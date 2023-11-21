Hilarious Photos of People Who Learned Things The Hard Way

If you don't listen and learn from other people's experiences, you might make silly and dangerous mistakes. Whether you don't read the instructions on your frozen pizza before you pop it in the oven, or you thoughtlessly ignore signs while in public, you just might have a few more of life's tough lessons to learn. Look at these pictures that were shared to social media to see how some people learned these lessons the hard way.

DIY Face Mask

Lots of people love making their own face masks using ingredients from their kitchen. It's fun and natural! But not everything that's edible is good for your face. This girl made a turmeric mask without doing her research and now she looks like Bart Simpson. Uh-oh!

Common Knowledge

This guy's wife is going to be mad because he put a plastic cutting board on a hot stove. Everyone knows that's not safe! Stoves are expensive, so he needs to do more than just say sorry. We think he should give his wife a gift card and offer to pay for a yummy takeout dinner. And if she wants a new stove, he should pay for that too.

Picture Perfect

Sometimes, people have fake IDs. It might seem like a serious crime, but the police usually don't get too mad at teenagers who want to pretend to be grown-ups. However, adults pretending to be someone else can cause problems. These policemen took this fake ID seriously, but they couldn't help but laugh because it was so bad. Did this guy never see a real ID before?

Spelling Test

Do you have a word that you always spell wrong, no matter how many times you try? It can be so annoying! But for some people, it's best to let the experts handle spelling. Like this person who thought "Atlanta" spelled backward was "Atlanta" too. They tried, but only the first two letters were right. Let's give them a B- for effort!

Look Again

Guess who's in town? Karen's cousin Becky is here! Most people would understand that a roped-off area around a register means it's closed. But Karen and her family see it as a chance for discounts, to talk to managers, and make viral videos. We don't know what Becky is saying or what the employee is thinking. But the manager probably knows, and this screenshot might end up going viral soon.

It Could Always Be Worse

Nowadays, finding the correct address is easier than ever. With technology, it's hard to get lost. But sometimes, it still happens, especially if you've never been to a place before. These two guys had bad luck when they went to the wrong address for their delivery. Their post raises two important questions. First, why didn't they check the location beforehand? Second, who would let 6,000 bricks be delivered without saying anything?

Misplaced Brain

Sometimes we all look for something that was right in front of us the whole time. It can happen when we're nervous or only see what we expect to see. But this guy took it to the extreme. Usually, if we're looking for something, it might be in an unusual spot or a different pocket. But this guy went even further by looking for his phone while holding his phone in his hand!

Even Helpers Need Help Sometimes

Every man searches for three things: phone, wallet, and keys. Whether it's getting into a car or waking up after a night out with friends. In this situation, it was the car, but there was a problem. The keys were still inside. He did the logical thing and called for help. Surprisingly, the person who came to help did the exact same thing. But at least he had someone to keep him company while waiting for the second guy. They were both in the same boat!

Don't Try This at Home

It's important to remember that not everything we see on TV or the internet is true. But some people still believe without questioning. Home science experiments look cool in videos, but they don't show the effort and cleaning up involved. One DIY scientist joined famous social media scientists in the quest for online fame. He got what he wanted, but it didn't go as planned. He ended up losing his microwave in the process.

Rewriting History

Some people don't know the truth or ignore facts that don't match their ideas. This person made a big mistake thinking that Americans invented electricity. Even worse, they didn't know Tesla is a person, not just a car brand. Where do they think the name Tesla comes from? Nikola Tesla might not be around anymore to remind people on social media that he existed, but it's good that someone is!

Contradicting Themselves

Out of all the weird and strange situations on this list, this one is quite understandable. At this place, there are two paths in the bakery section. It's clear that you can't reach the handle from one line, but this guy still complains about the confusing signs. His point makes sense, but it also raises the question of why he was reading them in the first place. Who even reads those directions, right?

There's An Easier Way!

