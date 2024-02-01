Meet Hasbulla: The Viral Internet Sensation

Who is Hasbulla? The small yet mighty social media sensation has taken the world by storm in recent years. Combining his distinctive appearance, bold humor, and unwavering confidence in facing off against famous figures in combat sports and even A-list celebrities, Hasbulla has become an unstoppable force online.

If you're a TikTok or Instagram user, it's highly likely that you've stumbled upon countless videos featuring the pint-sized influencer. But if you're encountering Hasbulla for the first time, fear not – this article is here to provide you with a comprehensive insight into his journey. If you've ever found yourself questioning who exactly Hasbulla is, how old he is, or why he has achieved such massive levels of fame, then look no further.

From Makhachkala to Worldwide Fame

Hasbulla Magomedov's journey to stardom began when his videos started circulating on TikTok and Instagram. People were captivated by his infectious humor and positive attitude, quickly making him a beloved figure across continents. But where is Hasbulla from? The city of Makhachkala in Russia is the largest city in the region of Dagestan, and that is where Hasbulla, the internet star, calls home.

Who is Hasbulla?

During his upbringing, Hasbulla's father worked as a plumber, providing for their family in a modest manner. Hasbulla embraces the Muslim faith and identifies with the Dargin ethnicity, showcasing the importance of his roots and background in shaping his identity.

In an interview, Hasbulla expressed his dissatisfaction with his school experience, describing it as like a "prison." This glimpse into his past shed light on the challenges he faced during those formative years.

How Old is Hasbulla?

While his exact date of birth is unknown, according to Wikipedia, Hasbulla was born in 2002. That would make him 21 years old as of 2024, despite the fact that he looks much younger. At just 3 feet, 4 inches tall, Hasbulla has confused some internet users into thinking that he is much younger than he is, which is due in part to a medical condition he has had since birth.

What Condition Does Hasbulla Have?

Hasbulla has a form of dwarfism caused by a growth hormone deficiency (GHD) that has affected his height. He isn't the only one in his family with the condition, as his sister also has the same form of dwarfism. Although many internet user's search for what the "Hasbulla disease" is, it's important to note that dwarfism is classified as a condition rather than a disease.

Growth hormone deficiency has affected other notable people who live incredible lives despite the difficulties it may cause. Footballer Lionel Messi was diagnosed at age 10 with growth hormone deficiency and was able to receive treatment in the form of a human growth hormone injection.

Does Hasbulla Have a Girlfriend?

As of now, Hasbulla is not dating anyone. In August 2022, during an interview with radio hosts Kylie and Jackie O, he mentioned that he considers himself "too young" to be in a relationship and was not prepared to enter one. Nevertheless, he expressed his desire to get married sometime in the next five to ten years.

What is Hasbulla’s Net Worth?

Despite not being publicly disclosed, Hasbulla's net worth is estimated to be around $200,000 USD, attributable to his rise in social media fame.

While his anticipated bout with Abdu Rozik is yet to occur, Hasbulla remains optimistic that it will happen someday, as revealed in his first-ever interview with Barstool Sports. If the fight proceeds, it is likely to contribute to an increase in his net worth.

If Hasbulla manages to secure a fight against Conor McGregor, it would undoubtedly be a lucrative payday for him. Given McGregor's response to Hasbulla's comment about him being a "talker," it is evident that the Irish UFC star would not take it lightly. UFC president Dana White would undoubtedly be aware of the massive interest and anticipation such a matchup would generate.

Impactful Social Media Presence

As of 2024, Hasbulla has 8.4 million followers on Instagram, making him a pint-sized social media star with a huge impact. While his name might not sound familiar to many people, his face has made him a media sensation. He has been the subject of countless memes and viral TikTok videos since he rose to internet stardom in 2020. One of his biggest viral videos was a re-enactment of a weigh-in of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. This earned him the nickname "Mini Khabib" from his followers and UFC fans.

Beef with Abdu Rozik

On May 15th of 2021, Hasbulla took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself facing off against Rozik, signaling their upcoming fight. The announcement attracted significant attention and went viral in the following days, with Hasbulla, Rozik, and Russian MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev - who not only manages Hasbulla's fights but also serves as the event's official - actively promoting the bout. However, the matchup has faced criticism from the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association for being "unethical" and promoting negative stereotypes.

Despite rumors suggesting that the fight has already occurred, it is important to note that the bout has not taken place as of yet. In June of 2021, Tamaev shared several videos to promote the event, further fueling anticipation for the eventual showdown.

