Funny Times The Internet Caught People Making Unsuccessful Attempts

There used to be a time when nobody but the people in the room would know if you made a fool of yourself. But nowadays, it isn't as simple anymore. Thanks to social media, one unsuccessful tweet or text can be seen by thousands, if not millions, of people.

It might be utterly embarrassing for the person who made a mistake. But for the rest of us, their accident can bring a smile to our faces. Here are a few incidents of people having a bad day being exposed on the internet.

Who Knew?

Having hard-boiled eggs can be great, especially if you're looking for a quick snack. So it's no surprise that it's one of the first things people learn to cook. They are nutritious and versatile treats that can go a long way when you need something quick. However, most of us already know that you have to remove the shell before eating the egg.

As it turns out, not everyone knows that. But there's no need to worry about this user being ill-informed as someone decided to inform them of the proper way to eat eggs.

Grammar Error

We'd say that the person who responded to this has the 'proof' right there. Got it? This is why it's so important to ensure you are making a legitimate proclamation when you decide to dare people to prove you wrong.

We do think Johnnie might've been a little harsh with this one, but he sure does have a point. However, we also think this was just a very unsuccessful attempt to make people believe that they are smarter than they actually are.

They’re Keeping An Eye On Us

We all know there are many people out there who believe this new technology is helping the government keep an eye on us. So this post comes as no surprise, but the person who responded does have a point. It seems this poster has forgotten all about the old-school way the government and its officials use to identify us.

Yes, before the Face ID came out, there used the be the old ID with a picture of us attached. They also store our image and all the necessary information. So they've been able to identify most of us since we were 16.

Grammar Police

When taking on the role of 'grammar police,' you better be good at it, especially when you want to police the grammar of others. If not, you'll fail to bring your point across and could end up making yourself look like a fool in the process.

We should not try to criticize others for things we sometimes do ourselves. If we do and make a mistake in the process, we might end up getting an unwanted label or being called a hypocrite.

A Geography Lesson

There are people out there who just aren't good at geography, and if you're one of those people, it's fine. But in that case, you probably shouldn't try to call anyone out when they're talking about it. Unfortunately, the person who responded to this post didn't think that through and ended up putting themselves in the line of fire.

However, the original poster had no problem giving them a geology crash course. They even presented a visual aid! If that's not a subtle way of calling someone out, what is?

Busted!

People often post little quotes and life lessons; there's nothing wrong with that. It's nice to try to inspire others to be kinder to those around them. But if that's something you plan on doing, it would be better to stick to the truth.

We can't believe this guy used his grandma as a pawn in an attempt to show that he's a gentleman. Unfortunately for him, he forgot he had friends on his profile who knew his Nan, and he got busted by one of them. He should be ashamed of himself.

Just Too Funny

Thieves usually rob homes when no one is around. We think this story shows why this is a good rule of thumb. You never know when someone might decide to crack a joke or just how funny the joke could be. And sometimes, it's hard not to laugh at something funny.

This robber learned that the hard way when he couldn't contain himself, which in turn led to him being busted. Well, it's safe to say that the moral of this story is not to rob people.

No!

Having tires with proper threads is vital to the safety of the driver and any passersby. How this person came of the idea to sand their own tires is beyond us. Crazy as it is, she even seems proud of her of her efforts.

Luckily there was someone out there to warn her of the risk she was posing not only to herself but to others as well. And they did it in a hilarious way. We just hope she managed to get the joke because you never know these days.

The Proof's Right There

Many people think that the best way to prove something is by giving a visual sample. This person went with that motto when expanding their view. However, the only thing they managed to do was set themselves up for failure.

The way the light reflects off the rock is clearly visible. It's the reason why the rock looks shaded. After all that, how could we blame the commenter for trying to clear things up? With the amount of fake news out there, there's no need to spread more.

Tomorrow’s Another Day

The stress of writing exams is enough to make anyone’s brain a little foggy but with that being said, getting the exam date mixed up is pretty unacceptable.

We hope this kid was able to turn his bad day around and is all signed up to write the supplementary test. He should at least be able to try writing the test before feeling so unsuccessful. Our heart does go out to you, dear Diego!

Use The Postbox Next Time

Delivery systems nowadays are known to be pretty efficient and accurate, so if you ask for your parcel to be sent through a window, then that’s exactly what you’re gonna get! It’s not the Delivery company’s fault for what happens after that.

The fact that this parcel went into the toilet is totally on the homeowner who stupidly requested this odd location. Sorry to be crass, but this unsuccessful attempt here falls on the dude with the ugly handwriting!

We’re Not All Mathematicians

It is fun to play with riddles, especially when they are a stumper like this one. This person doubled down on their answer, and everyone just let them. We think that someone should have spoken up more emphatically to let them know this answer was not correct.

The answer is actually 67, and someone should have let the guy know that. Now he is going to go around telling this riddle until someone corrects him in person. That will hurt more than over the internet!

Oh, Snap!

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we hope that when they use it, they use real scientific proof. That is why this person’s opinion fails to make any headway.

It’s funny how sometimes when people try extra hard to sound smart, they often misuse words or phrases and end up sounding like anything but smart. And by the way, if you want to dye your hair a crazy color, more power to you!

Poor Christina!

It is always nice when someone gets called out by a big name on social media, especially like this guy who thought this woman was a drag queen. Though drag queens love her, she is as most people probably know, the very talented Christina Aguilera.

Netflix, of course, had to chime in and do the two snap to let the guy know that it seems pretty apparent that this person doesn’t get out that often. LOL! Drop the mic and walk away.

