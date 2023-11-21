Controversial Movie Costumes That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

When you watch a movie, it's nearly impossible not to notice the costumes that are worn by your favorite characters. While many times the outfits perfectly align with the story, there are instances when you have to wonder what on earth the characters were wearing. These costumes might not only seem out of place, they could also show historical inaccuracies or a real lack of knowledge of the character. Unsurprisingly, these costumes sparked considerable discussion among fans long after the movies first hit the screens. Prepare to be astonished as we unveil these unbelievable movie costumes, accompanied by the even more remarkable explanations behind their existence.

Halle Berry as “Catwoman”

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Halle Berry portrayed Catwoman, her costume was known to be extremely sensuous. Berry's outfit consisted of a leather strappy bra and leather pants adorned with claw marks, leaving much of her skin exposed. However, Berry embraced the look with enthusiasm. She described the suit as the standout aspect of her entire movie experience, finding it empowering. Berry emphasized that aside from the evident sex appeal, wearing the suit required a certain level of confidence to successfully bring the character to life.

Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom in "Harry Potter"

Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to incredible transformations, Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" films, is unmatched. His journey from a nerdy character to a remarkably handsome individual even inspired the term "longbottomed." However, the fascinating part is that Lewis underwent his transformation prior to Neville's character growth. In order to maintain Neville's awkwardness, Lewis had to wear a fat suit in some appearances. Reflecting on this experience, he shared with People, "Being 15 years old in the midst of puberty, having to wear a fat suit... I had to wear it every day. Nobody knew I was wearing this thing; they simply assumed I was overweight."

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn features one of the most iconic costumes in the DC Universe, which has inspired numerous Halloween costumes since the release of "Suicide Squad." While her costume is already on the revealing side, the original design was even more revealing. However, Robbie herself didn't particularly enjoy wearing Harley's hot pants and white T-shirt. She admitted feeling self-conscious while filming scenes where she was hosed down and soaking wet, making the clingy white T-shirt even more bothersome.

Milla Jovovich as Leeloo in “The Fifth Element”

Gaumont / Buena Vista International

Did you know that Milla Jovovich competed against more than 3,000 women to secure the role of Leeloo in "The Fifth Element"? However, it was the costume itself that generated quite a buzz. The white one-piece, designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier, was remarkably revealing, resembling medical bandages. Nevertheless, Jovovich didn't mind the risqué nature of the outfit. "It felt like wearing a bikini, you know? I was 19 and petite, and I wholeheartedly embraced the character without feeling any constraints," she shared with Vogue.

Anne Baxter as Nefertari in “The Ten Commandments”

Paramount Pictures

The costumes showcased in "The Ten Commandments" were opulent and grand, particularly Anne Baxter's portrayal of Nefertari. Her outfits were highly provocative, revealing barely anything and deviating from historical accuracy. Not only were her costumes extraordinarily sensual, but they were also turquoise-tinged and included underwire, both of which were not present during biblical times. Baxter even disclosed in her autobiography, that she wore a "skin-dyed bra" beneath the most revealing ensembles.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City”

Warner Bros. Pictures

From 1998 to 2004, "Sex and the City" was a popular TV show known for its memorable costumes, particularly those worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw. Carrie became a fashion icon, inspiring women everywhere with her outfits from top-notch brands. Her heels, coats, tutus, and daring accessories were signature pieces in her wardrobe, and we eagerly anticipated seeing what she would wear next. However, in the movies, Carrie's outfits didn't have the same impact and felt a bit disappointing. They gave the impression that she was trying too hard to maintain her fashion icon status.

Raquel Welch in “One Million Years B.C.”

Warner-Pathé Distributors

Although Raquel Welch only had a few lines in "One Million Years B.C.," her appearance in the film skyrocketed her to international sex symbol status. Welch's character wore a fur and hide bikini, which later became the subject of a highly popular pinup poster. However, what many may not know is that Welch faced a life-threatening situation due to her costume while filming. The skimpy outfit combined with severe weather conditions caused her to develop tonsillitis. Nevertheless, Welch was astounded by her newfound fame following the movie. She shared with Fox News, "I don't do much in this movie except run around in this outfit!"