Customizing car rims with a different color than the car itself isn't very common, but some people still like to do it. Instead of taking the rims off like most people would, this guy wanted to be unique. We can appreciate his enthusiasm for painting the wheels right away, but he must have known it didn't look normal. It looks more like something you would see in a new house, not on a car.

Nine Months For Nothing

Sadly, many high schools no longer teach proper sex education due to money problems and complaints from parents. Some programs focus on scaring teenagers instead of providing useful information. However, this mom seems to have missed out on that. It's reasonable to worry about a partner's faithfulness if the baby looks completely different from both parents. But this woman doesn't understand that you can't cheat on yourself.

Homemade Vents

Sometimes, computers can get too hot, which is a common problem. It can happen if the computer is old or trying to run too much software at once. Buying a new and better computer isn't affordable for many people because they can be very expensive. So, updating or upgrading the current computer is a better option. However, in this case, it seems like it would've been smarter to buy a new one. The "repair guy" actually made things worse instead of fixing the problem.

Speeding While Parked

Getting any kind of ticket is frustrating, especially a parking ticket. This person was probably only there for a short time, and the meter maid chose that moment to issue a ticket and make some money from roads already funded by taxes. To express their anger, this person took to social media. You might expect them to leave a fiery comment or share a funny meme, but what they posted will make you go, "Really?"

Extreme Karen Behavior

Since the pandemic began, it has become challenging to communicate and understand others due to face masks and social distancing. Instead of politely asking the employee to speak louder, this woman does something surprising. She manages to squeeze her whole body under the protective plastic to see the cashier better. While we can admire her effort, it may not have been the wisest choice considering the current situation.

Daredevil Behavior

People who believe in ladder superstitions might be avoiding a real danger. Accidents with ladders happen all the time, whether it's for simple tasks like changing lightbulbs or more complex home renovations. So walking under ladders, standing on top of them, or carrying them should be done very carefully. But this guy doesn't care about ladder superstitions. He also didn't take the time to ask a friend for help to hold the ladder while he risks his life up there.

Not How That Works

The coronavirus has led to many wild theories, along with a genuine lack of scientific knowledge. While there are valid uncertainties about how the virus spreads, reinfection rates, and its origin, some theories about the disease are just too unbelievable. For instance, the idea that the virus is attracted to lights is quite ridiculous. It's a contagious illness, not a moth drawn to lamps.

Please Send Pics

It's important to document the damage caused by a car accident to protect yourself and show the true extent of the impact. Taking pictures from different angles is a smart thing to do. However, in this situation, the woman misunderstood the request. She did send pictures, just not the right kind. Maybe we can give her the benefit of the doubt and assume there was a really attractive person nearby, distracting her. Love has a way of finding us in unexpected places, after all!

Rebellious Compliance

There's a sinking feeling when you lie on a resume but still get the job. On one hand, you're thrilled, but on the other hand, you have to hide your lack of expertise to keep the job. In this case, the guy was likely asked about his knowledge of procedural compliance and enforcing standards, important skills for maintaining safety during the pandemic. Although he may have claimed he would deny service to anti-maskers and maintain a twelve-foot distance, his actions tell a different story.

Best Spot in the Lot

In a Walmart parking lot, this girl made her own personal parking spot. She didn't think about the fact that other shoppers and employees use that area for shopping carts. We suspect karma caught up to her swiftly, and a tow truck was likely called unless she moved her car quickly. Getting your car towed is quite a steep price to pay for parking at Walmart.

Another Kind of Shell

This is definitely an innocent mistake that we've witnessed. The girl's boyfriend went on a spring break trip to Florida and thoughtfully brought her a jar of sea shells. It's a sweet and unique gift. It's understandable that she didn't have the heart to tell him that Florida beaches can be a little dirty. It seems some beachgoers accidentally dropped pistachio shells among the sea shells.

Take a Load Off

While it's not explicitly mentioned that sitting on this box is prohibited, most people would likely assume it's not a good idea to sit on a delicate glass mirror. However, this lady either didn't read the sign or is willing to take the risk. Maybe she had a long and exhausting day of furniture shopping and urgently needed to sit down to rest. Or perhaps she just enjoys living on the edge and taking risks that others try hard to avoid.

