she got the proposal as a child actress in The Never Ending Story.

Aside from working in films and dancing, she is an esteemed professor. Recently she has returned to her acting career. Stronach was involved in the Neta Dance Troop. Now, the 49-year-old professor is a proud mother of a 3-year-old.

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky is a popular American actress; who started her career when she was a child. She is popularly known for the lead role named Vada Sultenfuss in the movie My Girl and the 1994 sequel; which brought her fame in Hollywood.

Later she entered the show business at an early age and modeled with her mother in many advertising campaigns. Chlumsky is currently working in different drama series and maintaining her legacy on the big screen. On a personal note, she married an Army officer and this couple has two beautiful daughters.

Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima, the graceful American actress performed as Grace Sheffield on the CBS sitcom The Nanny, and later as Mia Lewis in the Showtime Comedy-drama series named Californication.

Already a star, Zima premiered as Gretchen Berg on the NBC series Heroes. Madeline has continued to make her appearances in movies and TV series. Her recent crime-fighting move Insight didn’t receive the ratings she was hoping for. Yet she pulls off an estimated net worth of a whopping $1.5 million.

Diane Franklin

Initially, she would appear in commercials for Coca-Cola and Trident before moving to the big screen. Her first major role was in The Last American Virgin and she would later appear in Amityville 2.

Afterward, she would play roles in a few comedy films including Better Off Dead. She reprised her role in the 2018 Amityville drama playing the role of Louise Defeo. Franklin is married to Rey De Laurentis and they have two children, one daughter, and one son.

Christine Taylor

Taylor’s most prominent roles include Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch and its sequel but her first screen appearance was as a lifeguard on the Nickelodeons children’s show, Hey Dude. In 2001, she would go on to star in Zoolander along with her husband.

She reprised her role on Arrested Development after its revival and has also guest-starred in the Cult Classic Disney series, Hannah Montana. She has a recurring role as Gail on Search Party and has so far appeared in 10 episodes.

Christina Applegate

Her chance to shine in the spotlight came after she played the role of Kelly Bundy on Married With Children. People may also remember her guest-starring in Friends as the sister of Rachel.

This earned her a primetime Emmy award for her appearance. She had a role on the critically acclaimed Netflix show, Dead To Me, which she also produced. This earned her another Emmy along with a nomination for a Golden Globe. She has founded Right Action For Women, which assists women with breast cancer.

Gillian Anderson

We have known this charming one previously as a fox and now, well, a cougar. Back in 1993 after her time as a computer analyst, she was a star in every home that owned a TV due to her role as Dana Scully in The X Files.

It’s delightful to see this woman still playing her role in movies and series with the same charisma. She is a fan favorite as Jean the therapist in the funny series Sex Education.

Elisabeth Shue

This star started her career in The Karate Kid as the love interest of Ralph Macchio. Before that, she made appearances in a few Burger King commercials. She also had a few roles in Back To The Future but she had only been chosen to do smaller roles.

She is currently married to David Guggenheim and they have three kids together. One of her newest leading roles features her on the highly-rated superhero show, The Boys. She has also reprised her role in The Karate Kid spin-off series, Cobra Kai.

Kelly Lebrock

This beauty from the ‘80s started her career as a model at the age of 16 and her talents paved the way for a contract with Christian Dior. She later transitioned to film roles where she was cast as the perfect woman in many movies.

Kelly currently resides on a ranch in California and has given birth to three children. She is a loyal spokesperson of a club that aids children who have cancer. After the passing of her brother in 2008, she spent her time helping the sick.

The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were a cultural icon for many ‘90s kids and females, who were their main target audience. By the 2000s, they seemed on the verge of disbanding after a disappointing number of album sales. This was later disproved by them.

After a long hiatus, they have gotten together for a few tours, and their talents have earned them the 2019 Billboard Live Music Award. They have also had the highest-grossing concert tours out of every female group in the last 20 years.

Jennie Garth

If you are a fan of Beverly Hills, the series, then you probably remember her as Kelly Taylor, the role which began her career. She has had many lead roles in many ‘90s movies including and at that time she had been married to Daniel B.Clark.

The actress has opened up about her troubles with a medical condition that requires constant care for life, known as Leaky Heart Valve. She has made an appearance as a contestant on Masterchef.

Jami Gertz

Gertz was a child actor who later went on to study drama at NYU. Her first important role was in the movie, Endless Love which brought her to new heights of fame. This led to her appearing in a few sitcoms in a leading or supporting role.

Her leading role in the ABC sitcom, The Neighbors is one of her recent on-screen appearances and she is also currently filming a new movie. She along with her husband are each part owners of the Atlanta Hawks.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes started showing off her talents when she turned six and became interested in acting by nine. She started as Angela Chase in My Sweet life and despite being canceled, it still managed to gain some ground as a cult classic.

Danes also played a CIA agent on Homeland, which has grown to be her biggest role yet. She is currently one of the most influential people alive and sits proudly at the top with two Golden Globes and Emmys.

Kristy Swanson

Swanson has been known for many ‘90s movies, which have grown to gather a large cult following. She had roles in the comedic Hot Shot! Starring alongside Charlie Sheen, Swanson is also known for playing Buffy in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie.

The 58-year-old now co-stars with her friend Dean Cain in the new 2021 project, Just Another Dream. She had a cameo in an episode of One Tree Hill. In 2009, she got married to Lloyd Eisler with whom she shares a child.

Melissa Joan Hart

Before she was a big star, Hart had been in multiple commercials. She starred in Clarissa Explains It All, a Nickelodeon comedy that had a successful run. Hart also played the original Sabrina The Teenage Witch in the movie and its series.

She is currently most known for starring in Melissa and Joey alongside Joey Lawrence and has transitioned to the role of director after the second season. She alongside her husband has their fashion line called King Of Harts.

Soleil Moon Frye

Frye originally began her career as a child actor on Punky Brewster. The show wasn’t greeted very well but the character was a hit. She later joined the Sabrina The Teenage Witch cast as Sabrina’s close friend, Roxie.

Frye is the owner of a children’s boutique, which is known to be environmentally friendly. She has released books focused on raising a child and the issues a woman may face. She is also the co-founder of P.S.XO, which sells party kits.

