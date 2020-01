“Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS on September 26, 1964. The show was an instant hit. Season one began in black-and-white, and season two started with a bang being showcased in full color. “Gilligan’s Island” is a show that has forever impacted our culture, and about 60 years later, it’s still on the air. With all the time that passed, it’s a wonder to how this show came to be.