The Sodium Mystery

We really dislike it when people dangle something in front of us without giving us sufficient substance. Such was the case with this mysterious sodium post. Plus, the poster insinuated that we don’t have the brain capacity to unpack the joke.

Well, jokes on him because the person who responded seemed to make a mistake in the sentence and it reads that “most people are smarter than you.” We hope this was done on purpose because the original poster needed to be knocked down a few pegs.

Wrong Profile

Insurance companies have advanced a lot in the last few decades, and often they don’t even have to send anyone out to the accident. This is because now everyone has a camera with them at all times. So they often just ask for pictures instead.

This poor woman thought they wanted pictures of her. So she failed to get the job the first time, but she got it eventually. It was nice that the agent was so understanding and complementary.

Come On Kylie

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest billionaire to date but that doesn’t exempt her from being a total hypocrite. Don’t believe us? Just check out these two posts which were posted back-to-back.

She posted a heartbreaking photo about the harshness of the Australian wildfires and how they claimed so many animal lives, which is incredibly sad! But, not long after, she showed off her pedicure in these plush, super expensive, branded slippers made from – MINK!!

Are You A Psychic?

It seems to us that they should have said ‘spoiler alert’ before posting this graphic. Why would you ask the man with the knife if he’s going to stab you? It sounds like you’re provoking him which is the last thing you’d want to do in a dire situation like this.

We know that news stations have to be quick in order to ensure they’re reporting on the news in real-time, but there is usually someone in charge of all the visuals and graphics, and they clearly failed with this one.

Tit For Tat

Parenting is challenging! That is why everyone has to form their own opinions and ways of dealing with it. But when you have controversial ideas, and you willingly put them out into the universe, you are bound to receive some pushback.

So when this anti-vaxxer of a mom announced her efforts to the world, she was met with an analogy that we have to say is pretty accurate! A little harsh but well-worded and will definitely give the original poster something to think about.

Who Is That?

How could anyone see this picture and think that the late and great Kobe Bryant (RIP) was anything but great? The fact that this person legit thought the all-star basketball legend was a creeper just goes to show how ignorant and uninformed people can be.

But it’s okay as someone out there was willing to show this poster the error of their ways. After all, it’s clear that he was their coach! Or is that just us?

Preach!

Revisionist history is how a lot of people explain their positions in the world. This guy clearly is a fan of legalizing a certain green plant but he chose to back up his claim using a biblical argument, and well… someone had something to say.

The rebuttal for this post is priceless and entirely accurate. Maybe the first person just hadn’t read the Bible in a while because there was this apple tree that God said not to eat off as it had poisonous fruit!

Expanding The Business

Sometimes parents make decisions that they think are the best for their kids. If that means moving their kids to another school to keep them out of trouble, then that is what they will do. Unfortunately, this mom’s attempt backfired in an ironic way.

The young entrepreneur just took his business to a high-class customer, and though he got a better education for sure, he was also able to build his unsavory empire.

A Designer’s Flaw

Many of us like to wear clothes that have cool graphics on them. This hoodie was intended to let people know that those who wear it are against animal cruelty, but the designer responsible failed to check how it would look with the hood down.

With this faux pas in mind, now the hoodie’s message is totally unsuccessful in that it now promotes the very thing it’s against. The analogy of shooting oneself in the foot is befitting to this scenario.

What’s The Address?

The Queen of England actually really loves to drive, but she doesn’t often get to do it. So when the press can catch her, those pictures are worth something. But this person brought to our attention that her license plates were blurred out.

We hope that the second part of what was said in his post was a joke because you’ve got to be living under a rock if you don’t know what Buckingham Palace is.

Messed Up!

When you run for public office, you just assume that your family is going to vote for you. This may be a little naive, as this Indian politician found out. Clearly, there is some division when it comes to politics in his family.

We wonder how hard he tried to figure out which four family members voted for the other guy. Maybe they just didn’t vote? That would be better, right? What an awkward conversation to have over a family dinner!

It’s All In That Suffix

Though many men and women in the movies are trying to get the use of ‘actor’ as the only title there is, that doesn’t seem to be catching on. So until then, when you are looking for actresses, you need to google just that.

The person who responded to this young lady’s post was trying to inform her of the truth but it probably could have been done in a nicer way. No one enjoys being called an idiot. Besides, just by correctly her, her intelligence is already called into question.

Not A Good Vacation

Going to any Disney amusement park is a big deal for kids (and some adults too!). So when parents look to tell them, they want to do it big. This parent thought it would be fun to let his girl try to word puzzle the answer to where they were going on vacation.

However, the girl seemed to fail at the attempt, though her solution for the puzzle is very funny but not quite the place that we would be excited about!

False Advertising

When you buy something that says it is indestructible, you assume it is just that. Apparently, this company needs to hire this guy to perform their quality control checks because he was able to totally take that lock apart in seconds.

Even if he was experienced at cracking locks, if the design is supposed to be unbreakable, he shouldn’t have been able to get into it so fast. This seems like a prime example of false advertising to us!

An Expensive Brag

Companies like to let people know that they give back to the world. This gives them a favorable reputation when it comes to public opinion. So, they’ll understandably spend a lot of money to get the word out there, but this just seems like a financial waste.

We’re no expert on smart business but we can tell you for free that this is not it. We’re all for bragging rights but not if it’s going to cost you millions. Plus, using social media as opposed to creating commercials seems to be the route nowadays.

