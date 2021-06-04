Staff Refuse To Serve This Man, Then He Shocks The World By Doing This

Why wouldn’t they serve him? There wasn’t a clear answer to that, and if there was, it would be better not to know about it. This man waited for 45 minutes to be served his favorite dish, only to be treated like that. They obviously didn’t know who they were disrespecting like that… interesticle

Finally, A Day Off credits Karl Baker from Alexandria had to work 12-hour shifts for days when he finally got a day off. It was really necessary for him to relax and enjoy himself on this rare occasion. He had everything planned…

A Perfect Plan mcenearney Karl had planned to stroll around the city, eat out and have a nice beer while lounging in front of the TV. He never was a fan of wild adventures, so he valued relaxation. Unfortunately for him, he was about to be disappointed.

A Beautiful Morning housecoast He woke up with his dog next to him, playfully cheering him on. It was already late in the morning, so he decided to make himself some coffee and head out for some brunch, at a restaurant he hadn’t visited before. He was about to regret this choice soon…

Joining The Line bostonglobe Unfortunately for Karl, there seemed to be a huge line of people waiting to be served in the restaurant he had chosen. A patient man, Karl decided to wait. After all, the line was probably a testament of the restaurant’s quality. Or so he thought…

Weird Looks cleverst As soon as he entered the restaurant, he noticed some weird looks coming from the kitchen, but he couldn’t really tell why. He chose to ignore these and instead focus on what to get for brunch…

Picky phillymag Karl was a great person overall and that made him popular with everyone. Yet, he could be really picky when it came to food. He did a thorough research of the menu and picked a couple dishes he liked most. He was about to find out it didn’t really matter though…

This Is Getting Tiresome oceandraw While Karl didn’t expect a quick brunch with a line that huge, he certainly thought it was advancing too slowly. Perhaps the staff were taking their sweet time processing the orders? In any case, he was starving and couldn’t help but wonder what took them that long.

Rude Staff youtube-werhold Karl greeted the cashier respectfully, who welcomed him back with an irritated look, while munching gum. Despite this, Karl tried to cheer him up with a wide smile, as he always loved to make people happy. Instead, the cashier looked even more irritated by the second.

Not Available ctvnews The cashier informed Karl than the dish he was asking for was unavailable. While disappointed he had waited so much for this, he did have a second preference. Unfortunately for him, this wasn’t available either and he was out of options as the rude cashier was rolling his eyes.

So Much Waiting For This? interesticle This irritated Karl. He had spent so much time queueing up for food that has been highlighted under today’s special offers. He would not have stood in line if he had known that these meals were not available. And the cashier’s attitude didn’t help at all. He patiently and politely asked if there was anything else left on the menu.

You Have To Leave quora Instead of handling his request professionally, the cashier rolled his eyes once more, as if Karl had asked something idiotic. Karl was fed up with this attitude and the misleading advertising. But before he could complain, the cashier spoke first, telling him “Listen, mister, if you’re not going to order, you need to leave”.

That Was It cnn That’s it!” said Karl. He stayed in place and then said calmly, “Can I speak to your manager?” Without uttering a single word, he walked slowly towards the kitchen and told the manager to come. He returned his empty stare at Baker, and then a lady came out. She begins to look at Karl and then at the queue behind him, “What’s the problem here sir, you’re holding up the people behind you.”

The Manager interesticle As soon as he laid eyes on her, Karl understood how the cashier could be so rude in the first place. He ignored the accusations that he caused such a line and nonchalantly tried to explain to her what the problem was. Her reaction would only shock him more…

Their Shocking Reaction bloomberg After that, a female cook came all the way to the register to tell the manager, “You better pull me off the line because I’m not serving him,” pointing to Karl. He decided to wait for action from the manager, but she started laughing instead. Karl kept his cool and asked them to handle their customers with more respect or else…

“Men Like You” interesticle She ignored him, much like Karl anticipated. “I understand that things didn’t go your way today, sir, but that’s life. Now, if you could kindly remove yourself from my establishment. I don’t serve men like you,” she sneered. “Men like me?!” Baker responded disbelievingly. What did she mean by that?

No Going Back irishtimes Karl was furious and there was no point continuing being nice. He decided to speak with greater authority and demanded an explanation over the “men like you” comment. What the manager told him would assure him he needed to take action.

Extremely Arrogant cleverst The manager became even more arrogant and cold towards him. “I don’t need to explain what I meant to anyone. Get on out now before you cause a scene,” she said. Karl wasn’t used to getting ignored and disrespected like that…

As A Civilian cleverst She was obviously unaware of his profession and position. He wasn’t going to be just another victim of her bullying. However, he liked seeing what people would treat him like without the uniform…

Everyone Tuning In interesticle As he looked around, he saw that pretty much everyone at the restaurant was looking at him, his face turned red from anger. Though most wouldn’t recognize him, it’s safe to assume that the rude behavior of the staff wasn’t very well received by the other customers.

He Would Be Back tiggernews Karl was determined to make the restaurant staff pay for their treatment of him. He was going to return tomorrow, only this time with his uniform, and in normal working hours. He was curious to see their response that time…

Now In Uniform tiggernews Karl put on his policeman uniform and went back to work. He had a lot of assignments to carry out, but he was determined to visit the restaurant after the end of his shift. After he had carried out his assignments, he was ready to go…

A Strict Look housecoast As Karl parked his car outside, he entered the restaurant with his uniform on, and a strict look on his face. He was quite a broad guy so his uniform made him look powerful. His presence was felt as soon as he entered the room.

A Different Approach housecoast Now they were all looking at him. He was greeted with smiles and friendly, respectful attitude. Even the expressions of the employees lightened up. With a smiling face that started to fade once he identified him, the cashier greeted him. Dumping formalities, he demanded that he speaks to the manager immediately.

I Want The Manager atlantapd The cashier called the manager. Now she seemed to be mindful of her manners. Karl standed resting on his waist belt with one hand and the other carrying a radio device. He played the part for obvious reasons. He was waiting to see how they’d treat him this time.

Viral News top5 A different manager was working at the moment, however. She appeared to be quite disturbed by Karl’s accusations though. She pledged to release an internal review into her co-worker’s behavior. When other customers started releasing footage on social media, the story went viral and the restaurant had to make a public statement.

Pledge For Change cleverst The restaurant’s representative didn’t deny Karl’s accusations. He instead told media that everything had actually occurred. The restaurant’s administration was horrified that such disrespect had been showed to Karl Baker and they pledged to act. But was that enough?

Discriminated Against top5 “I don’t know why the offended officer doesn’t sue for $150,000. This is NO DIFFERENT than the Oregon bakery’s refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Discrimination is discrimination!” one enraged reader decided to write. The restaurant made the following public statement: “We are working with the appropriate authorities and local police association representatives to get to the bottom of and resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

Dismissed interesticle “We have concluded the two team members in question acted inappropriately and we immediately terminated their employment,” the establishment stated in the follow-up remark. “We have the utmost respect for law enforcement officials and value the relationship we have built with the local Alexandria Police Department over the years.”