Doug Jones in “The Shape of Water”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," which received four Oscars including Best Picture, still managed to evoke controversy due to Doug Jones' portrayal of the Amphibian Man and his unique costume. The film employed a blend of practical and digital effects to bring the fantastical elements to life. Jones wore a fish-man suit and extensive prosthetics, while the fish creature's eyes were animated, enhancing Jones' performance during post-production. Trey Harell, the special effects supervisor, aptly described the innovative method as "digital prosthetics" or "makeup augmentation" in an interview with CNET.

Bryce Dallas Howard in "Jurassic World”

Universal Pictures

A significant criticism of the 2015 film "Jurassic World" was the seemingly unrealistic choice of footwear for Claire, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Despite running through the jungle and encountering terrifying dinosaurs, she never removed her high heels, which raised eyebrows among viewers. Surprisingly, the controversy did not prevent the heels from appearing in subsequent movies in the franchise. Howard herself defended the decision to maintain the heels, emphasizing that it aligned with her character's persona.

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Joker" proved to be one of DC Comics' finest films, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic comic book character. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker boasted a costume and makeup that deviated from conventional expectations. Costume designer Mark Bridges, while aiming to capture elements of the Joker's traditional attire, also sought to reflect Arthur Fleck's pre-villain transformation with the outfits. In an interview with Indiewire, Bridges explained his approach, emphasizing the importance of designing costumes that honored both the comic book character's image and the evolution of Arthur Fleck's persona.

Robert Downey Jr. in “Tropic Thunder”

DreamWorks Pictures

We find it difficult to imagine "Tropic Thunder" being made today. In the film, Robert Downey Jr. portrayed a character who wore blackface, portraying an Australian method actor who underwent a controversial "pigmentation alteration" surgery to darken his skin for the purpose of playing a black character in a war movie. As expected, the movie generated significant controversy, and even Downey Jr. himself believes that it would not be possible to make the same film in the present era.

January Jones as Emma Frost in “X-Men: First Class”

20th Century Fox

The X-Men films have been a subject of numerous controversies, including the issue of costumes, and "X-Men: First Class" is no exception. January Jones' portrayal of Emma Frost faced criticism due to her provocative outfits. Among the most revealing was a white two-piece bikini paired with a white cape that bore a resemblance to lingerie. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that these costumes were less revealing than those depicted in the original comics.

George Clooney in “Batman & Robin”

Warner Bros.

George Clooney, one of Hollywood's most renowned actors, openly admits that one of his greatest regrets was accepting the role of Batman in "Batman & Robin." The film turned out to be an overall failure, leading fans to engage in relentless discussions about the batsuit, particularly the inclusion of artificial nipples on Clooney's costume. During a Q&A with Vanity Fair, Clooney candidly remarked, "I did one superhero movie and I messed it up so badly they won't let me near the set. I don't want to delve into all the bat nipples."

Rebel Wilson in “Pitch Perfect 3”

Universal Pictures

It's undeniable that the sailor outfits donned by the Barden Bellas in "Pitch Perfect 3" were incredibly cute. However, Rebel Wilson's character, Fat Amy, sported a slightly different version with sleeves, setting her apart from the rest of the acapella girl group. While the other Bellas wore striped halter tops, Wilson opted for a cap-sleeved, scoop-neck tee design. This led to some disappointment among fans who voiced concerns on social media, expressing that it perpetuated size discrimination. In response to the outcry, the movie's costume designer, Salvador Perez, clarified on Twitter that he entrusted each actor to choose how their costume would fit, emphasizing that it was ultimately their decision.