Warm Waffles and Warmer Tray

Many mothers repeat the mantra "It's the thought that counts" numerous times during their children's childhood. Kids, as sweet as they are, make plenty of mistakes because that's how they learn. This mom's son wanted to make her happy by preparing waffles in the morning, just like she had done for him numerous times. Unfortunately, the boy hadn't yet learned that plastic plates shouldn't be put in the oven. It's safe to say he knows now!

How Do I Tell Them?

Nowadays, there's a big gap between people under 30 and those older. This gap can be described in two words: tech savviness. Simply put, younger people find smartphones, computers, and apps easy to navigate. On the other hand, older individuals often struggle, even with basic things like turning on a laptop (which their kids find amusing). Take this mom, for instance, who thought she was charging her phone...

Anything For a Clear View

Wow, this man isn't afraid of heights at all! But we believe his issue in life is not having enough fear rather than too much. Self-preservation is important, and we strongly discourage anyone from going against it. And that's exactly what this guy is doing. Cleaning windows on a skyscraper without any safety equipment or shoes is like playing a risky version of house chores. We don't see the appeal in taking such dangerous risks.

Don't Put Your Mouth There!

We have to confess, we really hope this picture is either a setup or some kind of strange prank among friends. Because it goes beyond making a simple mistake – it's highly embarrassing and quite unpleasant. Urinals can be found in many countries, and even if someone has never seen one in person, they must have seen them in movies, right? Well, even if this girl somehow missed that information, the numerous comments she likely received after posting the picture will surely make sure she never forgets.

Interesting Fashion Choice

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends can be challenging. However, we believe this particular trend won't stick around for long. The candid comment made by the woman who took this picture sums it up nicely. The girl's shoes do give the appearance of hooves, which is not something most people would desire (unless maybe for an amazing Halloween costume resembling one of the creatures from Fantasia).

Fill In the Blanks

Many of us were guilty of faking our mom's signature in high school, but what this person did takes it to another level. To make a forged permission slip believable, you need to fill it out correctly. This rule breaker is evidently a bit too young to have figured that out yet. Still, we have to give them credit for their daring audacity and willingness to take risks just to showcase their artistic talent on stage.

There's An Easier Way

It's interesting how some people make things more complicated than necessary. When searching for a solution, it's easy to overlook the simplest answer right in front of you. The person in charge of this office announced a mandatory meeting, and one of the workers couldn't resist taking a picture. Why? Because they taped the message on a clipboard instead of utilizing the clip that was already there. It makes you wonder why they even bothered owning a clipboard in the first place.

Pizza Bombs

Supermarkets offer a wide variety of easy homemade pizza kits, making it possible for anyone to appear like an expert pizza chef. While even those who have never cooked before can successfully create this classic Italian dish, there are always a few who somehow manage to mess up even the simplest task. It's unfortunate because you can tell that the pizza would have been beautiful and likely delicious, with a perfectly thin and crispy crust. Sadly, this person had to learn the hard way.

Complete Meltdown

Here's some valuable advice this person probably wishes they had received: if you purchase a pressure cooker, make sure to thoroughly read the manual on how to use it safely before starting to cook. We can only imagine the cost of fixing this accident, which was surely quite a significant amount. It's ironic because the entire purpose of a pressure cooker is to save time and money in the kitchen.

Always Read Carefully

It can be difficult for seamstresses, dressmakers, and home décor enthusiasts to find the right fabric of good quality. Choosing the wrong fabric can ruin the entire project. While getting passionate about fabric choices may not be common for everyone, it holds great importance to some. But who are we to judge? In this interaction, someone seemed to interpret a comment in a more negative way than intended. The intention may have been good, but it's advisable to consider context clues next time because people don't wrinkle like a piece of cloth.

Always Check Your References

It's important to ensure that people understand road signs, but if you have to do something attention-grabbing, then something went wrong. What makes this mistake even more amusing is that instead of writing "stop" on the road, they wrote "sotp". It's a little disheartening to realize that two people could be so unaware. Taking a picture and sending it to the local city council meeting would probably be the best next step, to showcase how taxpayers' money is being utilized.

