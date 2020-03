Remember the adorable Disney sitcom “Liv and Maddie?” Dove Cameron played twins Liv and Maddie, who were living totally different lives. Liv was a big popular Hollywood star and Maddie was a straight-A student and school basketball star who was on her way to the top. But when Liv moved back home to Wisconsin and reentered Maddie’s life, things got a little complicated. Especially since the girls had to share a room!