Ron Perlman in "Hellboy"

Lionsgate

Ron Perlman did a fantastic job playing Hellboy. A big part of his transformation was thanks to makeup, which was done by his personal makeup artist Jake Garber. Garber said in an interview with HowStuffWorks that it took four hours each day to do the makeup. They used foam prosthetics and a special full-face prosthetic that covered everything except for the lower lip. After that, they would start painting and add hairpieces. By the end, the only part of the actor's face that was visible were his eyelids.

Ryan Reynolds in “Green Lantern”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Did you think Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern costume looked strange too? Well, that's because the entire costume, including the mask, was made with computer-generated imaging (CGI). In reality, Reynolds wore a gray one-piece suit with black stripes and white shapes all over it. They captured his movements and then added the costume digitally later on. Even Reynolds didn't like wearing it. He said, "It feels worse than it looks. It's like wearing a suit made of discomfort," when he talked to GQ magazine.

Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in "Dr. No"

United Artists

"Dr. No" is the first movie in the James Bond series and Ursula Andress was the very first Bond girl. The white bikini she wore in the movie is considered the most famous bikini that has ever appeared in a movie. The moment she came out of the sea in that white bikini is very well-known. Back in the 1950s, bikinis were seen as a bit taboo, but after Andress wore it, the sales of two-piece bikinis went up a lot. It played an important role in the women's freedom and expression in the 1960s.

Henry Cavill as Superman in “Man of Steel”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The costume that Superman wore in the movie "Man of Steel" was very different from what we were used to seeing—it was much darker. Director Zack Snyder changed the design of the famous Superman suit for Henry Cavill's portrayal, using a darker color palette which even appeared black in some scenes. Fans had different opinions about the costume, but it did give the impression that it came from the alien planet of Krypton. It's also important to note that the superhero finally wore his underwear on the inside of his costume.

Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

20th Century Fox

Although Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia slave girl outfit is known as the most revealing Star Wars costume, the skin-tight white outfit worn by Natalie Portman's character, Padmé Amidala, in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" is a close contender. The costume becomes even more revealing after an alien slashes at Portman's belly, tearing the fabric and transforming it into a crop-top, exposing her well-toned stomach.

Jamie Foxx in “Django Unchained”

The Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino is a well-known Hollywood director, and his movies are known for their unique style. However, historical accuracy isn't always a priority in his films. In "Django Unchained," which takes place in 1858, Jamie Foxx's character wears black sunglasses with gold trim that aren't historically accurate. Although sunglasses have existed since the 14th century, the modern style of sunglasses we know today became popular in the 20th century.

“The Tudors”

BBC Two

We have another TV show to tell you about called "The Tudors." Like other period dramas, it was very important for the show to have historical accuracy, and they mostly did a good job, especially with the costumes. The clothes were lavish and royal, but they were a little more revealing than they would have been in that time period. The necklines of the dresses were lower, showing more cleavage. Costume designer Joan Bergin explained to The Telegraph, "I wanted to be historically accurate, but with a twist. I also wanted people to think, how foxy, how sexy - because it was."

Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin in “Star Wars: A New Hope”

20th Century-Fox

Peter Cushing played the villain Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars, the one who ordered the destruction of Princess Leia's home planet Alderaan. However, off-screen, the actor was much less intimidating. You may have noticed that he was only shown from the waist up in the film, and there was a specific reason for that. Cushing had size 12 feet and the boots provided for his character didn't fit him properly, causing discomfort. As a result, he wore slippers during filming because there wasn't enough time to get new boots.

Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud in “Aladdin”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Princess Jasmine and Aladdin became famous for their outfits in the animated Disney movie "Aladdin." However, when the movie was made into a live-action version, fans noticed that the costumes of the characters played by Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud differed from the 1992 animated film. The most noticeable change was Jasmine's turquoise crop top and harem pants being updated to a flesh-colored bodice and flowing pants adorned with crystal and peacock feathers. Producer Dan Lin explained to USA Today, "The (animated) movie was made in 1992. We wanted to bring a modern touch to the movie, as some things that were acceptable back then may not be suitable for families today."

