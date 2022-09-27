Neighbor Won’t Turn Down Music, Woman Bakes Him A Special Cake

Waiting Patiently

On To Better Things

Jennifer Garvey recently relocated to a lovely, secure neighborhood outside the hectic city. James, her child who was challenging to put to bed every night, came out there with her.

She deserved every advantage she could get as a single mother, but she was unaware that her neighbor had other ideas.

A Difficult Period

Despite having recently relocated to the suburbs, she was unable to buy. For herself and her son, she had to rent a small house. She found the divorce to be difficult, and she anticipated James would find it difficult as well.

Even if things were hard, she had to persevere for the sake of her son, who was her primary concern.

Introducing Herself

Jennifer especially enjoyed getting to know her neighbors. She realized she had neglected to introduce herself due to her demanding career and moving in. She felt guilty. She made it a habit to bake cakes for her neighbors.

However, she was unaware that she would soon create a cake for a neighbor with a unique twist.

Party Animal

Jennifer quickly regretted not saying hello when her neighbor came home and started playing loud music immediately. Was he a young bachelor? More background information would have been great. Or simply a party animal?

She would soon understand, though, that her fascination would give way to irritation.

No Rest

As she prepared dinner and organized her belongings for the following day, she listened to the music playing in the background. However, she became a little irritated when she put her kid to bed at 8:00 PM, and it was still going.

Nevertheless, the music soon stopped, allowing her to fall asleep. She was unaware that this was just the beginning, though.

Happening Again

After two days of silence, Jennifer lost track of the incident. But she was in for a surprise when the music started up again that day. She only wished things would quiet down more quickly than last time.

Then she spotted everyone going inside his home. Was he hosting a party during the week?

No End In Sight

The man's contempt for everyone else who lived nearby astounded Jennifer. She wasn't opposed to social gatherings, provided they were peaceful, but loud parties with loud music were off-limits to her.

The celebration didn't stop getting rowdy as the evening wore on, which made problems worse. The activity continued until nearly 4:00 in the morning! Jennifer was unable to fall asleep as she was sitting in her room listening to music. She then made the decision to prepare for her retaliation.

Her Revenge

The following day, Jennifer was operating on little to no sleep, but she had cooked a cake for her neighbor while she was up because of the music.

It was special and arrived with a note she had typed up in the wee hours. After her neighbor had gotten her "present," she was confident she would win the game.

Keeping Her Cool

She marched directly over to her neighbor's house and rang the doorbell while carrying the special cake and the card. Even if it was his mother, she had dreams about smashing the cake in the face of the person who answered the door. She waited nevertheless, remaining composed.

When the door finally opened, the man responded. She grinned since only she was aware of the cake's unique appeal.

Confrontation

The man didn’t take her note too kindly, although his greedy eyes sparkled at the sight of the cake. He snatched both from her before telling her that if she didn’t like the loud music, then she could move elsewhere.

This made Jennifer’s blood boil, but she knew that she would have the last laugh after he ate her “special” cake.

The Cake

Once Jennifer got back to her house, she smiled. She knew that for at least the next evening, he wouldn’t be able to be loud. The cake she had given him was made with cake mix she had found in the cupboard when she moved there. She was sure it was expired and even seemed to have evidence of moths.

The cake wouldn’t hurt him but would be sure to have his stomach upset for at least the evening.

A Double Whammy

Because her neighbor wouldn’t be considerate, she decided to take her actions further than just the cake. She decided to make a phone call that would make sure he would stop one way or another.

Now she just had to wait for the next time he was loud, and he would finally get what was coming to him.

Another Loud Evening

Another two days passed, and just like before, the loud music started up. She knew he was doing it out of spite, but she had her final plan up her sleeve that he wouldn’t see coming – one that would finally shut him up.

She smugly called the number on her phone, and a few moments later, police swarmed his house.

Noise Complaint

Jennifer had called the police for a classic noise complaint. She knew it would do the trick and watched the man have to explain himself. The best part was that he couldn’t.

After the police knocked on his door, he never played his loud music past 7:00 PM. And he never bothered Jennifer again. But Jennifer isn’t the only one to get epic revenge on a bad neighbor.

