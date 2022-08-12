93-Year-Old Woman Dragged Out Of Seniors’ Home By Police For Failing To Pay Rent

What Was Going On?

Nobody in the nursing home for the elderly had ever witnessed anything like it. The nursing home's customary calm and tranquility were abruptly broken by a squad of officers sprinting up the stairs, sending the sound of their boots echoing throughout the facility.

Staff members and residents gathered underneath the stairs, curious about what was happening. A nurse pulled out her cellphone and began filming. Everybody could hear the screams that came next.

Mixed Opinions

Recent media outrage over this incident has sparked a discussion on how our culture views the elderly. Some say it's a deplorable display of cruelty and callousness, while others believe it's more complicated than that.

We'll let you make that decision after reading the entire account of the 93-year-old woman who was compelled to interact with the authorities.

Retirement

Juanita Fitzgerald, a 93-year-old native of Tennessee, has spent the past ten long years at a retirement village in Eustis, Florida.

Senior retirement residences are frequently the ideal option for folks who like to live freely in their later years yet are accompanied by other people their own age and skilled professionals who can help them if necessary.

Bound To Happen

However, in this kind of setting, disputes might occasionally occur. The retirement home's serenity was abruptly disturbed when Juanita Fitzgerald encountered difficulties with the Lake County Police Department.

Only a few residents of the retirement village were aware of what was happening when it occurred. However, now that the causes are known, there is discussion as to whether it was a reasonable situation or an unpleasant and unwarranted occurrence.

She Kept To Herself

The employees and inhabitants of the retirement complex knew Juanita to be a somewhat isolated person. She didn't get along very well with her family, and it felt like she had never had a visitor in all of her time there.

She didn't have many friends at the retirement home either. Her connection with the personnel was also somewhat strange.

Tantrums

She would typically treat the staff members at the nursing home with some courtesy. However, she occasionally threw a temper tantrum and even became unpleasant when she didn't get what she wanted.

Usually, these bouts wouldn't last more than a few hours. There were never any serious issues with Juanita because the personnel were used to her demeanor and understood how to deal with her. But everything changed when that day came around.

A Worsening Situation

Juanita began whining more frequently than normal one day. She seems to have issues with everything about the way the retirement home was operated all of a sudden.

The staff questioned what may have occurred to account for Juanita's rapid change in attitude. Now, she continued to have episodes for days and weeks instead of just a few hours. And the majority of her grievances were directed at a single issue.

Her Problem

The woman stated that the mold on the walls of her room rendered the area uninhabitable for her. Juanita would go on protracted outbursts about how the mold was making her life an absolute misery whenever one of the caregivers walked into her room.

The bedroom was examined by a group of experts, but no mold of any kind was discovered on its walls. However, things only became worse after they told Juanita about this.

Dissatisfied

The report from the experts didn't appear to satisfy her. At this point, the story's specifics become hazy since Juanita, and the workers at the retirement home have differing accounts of what happened.

The staff claims Juanita made the decision to discontinue making rent payments by herself. However, the explanation she provided for that was even more absurd.

Rent

Juanita stated that she would quit paying rent since she was certain she didn't have long to live and might die at any minute.

Juanita's account of the events, however, differs. She said that even though she continued to make rent payments, the retirement village manager had unilaterally decided to evict her and would take her money. Regrettably, this argument ended in a horrible incident.

Police Steps In

One day, a police car pulled up in front of the seniors' home. A patrol of officers came out, entered the retirement community, and started climbing up the stairs as the shocked residents stared at them.

Then, everyone could hear the screams and shrieks. A minute later, the officers came down the stairs holding Juanita, who didn't stop yelling at them to let go of her. Then, they got her in the car and took her to the station.

Handcuffed

Soon enough, images surfaced of the 93-year-old lady sitting at the police station, handcuffed and in a state of distress, asking the officers to let her go home.

According to the reports, the officers had tried to convince her to pack her belongings and leave the building, as she had been evicted by the caretakers. But she refused. The officers argued they weren't left with any option other than holding her and escorting her out of the retirement home.

They Sent Her To Jail

After the incident, Juanita stayed a few days in jail, as she didn't have any other place to go. This has caused a big uproar in the media; many people have found how law enforcement has treated the elderly woman outrageous.

However, a few more details of the story have made it to the reports. Apparently, there's more to this case than what it might have seemed at first glance.

Nuances To The Story

Juanita has admitted that the retirement home offered to find her another place to live when she stopped paying rent and before the police officers were called. However, she refused to move elsewhere.

After a few days, Juanita was released and started living in a Hotel in Tavares. However, she barely has any means to support herself and rejects any help that is offered to her.

“For God”

According to Juanita, the only thing she misses is her Bible, which she left in her old room in the retirement community. "I could probably get some more clothes. I'm not doing this for me. I'm doing this for God," she said.

When the body cam footage from the police arresting Juanita made its way onto social media, it sparked a public outcry and became the topic of heated debates on Reddit and Facebook.