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in "Thor"

Paramount Pictures

Loki, being the God of Mischief, is known for his cunning nature, and it seems some clever tricks were played with Tom Hiddleston's costume in Thor, specifically around the crotch area. Something seemed strange, but it wasn't until behind-the-scenes photos of the film were released that we discovered what had occurred. It appears that his crotch was entirely removed using CGI during post-production, which unintentionally drew even more attention to that area.

Brad Pitt in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Paramount Pictures

The movie "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" is quite fascinating, as it tells the story of a man who ages in reverse. However, some fans noticed an interesting detail during the film involving Brad Pitt's character, Benjamin Button, and his Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. The scene in which he wears them is set in 1945, and a few viewers believed that the sunglasses were historically incorrect since they believed they were introduced in the 1950s. However, contrary to their beliefs, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses were actually introduced much earlier, in 1937. There are even numerous photographs of General Douglas MacArthur donning them during World War II.

Joel Kinnaman in “RoboCop”

Sony Pictures Releasing

When the 1987 film "RoboCop" was remade in 2014 with Joel Kinnaman as the lead, the expectations were high. Fans anticipated an incredible update to RoboCop's costume, considering the advancements in technology since the '80s. While the redesigned suit was an improvement from the original, it didn't meet all of our expectations. However, one feature we did appreciate was the addition of a retractable visor, which allowed RoboCop's face to be seen more frequently throughout the movie.

Mickey Rooney as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

Paramount Pictures

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" is a beloved and iconic movie that catapulted Audrey Hepburn to stardom. However, there is an aspect that deserves more discussion—Mickey Rooney's portrayal of Mr. Yunioshi. The movie was made in the '60s, a different era where racist humor was unfortunately more tolerated. Nonetheless, some critics have rightly pointed out the problematic nature of Rooney's characterization. In a review, The Hollywood Reporter noted that while Rooney committed fully to the role of a Japanese photographer, the character came across as a caricature, and it can be offensive to many viewers.

Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman"

Warner Bros. Pictures

Gal Gadot became very well-known after playing Wonder Woman, and she has continued to be successful since then. However, some fans had concerns about her costume, feeling that it showed too much. Gadot, on the other hand, didn't mind the criticism. In an interview with The New York Times, she addressed the controversy, stating, "I believe that as a feminist, you should be able to wear whatever you like!"

Rachel Weisz and Patricia Velásquez in “The Mummy Returns”

Universal Pictures

"The Mummy" and its sequel, "The Mummy Returns," were known for featuring several mistakes and inaccuracies. In the second movie, there were numerous historical errors that were difficult to overlook. One of the most obvious blunders occurred during a fight scene between Rachel Weisz's character, Evelyn O'Connell/Nefertiti, and Patricia Velásquez's character, Meela Nais/Anck-Su-Namun, where their underwear tags were visible peeking through their clothes. Additionally, there was a scene where Evelyn wore modern, seamless, nylon pantyhose, which was not historically accurate.

Matthew Goode as Ozymandias in "Watchmen"

Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" featured some truly impressive superhero costumes, most of which were well-received. However, one costume in particular received mixed reviews—Mathew Goode's Ozymandias. The outfit differed significantly from the one depicted in the original novel. Instead of the Egyptian cloth as seen in the comics, the film version maintained an Egyptian theme but with an armored suit reminiscent of Nite Owl's attire. Notably, the suit had an anatomical design with nipples, resembling Batman's costume.

Burt Ward as Robin in “Batman”

20th Century-Fox Television

Robin made his first appearance in the Batman movie, where Burt Ward played the role of Batman's sidekick. The movie was very family-friendly, and Ward's costume reflected that. It was simple and easy to recreate for cosplay. However, what stands out to us, and to Ward as well, are the hotpants and tights. Ward shared with CBR News that putting on those tights was a terrible experience, describing them as heavy and uncomfortably warm.

