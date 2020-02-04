Where Are They Now? The Cast of “The Fosters”

“The Fosters” was a Freeform show that premiered in 2013 and lasted five seasons. It told the story of a relatively unconventional family called the Fosters. The Foster’s parents are a lesbian couple who raised one biological child and four adopted children. It was a dramatic family show at it’s best and raised quite a fan base while it was on the air. The show even had a spinoff that is currently airing called “Good Trouble.”