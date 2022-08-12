Mechanic Ignores Weird Shape Moving Along Busy Road Until He Realizes What It Is

Brakes

He was on his way to an appointment in the countryside of Kansas while listening to gospel on the stereo before seeing something that made him slam on the brakes.



A small, moving object that looked as if it was trying to cross the busy road.

A Significant Change

Vincent had only been driving that afternoon so that he could help a client fix his car.

This job was crucial in possibly helping him establish a clientele because his mechanic business hadn't been doing as well as he had hoped. He needed to pay his bills. What happened that day on the road would change things for him forever.

Trying To Make Ends Meet

At thirty-five, Vincent Jay Kingston was an average city man trying to make ends meet in the city of Kansas.

He longed for a breakthrough, but he had no such luck no matter how hard he worked. In addition, he had already been in trouble with the law.

A Bump In With The Law

At eighteen, Vincent had his first bump in with the law, and then again at twenty-four when he was imprisoned for ten years for distributing substances.

While in prison, he decided he'd had enough, and he would make better decisions for his life once he got out. He had no idea that taking his car out for a drive would one day alter his life.

Freedom

When Vincent finally got out, with a few dollars to his name, he pursued businesses that would allow him to better his life, no matter what it took.

He experienced being both a sanitation worker and a security officer. Eventually, he settled into becoming a mechanic, without knowing that his career decision would put him right where he never wanted to be again.

Mechanic Career

Vincent had never seen himself becoming a mechanic but grew to love the career once he understood it.

He was judged for being an ex-con and had few customers bring in their vehicles despite how well he did his job. There was no doubt in Vincent's mind that this would cost him.

A Good Client

One day, Vincent had finally gotten a good client who would help bring in the much needed customers.

Vincent left his apartment at noon with all his equipment in his truck. He knew he would have to drive for over an hour to make the late afternoon appointment.

Caught His Eye

The roads were pleasant and clear without traffic, but something caught his eye approximately thirty minutes into the drive.

Assuming that it was an animal trying to cross the road, Vincent didn't initially pay it much attention, but as he got closer, he saw more.

A Dense Forest

10.A Busy Road

Vincent's truck came to a quick stop along the busy road, massive trucks hurrying by while he tried to make out what he was seeing.

He felt his heart sink when he realized what it was and was soon out of his vehicle, sprinting.

It's A Baby

Vincent was staring at an infant trying to cross the busy road. She looked determined to get across, oblivious of the massive vehicles that zoomed by.

"I didn't think it could even be a baby at first," Vincent said while sharing his story with a local reporter. "How could it be a baby out here in the middle of nowhere?"

Taking Her

Vincent scooped up the baby before her hand could touch the hot tarmac. He cradled her in his arms, seeing that she was dirty all over. How long had she been out here by herself?

He took her to his truck, knowing he needed to call the police as fast as possible. He didn't know what would happen when they found him with someone else's child in his vehicle but couldn't leave her out in the scorching sun.

Choosing The Right Thing

The police assured Vincent they were coming, but seeing that he was miles away from any police station, he knew they'd take time to reach him.

He didn't mind waiting for them, but he still had his appointment. Maybe he could call and reschedule. But what reason would he give his client? Saying he found a baby on the road wouldn't be the best way to handle the situation.

Calling The Client

Vincent called his client and explained that he was running late because of a roadside complication. He apologized, promising he'd still make the appointment.

But it would take the police two hours before they reached Vincent and the baby. After a quick investigation, the police presented the true harrowing story behind the baby.

The Police Report

As per the police's report, the baby, Makayla Pritchett, had crossed more than two hundred yards from her home on the other side of the woods. Her parents were traced and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct, and obstruction. As for Vincent, he ended up missing his appointment. But his story spread across the state, bringing many people who commended him for his heroism while asking him to take a look at their vehicles.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.