Exactly As Planned

The floodlights were on 24/7. They shone through their bedroom window, preventing them from getting sleep. He waited two weeks for things to change, but now, he had enough. Now, it was blatant disrespect.

His new neighbor stood in front of him, holding a pair of pliers in his hand. He looked angry. It was exactly what Jack wanted.

Jack And Holly

Jack and Holly had three young children and lived in a nice neighborhood. Holly worked as a teacher, and Jack worked as a cop.

They kept a busy routine and cherished their rest and downtime. So when new neighbors moved in and threatened their routined life, Jack wouldn’t go down without a fight.

New Neighbors

Their new neighbors were a quiet middle-aged couple with no kids. When they first moved in, they seemed like lovely, genuine people.

But soon, their nonsense shenanigans would leave Jack no choice. He would have to mix business with pleasure and teach his unassuming neighbors why you shouldn’t mess with a cop.

No Sleep

Jack and Holly suffered through two weeks of their new neighbor’s floodlights being on 24/7. They hoped they’d remember to turn them off but now, they had to say something.

The floodlights were positioned just outside their bedroom window, and their curtains failed to block them out. They couldn’t sleep. But when Jack finally asked them to turn them off, he was shocked by their response.

Acting Irrational

They refused to accommodate them. Jack learned that the man’s wife seemed to be afraid of just about everything.

She left the floodlights on over their garage door to combat her fear of the dark. But Jack knew that the floodlights couldn’t be seen from inside their house. He wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Hitting Breaking Point

Another week passed before Jack tried again. This time he even offered to pay for a timer so that it would turn on and off at a more agreeable hour, and they wouldn’t have to do anything.

When that failed, Jack took matters into his own hands. He was done with tiptoeing around these irrational people. What he did next took guts.

Taking Action

Jack waited until they were both gone. Being mindful to avoid suspicion, he moved the security cameras around their house and waited until nightfall.

As a cop, he knew what to look for and how to cover his tracks. The last thing he needed was for them to discover that he was the one behind this elaborate scheme.

Loosening The Lights

Jack grabbed a ladder and loosened the lights just enough so that they wouldn’t turn on. Six months passed before the neighbors even realized they weren’t working.

Jack watched as his neighbor fixed the lights again. Then he waited two more weeks before he did the exact same thing. But this time, it would end differently.

Figuring It Out

Another three months passed before the neighbors noticed the lights weren't working again. Jack watched as his neighbor grabbed a ladder and tightened them once more. But this time, he could sense something was off.

Suddenly, Jack heard someone banging on his front door.

Skepticism

It was him. He still had a pair of pliers in his hands. He asked Jack if he had ever had any problems with his outdoor lights.

Thinking quickly, Jack responded, “Yes, as a matter of fact, I do. They loosen up occasionally, and I have to retighten them. I blame it on the vibration from the traffic on our street”. But he wasn’t buying it.

Confrontation

The neighbor’s eyes narrowed. “Really? Vibration from the street? Do you really expect me to believe that?”. He became visibly angry.

“It’s funny how all this has unfolded. You really wanted those lights to go, and now, I find out that there's actually a problem with all outdoor lights?”. Things were reaching a boiling point.

Playing The Cop Card

“Listen, man”, Jack said. He took his belt and handcuffs that hung on the coat rack beside him. “I’m a cop. If you’re accusing me of something here, I’ll be happy to take you down to the precinct, and we can talk this out”.

The man hesitated. He had no idea Jack was a cop. Suddenly, his demeanor changed.

Changing Demeanor

He switched from angry and aggressive to calm and understanding in the blink of an eye. He told Jack that he wasn’t accusing him at all and it was just a misunderstanding.

Jack continued, “I eventually stopped tightening my lights and just left them off. They became a real nuisance”. Jack smiled and waved the man off. But was the ordeal finally over?

A Party Piece

Eventually, the man did the exact same thing and left the lights off. Jack wondered how heated the situation would have gotten if he didn’t play his cop card.

Overall, he was happy with how the situation played out and had quite the story to tell to his family and friends at dinner parties.

Peaceful Ever After

They managed to avoid disrupting the peace in the neighborhood and learned to live with each other thereafter in peace.

The new neighbors never bothered them again but remained civil and would say hi and wave any time they passed each other. Thankfully, no one needed to get the cops involved because Jack already was one!

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.