A Match Made in Heaven

In this world, there are numerous inconvenient things, and having your car stolen is one of the worst. Dealing with insurance, police, and rental agencies while trying to get a replacement vehicle can be extremely stressful. Unfortunately, many criminals who commit this theft often escape punishment. However, in this instance, karma played a role when two thieves accidentally crashed into each other. Just imagine their expressions when they realized their mistake, especially when the police arrived at the scene.

Loneliness Leads to Desperation

It's quite common to showcase your new romantic partner on Instagram to share the joy of having a new beau or significant other. While it's a personal choice to display what you do together, some individuals push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable. However, for this guy who attempted to share such a photo, he probably never anticipated the mirror dimming his visibility. This revealing image raises more questions than it answers... such as, who did his nails?

Delicious Enough to Eat!

Nowadays, soap bars come in various shapes and sizes, some even resembling tempting candy that can make our mouths water. However, mistaking a soap bar for a cookie is quite a stretch. The girl who shared this photo mentioned that she gifted it to her friend, but unfortunately, her friend mistakenly thought it was an actual cookie. The moment she took a bite, she immediately realized her bitter mistake. Awkward, indeed!

There's a First Time For Everything

With the rise of fake media, foreign actors, and Internet trolls, there's an abundance of misinformation circulating, and not all of it is politically driven. Some misinformation strikes closer to home, as seen with this individual who believed microwaves could charge cell phones. Trying to understand the reasoning behind this misconception leads to the conclusion that it was either the work of another Internet troll or perhaps a misguided dare. Either way, let's hope their phone provider doesn't stumble upon this post.

Better Than Medicine

Being in the hospital while feeling sick is a stressful time for everyone involved. These young grandchildren thought they could bring some cheer by surprising their grandmother with cash. Despite their good intentions, it is unlikely that cash is what she needs at the moment, and her expression speaks volumes. To add to the irony, it is probable that grandma was the one who initially gave them that money.

Not Really Something to Celebrate

Even for couples who are still waiting to have children, revisiting places where they met or shared special moments can be quite meaningful. While nostalgic moments usually take place in pleasant settings like restaurants or homes, an abandoned building is not typically one of them. While we can't judge what brings happiness to this couple, openly sharing the location where they conceived their baby might be something they should keep to themselves.

Not Like a Circle, Then

Explaining the meaning of life is a challenging endeavor that typically necessitates years of knowledge to even begin to grasp fully. However, in this particular instance, it seems that the person didn't fully consider their analogy. Comparing life to a circle misses the mark since circles are generally straightforward and do not deviate from their path. If a circle were filled with twists and turns, one would question the kind of circles they are contemplating or drawing.

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree

It's not uncommon for parents to feel proud of their children, even for the smallest achievements. However, it is crucial for parents to have accurate information before publicly criticizing others. Wanting to showcase their child's accomplishments is understandable, but if it reveals their own ignorance, it doesn't give the best impression. Perhaps next time, this parent should consider staying for her daughter's classes to have a better understanding of the situation before making judgments.

Calling In Gone

Watching the weather channel can be dull, and various studios have resorted to bizarre tactics to attract viewers and improve ratings. They have tried everything from humorous outfits to cheesy jokes and guest appearances. One unconventional approach that hasn't been attempted yet is integrating the weatherman into the weather report itself. Whether or not this was intentional, which is unlikely, it might just capture the attention of more viewers next time.

That Won't Work For Long

People often come up with creative methods to secure things onto their vehicles, even when it might be more practical to have a truck or trailer. Just visit any IKEA parking lot on a typical weekend to witness this phenomenon. However, in this particular case, those straps appear a bit out of line. While it's true that the ATV won't move while on the road, it's also likely that his truck won't be going anywhere either.

Where Do I Know Him From?