Sylvester Stallone in “Judge Dredd”

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Here's another movie based on a comic book character, and this time they tried to stay faithful to the original comics. However, the movie didn't do well and critics couldn't help but point out some issues with Sylvester Stallone's portrayal of Judge Dredd. Firstly, his helmet, which he insisted on keeping on, restricted his vision. Secondly, his huge gold shoulder pads impeded his movements and made it easy to spot him. Overall, the costume didn't quite fit the concept of a street judge superhero.

Lifeguards on “Baywatch”

NBC / GTG Entertainment

Even though it has been more than two decades since "Baywatch" was last on air, the red swimsuits worn by the actresses remain iconic. What you may not know is that each swimsuit was customized differently. The straps varied in thickness, some had higher-cut legs, and the necklines also differed. As time passed, the swimsuits became even skimpier. However, according to creator Greg Bonann, their intention was never to be provocative. He explained to The New York Times that the focus was always on portraying athletes and ensuring functionality rather than aiming for sex appeal.

James Franco as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man 3”

Sony Pictures Releasing

Sometimes comic book characters in movies are successful, but more often than not, they miss the mark. James Franco's Green Goblin in "Spider-Man 3" definitely falls into the latter category, mainly because the character looked so vastly different from what was expected. The mask deviated from the previous versions in the Spider-Man series, leaving just the top of Franco's head visible. We still have mixed feelings about this stylistic decision, and it wasn't our favorite rendition of the Green Goblin costume.

“Star Trek: The Next Generation”

Paramount Domestic Television

Even though it's known as a TV show, we wanted to mention "Star Trek: The Next Generation" because its costumes were truly memorable. One significant change we noticed was the transition from one-piece jumpsuits in Seasons 1 and 2 to two-piece uniforms in Season 3. This alteration came about because the actors found the spandex jumpsuits uncomfortable. The jumpsuits were intentionally designed to be one size too small to achieve a snug fit, but this proved bothersome for the actors. As a result, the decision was made to switch to more comfortable two-piece uniforms.

Olivia Munn as Psylocke in “X-Men: Apocalypse”

20th Century Fox

Olivia Munn's performance as Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" also grabbed our attention. Her costume was quite revealing, fitting her body in all the right ways. The outfit consisted of latex thigh-highs and a halter one-piece. The actress even faced challenges while putting on the tight-fitting costume, requiring assistance from two women. Munn shared with Entertainment Weekly, "Now it fits like a glove, but it's a bit difficult because there have been times where I'm pulling and it pops like a balloon, which actually happened on day one."

Amazon Warriors in “Justice League”

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Justice League" hit theaters shortly after "Wonder Woman," but there was a stark contrast in the costumes of the Amazon warriors between the two films. In Zack Snyder's "Justice League," the costumes appeared much more revealing compared to Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman." After images were shared on Snyder's Vero site, fans expressed their discontent, sharing side-by-side photos from both movies and mentioning how the Amazon warriors were overly sexualized in "Justice League."

Evan Peters as Quicksilver in “X-Men: Apocalypse”

20th Century Fox

In another installment of the X-Men franchise, we encounter Evan Peters portraying Quicksilver in "X-Men: Apocalypse." Although the character has been featured in various Avengers and X-Men films, this particular movie presents a fresh take on him. Quicksilver's costume in the film is striking, drawing inspiration from glam rock aesthetics, featuring a silver wig, a metallic jacket, and goggles. While it may be unexpected, we can confidently say that we didn't dislike it.

The Redcoats in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, there was a bit of a historical mix-up. The redcoats, famously associated with the British military, appeared in the film despite being historically incorrect for the 1720s setting. The red coats weren't officially issued to the British military until 1747. During the period, soldiers did wear red, but it was a different, darker shade. The scarlet red coats were worn specifically by officers and sergeants. It wasn't until 1873 that scarlet red was adopted for all ranks.

