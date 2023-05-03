Newborn Twin Is 3 Times Smaller Than Sibling, Mom Bursts Into Tears When She Hears Why￼

She Had No Idea

Tina looked at the doctor with dead eyes. She had no idea what to think or feel. When the doctor started speaking, she was delighted, but now…

Now she wished the doctor had never informed her of her predicament in the first place. If she didn’t know what was happening, she wouldn’t have been so devastated by it.

Such A Devastating Twist

When Tina and Greg first went for the treatment, they had no idea things would take such a drastic turn. They knew there were risks, but they never expected things to be that bad.

They never knew that their hearts would be crushed in such a devastating way. But they were where they were, and they needed to make a decision.

How Did It Happen?

What the couple didn’t understand was how things had gone so far. They didn’t understand why nobody managed to pick up on what was truly going on.

There was a chance of it happening. Everyone knew that. But it seemed like no one kept an eye on it. And now the couple was paying the ultimate price.

Why Didn’t They See It?

Tina kept replaying the words in her mind, but she couldn’t understand them. How on earth did her doctors miss the second baby?

How did they not see it on the countless amounts of ultrasounds they did? She would understand it in the beginning, but months had passed since then. And they only discovered it now?

Would She Be Okay?

Tina was in tears as the doctor explained the situation. It not only changed everything they thought they should know about her pregnancy. It also changed her delivery.

But their major concern was whether or not the baby would survive. She was much smaller than she should’ve been, and that posed a major risk for both babies.

The Rogans

The Rogans were a happy couple who had everything they ever wanted from life. They both had high-earning jobs, and they were living in the state of their dreams.

Tina and Greg had always dreamed of raising their children in Montana, and they were well on their way to doing just that. But they had one problem. There were no children to raise.

After Years Of Failed Attempts

The couple had been trying to get pregnant for years, but they never had any success. That was until one of Tina’s friends referred her to Dr. Sanders.

Her friend had undergone fertility treatment with the doctor, and she was now a proud mom of two beautiful babies. She hoped that Tina and Greg would have the same amount of luck.

First Time’s The Charm

The couple considered the offer for a while before approaching the doctor, but they didn’t need much convincing. The child would still be theirs. They would just be taking an unconventional approach.

They started the treatment, and it was an immediate success. Within a matter of months, they discovered that they were pregnant, and they were delighted, but at the same time, they were incredibly nervous.

A Nerve-Wracking Pregnancy

Even though the doctor assured them that everything would be fine, the couple was still nervous. They wanted to make sure the pregnancy ran smoothly, as they had already had a few gut-wrenching incidents in the past.

Plus, they had put a lot of money into getting this far, and they didn’t want to lose that because of a silly mistake.

Wanting To Do Things Right

So in order to make sure everything went smoothly, the couple did everything the doctor said. And they even added some extra security measures, just in case.

All they wanted was to do things right and to finally have the baby they had always wanted. And in the beginning, it seemed like they were successful.

Their Only Chance

Even though the pregnancy was a nerve-wracking one, it was progressing smoothly. The baby was growing as it should’ve been, and there wasn’t much to complain about.

But with it being their one and only chance, they might’ve gone a little overboard. Was that why they missed the subtle signs? Was that how they ended up in such a tragic situation?

A Miracle Baby

This was a miracle baby in the couple's eyes. And they had already begun all the preparations. Little did they know that something completely unexpected would force them to change their plans.

What the doctor discovered at the later stages of the pregnancy would change everything they thought they knew. And it would change the course of the pregnancy completely.

Going Smoothly

With things going as smoothly as they were, nobody expected the drastic turn the pregnancy was about to take.

Not even the doctors had a hint of what was about to happen. But as the pregnancy was coming to an end and the couple was preparing to welcome the new addition to their family, the doctor discovered something that would change everything.

Final Weeks

It was the final weeks. The house had been set up, and the baby room was prepared. The couple was anxious, knowing that they had only one appointment left before they saw the doctor in the delivery room.

Little did they know that their last checkup would alter their life and plans forever. What did the doctor find?

One Last Checkup

On the day of the last checkup, Tina was incredibly nervous. She didn’t know why she felt the way she did. But it was like something inside of her was sending off warning signals.

She lay down on the bed and held her breath as the doctor pressed the cold gel into her skin. And that was when everything changed.