In today's world, safeguarding your personal information is of utmost importance. With numerous methods employed to steal your data, it's not a matter of if, but rather when someone may attempt to do so. Hackers employ sophisticated techniques, yet they still rely on classic scams like the Nigerian princess scheme. When you ponder how people can fall for such obvious scams, just share this picture to make your case.

Not As Lost As We Thought She Was

Experiencing the loss of a friend or loved one can be a frightening experience, as you constantly worry about their well-being and if they are still alive. However, when you find yourself participating in your own search party, it sparks curiosity as to whether they were truly missing or if there are other peculiar circumstances at play. Perhaps it was a prank gone awry or a wild night that took an unexpected turn.

Why Do You Ask?

Millennials often face criticism from baby boomers on various matters. While much of what they say is false, based on biased interpretations, or outright falsehoods, there is a kernel of truth in some of their accusations. Instances like this make it clear that millennials do bear some responsibility for certain criticisms directed their way. However, it is important to remember that a few individuals who lack television literacy should not be considered representative of an entire generation.

Check Again, Please

We've all been in situations where we needed to find a way to open a bottle. Family gatherings, fancy dinners, and casual get-togethers are instances where last-minute planning and enthusiastic guests can come in handy. However, instead of resorting to potentially dangerous methods like using knives or scissors as seen online, it's wise to assess what options are available. In the case of these ladies, all they had to do was look up and find the solution to their bottle-opening problem.

Half of One, Half of the Other

Pizza preferences can be just as personal as political beliefs. Each person's feelings and choices are private matters. Whether you enjoy pineapple, anchovies, or prefer a cheese-less pizza, all of these preferences are equally valid. However, for those who can't find common ground and compromise on pizza choices, ordering multiple pizzas may be the only way to please everyone. Nevertheless, ordering two pizzas divided in both ways may not be the most practical or cost-effective compromise.

Windy Days Ahead

The universe holds countless surprises and mysteries that are yet to be explored by humankind. Each year, scientists, astronomers, and researchers uncover new findings, continuously expanding our understanding. One such technology is nuclear technology. With the abundance of misinformation surrounding this remarkable process, it becomes evident that scientists still have significant work ahead of them in dispelling misconceptions and educating the public.

Ask Stupid Questions, Get Stupid Answers

Running may not be everyone's preferred activity, but it serves a valuable purpose. While you might assume that running has been a part of human behavior since the earliest times on two feet, it seems someone played a mischievous trick on search engines. If humans did not run before 1748, how did they accelerate during moments of urgency? Maybe they had Flintstones-like cars?

In a Word, Yes

Offering non-alcoholic beverage choices is important for various reasons. Some may have to drive or prefer not to consume alcohol on a given day. It's beneficial to have a diverse range of options such as sodas, teas, coffees, or juices available. Although not the most commonly chosen option, some individuals enjoy non-alcoholic beer (which is a valid choice). However, in this particular case, it seems the person didn't fully consider their request. After all, non-alcoholic wine is essentially just grape juice.

Check Another Map

People can sometimes lack knowledge, particularly when it comes to foreign countries. It is understandable that one may not be well-acquainted with a culture they haven't personally studied or interacted with. However, most of us have seen world maps since early childhood and have a basic understanding of global geography. While it's forgivable to mix up countries like Latvia and Lithuania, or Cameroon and The Gambia, suggesting that an entire continent is one country is nonsensical.

I Go One Way, She Goes Another

In the world, there are numerous logical combinations that simply go well together. Bows and arrows are a perfect example of this. Without one, the other cannot function. While the various types of bows may be overwhelming for some due to their abundance, understanding the concept of a bow and arrow, particularly one that resembles Cupid's bow, is quite elementary. Although this person's confusion may be somewhat misguided, it does raise the question of why they would employ that metaphor.

Masked Up

The coronavirus pandemic has elicited some extreme reactions from people. While these reactions may stem from fear or concern, it's important to pause and acknowledge that some of these behaviors have become rather excessive. For example, this lady believes that by using a snorkel, she can filter out the virus. Unfortunately, that's not how snorkels work. Hopefully, someone will inform her soon to remove it.