Shefali Chowdhury and Anshan Azad as Padma and Parvati Patil in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the highlights in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was the Yule Ball, and audiences were excited to see how Padma and Parvati Patil would dress for the occasion. However, their outfits in the movie didn't quite match our expectations after reading J.K. Rowling's vivid descriptions of them being extravagant and lavish in the book. The orange-and-pink lehengas they wore came across as gaudy, and we couldn't help but feel that they would have dressed with more elegance and style for such a significant event of the year.

Louis C.K. as Stoddard Thorsen in “American Hustle”

Sony Pictures Releasing

American Hustle beautifully captured the aesthetics of the late '70s and early '80s, but there was one detail that stood out as inaccurate—Louis C.K.'s character, Stoddard Thorsen, wearing a gold Rolex watch. The watch, a Rolex 116718 GMT Master II, was actually produced around 2010, which doesn't align with the movie's time period. This small but noticeable detail was a bit out of place, and it caught audiences' attentions.

"Inception"

Warner Bros. Pictures

Are we the only ones who still find Inception puzzling? The film was incredibly thought-provoking, with numerous hidden details interwoven into the costumes. These outfits serve as hints to distinguish between reality and the dream world. Costume designer Jeffrey Kurland aimed to give each character a distinct style during transitions between dreams and reality. And we must admit, he succeeded quite impressively.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Summit Entertainment

"Twilight" is recognized as one of the most popular movie franchises, propelling Kristen Stewart into the spotlight. In the third installment, "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse," fans noticed a significant change in the actress' hairstyle, leading them to suspect she was wearing a wig. Their intuition was correct! Prior to filming Eclipse, Stewart played Joan Jett in "The Runaways," which required her to sport a short shag hairstyle. As a result, a wig became necessary for Bella to maintain her signature long, flowing brown locks. However, the wig didn't achieve a very natural appearance.

Jacqueline Bisset as Gail Berke in “The Deep”

Columbia Pictures

After the tremendous success of "Jaws," Colombia Pictures acquired the rights to the next novel in the franchise, "The Deep." While "Jaws" remains a memorable film, "The Deep" gained notoriety due to Jacqueline Bisset's character, Gail Berke, and her controversial and revealing costumes. The opening scene featured Bisset wearing a thin white T-shirt and black bikini bottom. A photograph of Bisset in this outfit was even marketed in Playboy and Penthouse magazines without her consent. Producer Jon Peters humorously remarked, "That T-shirt made me a rich man!"

Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel"

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

As soon as behind-the-scenes images from Captain Marvel were unveiled, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something peculiar about Brie Larson's outfit—the color scheme. Instead of the character's iconic red, blue, and gold attire, her costume appeared in teal. This led many fans to speculate that the teal suit represented a flashback, portraying Captain Marvel during her early stages and prior to adopting her signature red costume. Eventually, Larson did don the iconic outfit that the character became known for, later on in the movie.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “X-Men”

20th Century Fox

The outfits in the 2000 film "X-Men" didn't take much inspiration from the comics, particularly with respect to Wolverine's costume. In the comics, Wolverine is depicted wearing a yellow and blue outfit complete with a mask, but Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine never sported this particular ensemble in the movies. Instead, he consistently donned black leather or armor suits adorned with prominent "x" symbols on the chest. There's no trace of the iconic comic book costume, and Wolverine even jokes about it within the film, questioning, "Do you actually go outside in these things?"

Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”

20th Century Fox

Ben Affleck is no newcomer to the world of superheroes, having portrayed Batman in multiple films and Daredevil in the "Daredevil" movie. However, the Daredevil film received mixed reviews from critics, and Affleck's costume didn't exactly help its cause. The red leather outfit was deemed by some as tacky. Even Charlie Cox, who portrayed Daredevil in the Netflix series of the same name, had something to say about it. At the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022, Cox candidly expressed, "The suit sucks!"

