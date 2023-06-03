Famous Co-Stars That Couldn’t Stand Each Other On Set

Despite most celebrities' best efforts to keep their feuds hidden, there are numerous examples of costars who couldn't see eye to eye. From awkward interviews to icy glares on the red carpet, it's often evident that there's far more than meets the eye. Even so, most celebrities have managed to cleverly disguise their underlying animosity, so chances are, you're still unaware of the drama lurking beneath the surface.

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj

When Mariah Carey became a judge on “American Idol,” the reality series earned some serious credibility. But then they invited Nicki Minaj to join the show as a judge, too. Supposedly, Carey never wanted Minaj on the show because she was afraid that she would steal her thunder. But the studio executives overruled her. This led to a season full of drama, feuding, and snarky remarks between the two talented musical divas.

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano played two witchy sisters on Charmed, however, due to the two actresses clashing on set, Doherty was ultimately written off in what was quite a shocking moment. Milano has spoken about her feelings about the situation, calling it "high school drama" and expressing that it was "too much drama onset and not enough passion for the work." Luckily, Rose McGowan was there to step in and save the day, replacing the missing character.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts played together in the "I Love Trouble" movie and everyone thought they had good chemistry. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Julia Roberts says that Nick Nolte is "disgusting" and that she never wants to be in the same room with him ever again.

George Clooney, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio

Things have gotten pretty heated in the dispute between Crowe, Clooney, and DiCaprio. It all began when Crowe criticized Clooney for being a sellout. Clooney retaliated by sharing that Crowe had written him a book of poems to apologize for insulting him and dubbing Crowe a "Frank Sinatra Wannabe." He wasn't finished though, further insulting DiCaprio and his basketball skills during a completely unexpected interview. It was oddly surreal.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

It's hard to believe that two people who went on to create one of the most romantic stories of all time did not get along at first! Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had to be separated at one point since Gosling was so set against working with her. Yet, the director had the brilliant idea of locking the two in a room and insisting that they figure out their differences. Thankfully, they did and the rest is history!

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

The 50 Shades of Grey franchise is filled with tension. Apparently, there was no connection between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, causing their relationship to be strained. Furthermore, Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director, and E.L. James, the author, got into intense fights. Reports have it that these quarrels often led to altercations. Johnson was eventually driven away from the movie from all the hostile atmosphere. When asked if she would re-take the role of the director, she replied, "Of course I wouldn't. I was so disconcerted by E.L. James. When both are at odds, it is impossible for me to succeed."

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

No matter how alike they may appear, The Rock and Vin Diesel do not mix like oil and vinegar. With only space for one strong, bald icon in the Fast and Furious franchise, their egos have bumped heads on set during each flick. Though they will continue working together for as long as the movies are made, it’s safe to say it’s far from pleasant.

Katherine Heigl and Shonda Rhimes

Katherine Heigl was nominated for an Emmy for her role as doctor Isobel Stevens in the hit medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy.” But she rejected the nomination claiming that her storyline was lackluster.

The show’s producer Shonda Rhimes was very upset with Heigl's actions, so she seemingly vanished her from the show during most of season six. And then she allowed her to return to wrap up her storyline. But despite fans’ pleas to get Doctor Stevens back, Rhime's feelings were allegedly hurt to the point of no return, so she said no.

Shelley Duval and Stanley Kubrick

Many know that following the filming of The Shining, Shelley Duvall's life was changed forever. To evoke the needed emotions for her acting, director Stanley Kubrick subjected her to psychologically tormenting methods, such as keeping her isolated from cast and crew, making her cry for long periods of time, and continually having her replay emotionally-charged scenes until she was completely overwhelmed. Naturally, the two did not keep in touch after filming was completed.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford

During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford ignited an infamous feud that began with a love triangle. Davis labelled Crawford a "shallow mannequin" and Crawford retaliated, sparking a rivalry that lasted even through collaborating together.

Debra Winger

In the '80s and '90s, Debra Winger was a well-known celebrity in the eyes of the public, yet her costars seem to hold a different opinion. It is said that Shirley MacLaine very nearly abandoned her role in Terms of Endearment due to Debra Winger's presence, consequently the producers had to pursue and convince her to stay, even going as far as to the airport.

Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere

Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone had a tumultuous relationship while filming The Lords of Flatbush, famously leading to Gere being removed from the production. It all started when Gere sprayed mustard on Stallone, in which the latter retaliated with an elbow to the head. Subsequently, Gere was given the boot, establishing a fun fact for movie fans to take from the film.

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

It seems that the legendary William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, both Star Trek actors, had a disagreement. Reports from the set suggest that Shatner was not particularly well-liked, and his jealousy of Nimoy's fan adoration may have been a contributing factor.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert

Janet Hubert had an issue with Will Smith from the beginning of their time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as she felt he had not done enough to ensure both of their salaries were fairly negotiated. This caused her immense displeasure, and it was only made worse by the nonchalance with which Smith brushed off her accusation with merely a shrug.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland

Freddie Prince Jr. was quite candid when acknowledging his issues with fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland, his co-star on the television drama 24. In an interview with media, he stated, "I did 24 and it was terrible. I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash. I'd say it to his face. I think everyone that's worked with him has said that." It's rare for actors to be so open about such matters, however, Prince Jr. was not shy to speak his mind.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford Reimagined

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon make the perfect duo to play legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Ryan Murphy's recreation of their infamous feud during the filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane. We can only hope that the duo can portray the heated rivalry between Davis and Crawford in an entertaining yet authentic manner!