The Doctor Went Pale

The doctor pulled the screen away from the couple as the blood drained from her face. She swallowed hard and increased the pressure on Tina’s stomach.

At that point, everyone understood that something was wrong, but they had no idea what that something could possibly be. What had the doctor seen on that screen? Was the baby okay?

What Did She See?

“What’s going on?” Greg asked as he squeezed his wife’s hand. The doctor didn’t respond. She just squinted her eyes and leaned toward the screen as if she were trying to see things more clearly.

Tina’s heart was slamming against her chest. She couldn’t handle the situation anymore. All she wanted was to find out if her baby was okay or not.

Barely Able To Speak

The doctor turned her attention to the couple, who were anxiously waiting for answers. “The baby is fine, but…” she said in a faint whisper.

“But what?” Greg asked through gritted teeth. “But we missed something incredibly important, and now we're having bigger problems than we should.” Tina closed her eyes as they filled with tears. What did they miss?

Bittersweet Discovery

“Could you please just tell us what’s going on,” Greg snapped. “There’s another baby. You’re having twins.” The doctor turned back to the screen.

“I have no idea how we missed this… Guys, we have a problem. The second baby isn’t as big as she should be. It seems like the umbilical cord is stuck, so she’s not getting enough nutrition.”

Chances Were Slim

“What does that mean?” Tina eventually managed to ask. With a sigh, the doctor put the ultrasound machine away and turned to face the couple once more.

“The baby has been starving for weeks if not months. The odds of her surviving are little to none.” The doctor’s confession was like a knife to the heart.

They Tried Everything

But now that the doctor knew what was actually going on, she tried her best to save the baby. She got in some expert advice. She even tried to free the umbilical cord.

An entire team was now trying to save the baby. But nothing they did seemed to help with the situation. The baby was still very small, and that meant her odds were slim.

She’s Not Going To Make It

At the end of the day, the doctors admitted that the baby wasn’t going to make it. She was just too small to make it through the delivery, and they couldn’t keep her in there longer than necessary.

The twins would be born in a matter of weeks. And sadly, she was just too small to live outside the womb. But this little baby was a fighter.

Emergency Delivery

Three weeks before her due date, the doctors decided to do an emergency C-section. The reason for that was to save the baby, even though it meant they could risk the life of the other.

At that point in time, the small baby was still alive, but that wouldn’t last much longer if they didn’t act immediately. Would they be successful?

Baby Number 1

Baby number one, Amber, came out fit and well. She was screaming at the top of her lungs like every healthy baby should.

The doctors even showed her to her parents. But even though she was healthy, she did need some extra care since she was born so early. And the doctors were more than happy to provide that.

Small But Fine

The problem with Amber was that she wasn’t fully developed yet. Being three weeks premature meant she was smaller than she should’ve been, and her body still needed to do some more development.

A few weeks in the NICU would whip her back into shape. She would be the perfectly healthy baby her parents had hoped for. Would her sister be as lucky?

Baby Number 2

A few minutes later, baby number 2, Amy, was born. She, however, wasn’t as perky and healthy as her sister was. Amber was three times bigger than her twin, and even though she acted like every healthy baby would, her sister didn’t.

This time, the parents didn’t get to see the newborn as the nurses whisked her away as soon as she was ready to go.

Silence

The room was filled with silence when Amy was born. The baby didn’t cry, and her parents could see that everyone was just as concerned as they were.

After the nurses took her away, the silence persisted. It almost felt like they had failed, and they didn’t want to talk about it. Was that the right assumption? Had they failed in their quest to save the baby?

Heart-Stopping Moment

When the doctor was done stitching up the wound, he approached the couple. He let out a deep breath as he took a seat beside them, and it took him a moment to speak.

“They’re both alive,” he finally said. “But baby number 2 is not in good shape. She’ll need a lot of extra care. And it will take a while for us to know whether she’s out of the woods or not.”

She Was Alive

The next couple of days were more nerve-wracking than the entire pregnancy. Baby Amy’s condition was incredibly unstable.

There were moments when the doctors rushed into the room because something had set off the beeper on her heart rate monitor. But one thing was for sure. She was still alive, and she was fighting every step of the way.

Incredibly Small

Five days after Amy was born, her parents were finally able to see her. And even though the doctor warned them that she was small, they couldn’t believe it when they saw her.

Amy was so small that she could easily fit into her father’s hand - a drastic shift when compared to her twin sister.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.