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”

20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds faced another costume mishap, this time in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." In this movie, when Reynolds portrayed Deadpool, he did not have his iconic suit or the ability to speak freely. Instead, the actor wore a mouth prosthetic that made it seem as though his mouth was surgically sealed. There was little resemblance to Deadpool's original comic book costumes because the character was depicted in an early stage of his storyline, and the filmmakers were aware that Deadpool would eventually receive his own dedicated movie.

Michael Chiklis as Thing in "Fantastic Four"

20th Century Fox

Being an actor may appear glamorous, but it's a demanding job, and sometimes performers become deeply immersed in their roles. This was the case for Michael Chiklis, who played the Thing in "Fantastic Four," and it primarily revolved around his challenging costume. Chiklis described it as a "physically and psychologically daunting experience." The process lasted for five months, requiring him to spend up to five and a half hours each day for makeup and wardrobe.

“Sucker Punch”

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Sucker Punch," another film by Zack Snyder, also became a topic of discussion due to its costumes, which were considered by many to be overly provocative. Despite the movie not being based on a comic book or video game, the attire worn by the female characters left little to the imagination. A number of critics even expressed that the movie objectifies women. Snyder himself was taken aback by the criticism and during an interview with Cinema Debate, he stated, "I'm consistently surprised by how greatly it was misinterpreted. I always intended it as a commentary on sexism and geek culture."

Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Adapting comic book characters to the silver screen poses the challenge of determining how faithfully to represent the original comic. When "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was released, fans were taken aback by the color chosen for Evangeline Lilly's Wasp suit—it differed from the familiar hue. Interestingly, it was later revealed that this color choice was unintentional—it came about as a result of combining different colors, inadvertently resulting in a new shade that blended gold and silver. Ivo Coveney, the specialty costumes supervisor, shared with Screen Rant that they playfully coined the term "gliver" to describe this accidental color.

Haruo Nakajima in “Godzilla”

Toho

You may not be familiar with the name, but chances are you are acquainted with the remarkable work of Haruo Nakajima, particularly through his iconic role as Godzilla. The Japanese actor portrayed the monster in 12 consecutive films, establishing himself as a pioneering suit actor. Nevertheless, his work in the suit came with its challenges—the original Godzilla suit weighed over 220 pounds, necessitating the assistance of two individuals to help Nakajima put it on.

Lily James in "Cinderella"

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Cinderella," one of Disney's highly awaited live-action adaptations, generated significant buzz when the trailer was unveiled. People couldn't help but notice Lily James' remarkably narrow waist in the iconic dress. Speculations arose that digital alterations were responsible, but James clarified in interviews that her waist is naturally small, although she did wear a corset to achieve the desired appearance. Even wearing the gown presented challenges for James, as it required 45 minutes to put on and remove. In an interview with The Washington Post, she likened the experience to "torture."

Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Sony Pictures Releasing

The depiction of female video game characters in revealing attire is nothing new, and when the initial images of Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse were released, people couldn't help but notice her revealing jungle outfit. Gillan herself addressed the outfit on Twitter, stating, "Yes, I'm wearing child-sized clothes, and YES, there is a reason! The pay off is worth it." So, what was the reasoning behind it? Well, it was intended to reflect an outdated video game concept.

Chris Evans as Captain America in “The Avengers”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"The Avengers" was an iconic movie, but Chris Evans' Captain America costume received mixed reviews. While not entirely disappointing, there was one aspect that didn't quite hit the mark – the attached helmet. It appeared rather goofy, and even Evans himself wasn't a fan of it. In an interview with Digital Spy, he candidly shared, "I've loved many suits... Maybe not the first Avengers, maybe not that suit, but the other suits were great." Fortunately, subsequent films brought improvements to the Captain America costume.