Perpetual Charging Machine

Throughout history, people have been fascinated by the notion of a perpetual motion machine. Although scientific understanding suggests that such a machine is impossible, the concept continues to captivate inventors and enthusiasts. These individuals believed they had discovered a perpetual motion device, but we can confidently say that it doesn't work that way. They connected their phone to a solar charger and tried to charge the charger using their phone's flashlight.

Ruining Everyone Else's Fun

We've witnessed various blunders in grocery stores and supermarkets—misplaced items, abandoned carts blocking aisles, spills, and so on. However, this incident is undeniably one of the more amusing facepalm moments to occur in a store. Instead of simply selecting one basket and proceeding with his shopping, this individual decided to take all of them, keeping them in the wheeled caddy. At that point, why not just grab a shopping cart, my dude?

One Vital Mistake

Eggs are undoubtedly one of the most fantastic food items available. Packed with protein, highly versatile, and able to be prepared using countless methods, they truly shine. Among the simplest ways to enjoy eggs is by boiling them: just place them in a pot of boiling water and wait. However, this person encountered a delay while attempting to make boiled eggs. Upon inspection, they discovered their mistake: they had placed the pot on the wrong burner.

Wrong Number, Wrong Person

Have you ever received a text from someone mistaking you for someone else? It can be irritating to handle a case of mistaken identity, but usually, a simple response of "You have the wrong number" can resolve the situation. Yet, some individuals fail to grasp this concept. In this instance, a boss accidentally sent their business schedule for the week to a random person who tried to inform them of the mistake. Unfortunately, the boss didn't realize they had the CORRECT number but the WRONG recipient.

Look It Up

In the year 2020, society is gradually becoming more inclusive and accepting of individuals who don't conform to traditional expectations. However, there are still individuals who remain relatively uninformed. Literally, they just don't comprehend it. For instance, this person came across a transgender individual on Tinder and had no understanding of what being transgender meant. When advised to "Google it," they assumed "Google" referred to another search engine. Oops!

Aunt or Uncle?

Wow, some individuals really struggle when it comes to handling life's responsibilities. In this case, a woman's sister was expecting a baby, and the gender hadn't been revealed yet. However, when she posted on Twitter, she expressed excitement about finding out whether she would become an aunt or an uncle. It appears she mistakenly believed that being called "uncle" would only apply if it was a boy, and "aunt" for a girl. We can at least be grateful that she is not the one having the baby.

Too Close For Comfort

Halloween holds tremendous joy as one of the most enjoyable holidays. It brings candy, scary movies, and the opportunity to dress up in whimsical costumes. This couple seemed eager to embark on a romantic costume adventure by opting for the iconic duo: Superman and Supergirl. However, it appears that they overlooked an important aspect of their costume - these two characters are actually related. As a result, their choice appears rather awkward now. Haven't they ever heard of Lois Lane?

That's Not Really Possible

Although there are indeed many wonderful landlords, it is commonly believed that a majority of them seek to exploit their tenants. We understand the reasoning behind this perception: It's often a case of "scam or be scammed." Most renters are accustomed to this and don't put up much resistance. However, one thing is certain: renters will employ every possible means to express their snarkiness and sarcasm towards their landlords.

Not Totally Necessary

In our contemporary world, there's always the possibility that the individuals we engage with online could be automated bots. Having an argument on Twitter? That account on the other side may just be a bot. Matched with an attractive person on Tinder? It's possible they're a bot too. This has become quite common, which is why verification systems are prevalent on most websites. While we recognize their importance, we find them somewhat unnecessary when interacting with someone in person. After all, it's pretty obvious that you can simply pour water on them to check if they're a robot. It's a no-brainer, right?

Not Quite A Genius

She went on a trip to New York and shared a picture on social media with a caption suggesting that she was no longer in America. It's disheartening. The level of inaccuracy is so remarkably high that it's almost impossible to address. To add further disbelief, she concludes by stating that she gained geographic knowledge from her geology class. My goodness.