Conor McGregor Rivalry

Instagram / TheNotoriousMMA

The animosity between Hasbulla and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor began when Hasbulla issued a challenge to Conor in 2022, stating, “I want to punish this one [Conor McGregor]. He talks too much.”

In response, Conor lashed out at Hasbulla, expressing in a tweet that has since been deleted, “I’d love to boot that little g*** Hasbulla over a goal post.” Conor's remarks faced significant criticism from Hasbulla, further fueling the intensity of their rivalry.

Hasbulla's Deal With The UFC

In 2022, Hasbulla took to Twitter to announce his partnership with the UFC, which was later revealed to be a five-year promotion contract. That means that while he won't be seen in the Octagon, he was brought on board to attend events and create content for social media.

MMA insider Igor Lazorin stated, "This is a blast from the face. Hasbulla signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much."

Why Was Hasbulla Arrested?

Hasbulla was arrested in May of 2023 in his native Republic of Dagestan, Russia for “disturbing public order.” But what did he do exactly? According to the Dagestan police, Hasbulla and a group of friends violated many traffic laws while celebrating a wedding. Everyone involved was arrested and charged with administrative violations, and the incident was even caught on video.

After the incident went viral, Hasbulla returned to Instagram to tell his side of the story. “Not my car, I wasn’t behind the wheel,” he explained. “Something like this won’t happen again, people, apologies. We just played around a little bit and now we gotta answer for it.”

How Many Cars Does Hasbulla Have?

Despite being unable to drive due to his small stature, Hasbulla has a strong love for cars. He has been seen with a variety of vehicles, ranging from robust RAM trucks to fast McLarens, and even old, worn-out Ladas. Earlier this year, he faced legal trouble after joyriding with his Russian friends following a wedding.

However, among all car brands, one holds a special place in Hasbulla's heart: BMW. He is frequently seen posing for photographs in, around, and even on top of BMWs. In January, he even used Instagram to sell his own bulletproof 2000 E38 7 Series.

It now becomes clear why Hasbulla parted with his 7 Series. He made room in his garage for another luxurious BMW sedan. This time, he went all out and purchased a brand new BMW G30 M5 Competition valued at $273,600 AUD last year. This choice demonstrates that although he may lack height, he certainly compensates with impeccable automotive taste.

How Much is Hasbulla's Rolex Worth?

Even a small individual with ample funds knows the value of a good timepiece. Just like anyone else, Hasbulla decided to add a Rolex to his collection. In late 2022, he was seen sporting a stunning timepiece - the 31 mm Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust.

This particular model boasts a Roman dark grey dial and an oyster bracelet. While typically priced at around $7,500 USD, it's worth noting that the dial size is slightly smaller, originally designed for women. Nevertheless, it suits the pint-sized star impeccably.

Hasbulla's Offer From WWE

During April 2023, Hasbulla received a significant offer from the WWE for a two-day attendance at the Wrestlemnai event held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The details of the offer were undisclosed but are rumored to be quite substantial. The package included front-row tickets, presumably aimed at capturing Hasbulla on camera and creating a media sensation surrounding his presence in Sydney.

Despite receiving the offer, Hasbulla respectfully declined the WWE invitation. As a devout Muslim, he stated that attending the event would conflict with his religious beliefs, stating, "“I have my own principles that I will not break for any money and fame.”

This decision aligns with his prior choices, as he has turned down various events during his visit to Australia for similar reasons related to his deeply held convictions. Furthermore, Hasbulla's commitment to his faith is evident in his journey to Mecca, which he has embarked upon at least once.

Hasbulla Reveals He's a Liverpool FC Fan

Instagram / missybokearns

In June 2023, Hasbulla caught the attention of the media when he publicly declared his support for Liverpool FC, an English Premier League team based in the UK. This revelation came about after Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns shared a post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Hasbulla lounging on a couch while wearing a specially made Liverpool shirt with the name "Hasbul 7" displayed on it.

Adding to the growing list of celebrity Liverpool fans, which includes Samuel L Jackson, Daniel Craig, LeBron, and even Dua Lipa, supporters are eagerly hoping for a more exciting season in 2023/24 compared to their previous fifth-place finish under the charismatic head coach Jurgen Klopp.

An Unexpected Friendship

As Hasbulla gained popularity, he became known as the 'Mini Khabib'. This nickname originated from his reenactment of the UFC 229 weigh-ins of the former MMA champion, Khabib Nurmagmadov, as part of a stunt connected to the rumored fight between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik. The comparisons were reinforced by the fact that Hasbulla hails from the same homeland as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachkala in Dagestan.