Princess Merida in “Brave”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Princess Merida stands out among other Disney princesses as she breaks the mold of the typical princess. Unlike her counterparts, Merida doesn't frequently wear make-up or elegant glamorous dresses, and her hair maintains its wild and untamed appearance. However, when Disney redesigned her character to join the Disney Princess collection, fans expressed disappointment. This updated version depicted a slimmer, more glamorized Merida.

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique in “X-Men: First Class”

20th Century Fox

January Jones wasn't the only actress from "X-Men: First Class" who faced criticism for her revealing costumes; Jennifer Lawrence, who portrayed Mystique, also garnered attention for her daring attire, or rather, lack thereof. Transforming into the shapeshifting mutant was no simple task, as it required eight hours and the team of six. The process involved attaching scales, followed by three layers of airbrushed blue paint on Lawrence's skin.

Marylin Monroe in “The Seven Year Itch”

20th Century-Fox

One of Marilyn Monroe's most legendary looks is her wearing a white dress billowing in the wind. This photo was taken during the filming of "The Seven Year Itch." When she heard the sound of a subway train passing beneath a sidewalk grate, her character stepped onto the grate, exclaiming, "Ooh, do you feel the breeze from the subway?" Interestingly, Monroe's husband at that time, Joe DiMaggio, strongly disliked the dress.

Maureen O’Sullivan as Jane in “Tarzan and His Mate”

Loew's, Inc.

"Tarzan and His Mate" has achieved cult status, largely due to the unforgettable costume worn by Maureen O'Sullivan. This outfit, which consisted of a halter-top and loincloth, was quite revealing for its time, exposing Jane's thighs and hips. The provocative nature of the costume was amplified by the fact that Jane was intended to portray a refined woman from England. Nevertheless, the decision to dress her in such a way was intended to symbolize her embracing of liberation.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

20th Century-Fox

Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia slave girl costume, composed of metal that contoured to her body, became both controversial and iconic. The costume designer, Aggie Guerard Rodgers, drew inspiration from the artwork of Frank Frazetta, which often celebrated the female figure. Despite its enduring fame, Fisher herself wasn't particularly fond of the revealing metal bikini. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she humorously referred to it as the "iron bikini" and jokingly remarked that it would eventually be worn by supermodels in the seventh ring of hell.

Theda Bara in “Cleopatra”

Fox Film Corporation

Before Elizabeth Taylor portrayed Cleopatra, Theda Bara took on the role in the 1917 movie. Throughout the film, Bara's character wore a range of costumes, some of which were quite daring. Each costume seemed to push boundaries further, becoming progressively more revealing. Among the memorable ensembles, one stands out as the most iconic: a daring outfit featuring two snake breastplates adorning her chest, accentuating her feminine allure.

Jena Malone as Sage Ross in “Nocturnal Animals”

Focus Features

Were you aware that fashion designer Tom Ford directed Nocturnal Animals? It comes as no surprise that the costumes in the film were fashion-forward, although not all of them were ideal for the characters. Jena Malone's portrayal of gallery worker Sage Ross showcased outfits more suitable for a runway than an employee at a museum. Her garments resembled artistic creations, featuring abstract elements—take, for instance, the white top adorned with leather black straps and puffy sleeves.

Lynn Collins as Dejah Thoris in “John Carter”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Becoming a princess from another planet isn't an easy task, as Lynn Collins discovered when she took on the role of Dejah Thoris in John Carter. The transformation process involved five hours of daily makeup, including spray tanning, adding bright blue contacts, and applying red body tattoos. Additionally, Collins often wore revealing outfits, but she raised concerns with the costume designer and director, expressing her desire for more coverage.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in "Spider-Man"

Sony Pictures Releasing

Willem Dafoe became a household name when he played Green Goblin in "Spider-Man." However, some fans didn't think the character looked very good. They thought the mask he wore had too much computer animation and didn't move like a real face. Movie critic Roger Ebert even said he looked like a toy with a stiff face. Because of this criticism, the mask in the subsequent "Spider-Man" movie was changed and in the beginning of the film, the old Green Goblin mask gets destroyed.