Backlash

While most netizens agreed that Juanita was in the wrong for refusing to pay her rent, the treatment of the whole situation by the police attracted a lot of backlash.

“Damnit. Why can't the cops just ignore the law and selectively enforce the law according to their own personal belief systems?!? What kind of world is this?!?” one Redditer wrote.

Outrage

People were outraged by the way the police had manhandled a senior citizen, and photos of the bruises on Juanita’s arms began to circulate.

And, to add insult to injury, Juanita was arrested just two days before her 94th birthday.

The police, however, remained steadfast in their decision to arrest her and even released a statement defending their actions.

Defending Their Actions

“Since all available options were refused by Ms. Fitzgerald, who appeared to have the mental capacity to form and make her own decisions, the officers had no alternative but to take Fitzgerald into custody,” the statement said.

Juanita had been living in the Franklin House facility since 2011. But was the physical force used to detain the 93-year-old really necessary?

“Extremely Rare”

Karen Twinem of National Church Residences - which operates the facility - was shocked and appalled by the incident. “This is extremely rare… We try to find places for people,” she said.

She also reiterated that the facility had tried to get Juanita help many times before things came to a head. They had also tried to contact her family to let them know she’d been evicted.

Her Family

"I don't have anybody. My family is in Tennessee and I told them not to tell my son anything that's going on," she said.

Juanita has a 70-year-old daughter and a 76-year-old son, who, as she said, live in Tennessee. But, she said that her children have their own health issues to deal with and she doesn’t want to worry them or get them involved.

The Footage

The upsetting police body cam footage shows Juanita screaming at the police officers and resisting arrest. At one point in the video, she slid out of her wheelchair and onto the ground to make arresting her more difficult.

Juanita screamed: "Ow, you're hurting me" several times in the video. It’s a difficult thing to watch - especially when you consider that what she owed amounted to just $161.

Heated Debate

“It’s not ok to not pay your rent at 94 because you really can’t but it is totally fine to avoid billions and billions of taxes. Welcome to humanity,” one dismayed Reddit user wrote, sparking a heated debate on the platform.

Some agreed with the opinion, but others were less sympathetic to Juanita’s situation when they found out that there was another side to the story.

Disagreements

“…except this woman could (pay rent) but just refused to despite it. Then she was evicted and refused to cooperate in any capacity when the police arrived,” another Reddit user argued.

“Then she rejected multiple offers to help her keep a roof over her head. I mean what exactly is it you suggest should have been done?

What Were They Supposed To Do?

“She gets to live rent-free wherever she likes and the actual owners of the place just have to suck it up until she dies because she's old?” the user continued. “There's plenty of issues in the world that highlight the problems you talk about. This old bat is not one of them.”

However, Franklin House is actually public housing, not a business. Then, the first user replied with a point about the issue with our capitalist society that got everyone thinking.

The Problem With Capitalism

“I think Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Apple and the list goes on can pay their taxes and they can pay much more than they’re used to without even knowing they’re paying it but yet they don’t. And they don’t end up in prison, do they?” the Redditor retorted.

Many thought that Juanita’s story had only highlighted the problems in modern society - where the ultra-rich are treated like royalty and the poor and vulnerable are treated like second-rate citizens.

Land Of The Free

“America, land of the free, as long as you are rich enough to pay for it,” another user wrote in agreement. “This is honestly why I hope I don’t live past like 80.”

The debate raged on and the topic of discussion moved away from the ultra-rich and on to law enforcement. Most couldn’t get over how the officers had handled the 5-foot-tall, 100 pound elderly woman.

Abuse Of Power?

“Anyone need any more evidence that most police officers in this country are sociopaths and sadists? They put this extraordinarily elderly and helpless woman in handcuffs...because they enjoy causing pain,” one Redditor wrote.

But, while people pondered the problems in society and raged on Reddit, Juanita’s community decided to do something constructive to help her.

The Community Comes Together

The disturbing footage of Juanita being arrested and the photos of her massive purple bruises went insanely viral and got attention worldwide. Soon, Franklin House’s page was inundated with bad reviews.

Several people came forward to offer her donations, others offered to pay her $500 bond, and a few set up GoFundMe accounts to raise money for her so she can pay for a permanent residence.

Fiercely Independent

Nicole Lett, who helped Juanita get out of jail and find lodgings in the motel, said that Juanita had always been “fiercely independent.”

"I just couldn’t let her stay in jail any longer,” Nicole said. "She’s 94 and she’s still feisty as ever… She doesn’t want peoples’ help, she wants to be on her own. But unfortunately, she needs the help right now because she doesn’t have anything anymore."

Will She Accept Help?

“They’re going to Baker Act me!” exclaimed Juanita as she swatted her hands at her exasperated caseworkers while being interviewed. Erica Wilson, a homeless specialist for LifeStream who is trying to help Juanita, said: “Given her age, and her stress, we’re going to step back for a couple days.”