Is Hasbulla related to Khabib?

Although there is no direct relation between the two, it is worth noting that Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov might have crossed paths in the past. Hasbulla used to reside near Islam Makhachev, a close friend and protégé of Nurmagomedov. Since gaining fame on the internet, Hasbulla has been seen alongside Nurmagomedov at various social events.

Hasbulla NFTs

Twitter / Hasbulla_NFT

Joining the trend of NFTs, Hasbulla has enthusiastically embraced the concept by launching his very own NFT collection. On April 14th, 2022, his inaugural series of NFTs was released, featuring depictions of Hasbulla as various pop culture figures. Accompanying this venture is a dedicated Crypto Hasbulla Instagram account. Here, interested individuals can find links to explore and acquire Hasbulla's NFT collection, which is available for purchase using Ethereum on the OpenSea platform. Hasbulla's NFT collection has gained popularity worldwide, leading to his upcoming Australia tour where he will showcase his unique NFTs and interact with fans.

Hasbulla's Controversies

Facebook / hasbullafans

Hasbulla faced significant backlash after a video surfaced of him mistreating his pet cat, Barsik. The footage captured him pulling the cat's ear and slapping it on the back of its head as a form of discipline. This video, along with others, spread rapidly across the internet, leading to a wave of criticism. Fans expressed their outrage at Hasbulla's mistreatment of the cat and raised concerns about Barsik's welfare and safety.

Hasbulla and NELK

Instagram / nelkboys

In March 2023, Hasbulla pulled off one of his most astonishing stunts yet. Collaborating with NELK, he partnered with them to create an incredibly popular t-shirt featuring his face and name. Within just 48 hours of its launch, the t-shirt generated over $500,000 USD in sales, earning Hasbulla a cool $250,000 for simply posing for a few pictures. Not a bad payday at all.

In February 2023, NELK, a Canadian-American YouTube channel and entertainment company, embarked on an ambitious journey from the United States all the way to Dagestan, solely to meet the viral sensation. The team endured a sixteen-hour flight (luckily, in luxurious first-class seats) followed by a challenging seven-hour drive on icy mountainous roads. They were warmly welcomed by MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom they stayed during their visit.

Hasbulla and Mike Tyson

YouTube / HotboxinwithMikeTyson

A video has sparked controversy as it shows Mike Tyson playfully holding and biting on Hasbulla's ear during a recording for Tyson's Hotboxing podcast. Additionally, in the same video, Tyson allows Hasbulla to throw a punch at him and later cradles him like a baby. These actions have raised concerns about the treatment of Hasbulla. Another incident involving UFC champion Islam Makhachev holding Hasbulla in a similar manner had previously faced criticism as well.

The recent video featuring Tyson and Hasbulla has ignited discussions and received criticism, particularly questioning the treatment of Hasbulla as a baby despite being 21 years old. Fans expressed astonishment and disbelief, with one commenter stating, "It's mind-boggling to see Mike Tyson picking up Hasbulla as if he were a two-year-old." Another commenter raised concern, asking, "Why is Hasbulla being held like a baby when he's around 20 years old?"

Hasbulla and Mark Wahlberg

YouTube / Power Slap

Hasbulla made his way to Las Vegas for the grand finale of "Power Slap". The event saw the presence of renowned Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, leading to a face-to-face encounter between the two.

Usually, Hasbulla gains attention through videos where he playfully slaps or punches fighters in the face, creating unforgettable moments for his followers on social media. However, during this particular encounter with Wahlberg, he opted not to engage in such actions, surprising many.

The meeting between Hasbulla and Wahlberg has caused a significant stir on social media, with fans expressing their excitement about the interaction between these two influential figures.

Endorsement of Jair Bolsonaro

Twitter / Hasbulla_NFT

On October 1st, 2022, Hasbulla took to Twitter to express his support for the reelection campaign of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Within a day, the tweet garnered nearly 76,000 likes, sparking heated discussions online due to Bolsonaro's numerous controversies.

Bolsonaro, who has been serving as the President of Brazil since 2019, is known for his hard-right views and has raised doubts about the integrity of the October 2nd, 2022, election while implying that he would not step down if he lost. Additionally, Bolsonaro has received widespread criticism for his involvement in deforestation in the Amazon and for undermining democratic institutions in Brazil.