Teri Hatcher

No one had anything positive to say about Teri Hatcher's behaviour on the set of Desperate Housewives; Eva Longoria commented that she was somewhat of a "loner" whilst Nicollette Sheridan labelled her "the meanest woman in the world." Despite her unpopularity, she was one of the few people who had a slide dedicated to them. Perhaps this indicates her superiority complex, which could have been what caused her to isolate herself from the rest of the cast.

Bryan Singer and Rami Malek

Rami Malek and Bryan Singer had an intense working relationship while filming Bohemian Rhapsody, with frequent disagreements and arguments. Unfortunately, Singer's often-absent behavior caused delays that led to Fox releasing him from the production. Malek's performance of Freddie Mercury was remarkable nonetheless and a testament to his abilities as an actor.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker and Cattrall have been feuding since season two of "Sex and the City". Parker got a huge money raise and Cattrall didn't. Tension rose between the cast. In February 2018, Parker was heartbroken after hearing Cattrall say that they were never friends and to leave her alone.

LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx

The relationship between LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx during the filming of Any Given Sunday was complex. After the two actors got into a heated exchange while Foxx was still wearing his football gear, the Miami-Dade Police had to be called in. Apparently, they were only “acting” and the altercation was a part of the scene and was designed to help them get into character.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty had already experienced the drama on the set of Charmed, and when she was cast in Beverly Hills 90210, it seemed that the drama continued to follow her. Reports of her feuding with Jenni Garth and Tori Spelling seemed to circulate, with Garth stating that they had a lot of animosity towards each other, claiming that they wanted nothing more "than to claw each other's eyes out".

C3P0 and R2D2

It all began when Anthony Daniels attempted to greet Kenny Baker, yet was ignored. This prompted Daniels' "blazing rage", much to his surprise. Surprisingly, the dispute was not between robots, but instead between the two actors.

Tyrese Gibson and James Franco

These two played a movie where they needed to box. However, James Franco is a method actor and he didn't pull any of his punches during his boxing scenes with Tyrese Gibson. As you would expect, Tyrese Gibson promised that he will never play in a movie with James Franco ever again.

Kate Beckinsale and Michael Bay

Many actors and crew members have spoken out about Michael Bay's narcissistic tendencies, with Kate Beckinsale being a notable whistleblower. She went as far as to reveal that Bay said she "wasn't too beautiful," feeling that this was why he cast her in Pearl Harbor. Unfortunately, reports like these of Bay's behavior have become all too commonplace.

Lucy Liu and Bill Murray

"Charlie's Angels" was a major hit, but what many people don't know about it is that Bill Murray started question Lucy Liu's acting skills in front of everyone and called her a bad actor. Bill Murray didn't appear in the sequel to the popular movie in 2003, and Liu later called his comments to her on the set “unacceptable and inexcusable."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan

In the '90s, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her costar from Buffy The Vampire Slayer were a fixture on TV screens. Though they seemingly had a cordial relationship, this all changed when Gellar announced her departure from the show to the public before informing anyone else— a move that ultimately caused a rift that ruined any hope of repair.

George Clooney and David O. Russell

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio made history with their iconic roles in Romeo + Juliet. At the time, both actors were very young and their contrasting personalities often clashed – one time he even tried to play a prank on Danes who wasn't having it. His judgement that she was too uptight initially created tension between them. However, as they grew older their relationship improved and all disagreements were settled amicably.

Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross

On the show Desperate Housewives, these two actors portrayed the perfect best friends; however, the reality of their off-screen relationship was far from a loving friendship. During a Vanity Fair shoot, things came to a head when Teri Hatcher allegedly attempted to take control of the photographer and make the session all about her. This was too much for Marcia Cross, who made an ultimatum to walk off set if Hatcher did not give the attention back to the shoot.

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey famously worked together as both stars and executive producers on 30 Rock, which caused quite the power struggle between the two, resulting in many heated arguments. Reports suggest that Baldwin was particularly guilty of wanting more control than he was allowed to have, with the two reportedly bickering and exchanging insults like it was nothing.

Betty White and Bea Arthur

Many Golden Girls fans are unaware of the turbulent relationship between Betty White and Bea Arthur. Even though the two were not on the best of terms, it was never reflected or implemented in the show, allowing them to maintain a civil, if not amicable, relationship.

Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge

Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge were often in the news due to their close bond on MTV's reality show The Hills. What led to their eventual distancing remains a mystery, not even clear to Patridge herself, who said in an interview with CelebBuzz, "There was a fall out of some sort and we no longer socialize or keep in contact."

Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf

The movie Lawless was highly praised by both audiences and critics for the leading performances of Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf, however, neither of the actors appeared to have much appreciation for the other. According to the film's director, John Hillcoat, a great deal of drama brewed between the two during the making of the movie; he even went as far as to recall an incident that went so far the two men had to be restrained from each other.

Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon

Rumors spread that two A-list actors who starred in the film Stepmom were getting "catty" with each other on set. However, Sarandon later disputed this, claiming that it was nothing more than a fabrication created by her own PR representative.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

Fans were amazed at the chemistry Scully and Mulder showed on-screen, however Duchovny and Anderson's relationship off-screen was completely different. Initially, they had a strong friendship, however their bond became strained as filming of The X-Files neared its conclusion. Both of them have expressed how the intense pressure of shooting took its toll, turning them into "monsters."

Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones

Two movie giants, Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones, worked together in the 1995 film Batman Forever. Carrey is known to have a challenging temperament when it comes to his method acting. While he was playing The Riddler, this became even more evident. Carrey remarked how one of the scenes was especially interesting to shoot, as Jones got up, gave him a hug and said, "I hate you. I really don't like you." It's safe to say that there was a mix of emotions between the two actors.

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre

Of all the celebrities who completely hate each other, this beef was the most epic among all. Production shut down in 2011, when Sheen threw anti-Semitic shade at the "Two and a Half Men" creator, Chuck Lorre on a radio interview show. This lead to his dismissal, which only made him angrier.

Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair

Blair and Sheen were costars on Anger Management, but their relationship was far from amicable. Blair has voiced her disappointment with Sheen's lack of commitment to the job, while Sheen alleges that she was constantly criticizing his behavior. Ultimately, this feud led to Blair's departure from the series.

Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic

Rumors circulated that the co-stars of The Castle had a tumultuous relationship, but they never publicly revealed it. Reportedly, they didn't even exchange words outside of work on set. When it was announced that Katic would be leaving the show, many were stunned as the tension between the two was unknown to them.

Naya Rivera and Lea Michele

It was no secret that Naya Rivera and Lea Michele's relationship was far from friendly. In fact, Michele wanted Rivera removed from the cast, and her request was ultimately fulfilled when Rivera's character was written off two episodes before the season finale. There was no denying the tension between them.

Chelsea Handler and Heather McDonald

Everyone thought that Chelsea Handler and Heather McDonald were great friends, however that was not the case. McDonald lived in fear that she may be losing her career due to a lack of job security and Handler made it clear that she was free to leave and find something else if that was the case. The two co-hosted Chelsea Lately together, but it appears they were not close.

Day26 and Qwanell

Created by the show Making the Band, Day26 was an R&B boy band celebrating the talents of up-and-coming artists. Unfortunately, one of their members, Qwanell, caused disruption within their group by his propensity towards conflict with fellow band members and managers. This underlying tension ultimately contributed to the decline of the group's success.

Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe

In the 80s, The Outsiders was nothing short of iconic, launching the careers of the then-unknown Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe. Sadly, their relationship off-screen quickly deteriorated, to the point where Lowe punched Cruise in the face. Despite the tensions, they eventually managed to finish filming but had little love lost between them.

Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine

Despite the character chemistry between Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine in the classic film Terms of Endearment, their relationship was anything but positive. MacLaine did not appreciate Winger's unprofessional conduct on set, and the tension between them only escalated when both of them were nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. MacLaine eventually won the award, and it caused a rift between the two that was never truly resolved.

Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer

Channing Tatum was taken aback by Alex Pettyfer's attitude and energy while filming Magic Mike, something to which Pettyfer had to agree was not up to standard. Although Pettyfer admits to his behaviour on set not being appropriate, he holds nothing against Tatum for feeling adversely about him. Whoa!

Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi

Margulies and Panjabi's off-screen relationship suffered greatly after they both played the roles of best friends on The Good Wife, and one of the characters had an affair with the other's husband. Though neither of them publicly admitted it, rumors of a rift between them spread as it was believed that they got too emotionally invested in their roles. Clearly, the emotions became too real for their off-screen relationship to handle!

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

1980s film fans were captivated by the love story between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. This defining moment of the decade was not without its difficulties, which Swayze himself noted in his autobiography. He remarked that working with Grey was difficult, as she could not seem to keep her composure while filming and often flubbed her lines or scenes. Ouch.

Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman

Meryl Streep is an acclaimed method actor who takes her craft seriously. However, Dustin Hoffman, the director of Kramer vs Kramer, was disconcertingly critical of her performance, and at times, made derogatory remarks about her late partner. Although Streep remained composed, it's clear she wasn't fond of Hoffman.

T.R. Knight and Isaiah Washington

It was no secret that things got quite tense between T.R. Knight and Patrick Dempsey in the beginning of ER, and it wasn't long before this altercation made it into the headlines. Taking the opportunity to come out publicly as gay, Knight saw no other way out of the situation. Unfortunately, this did not sit well with Isaiah Washington who made an insensitive and homophobic remark about Knight while backstage at the Golden Globe Awards, leading to the end of their friendship and Washington's subsequent release from ER.