Boss Finds Note After Reducing Senior Workers Vacation Days

A Thankless Job

Pexels - Thisisengineering

He had been employed by the company for more than forty years, and in his opinion, he was largely responsible for its continued existence.

He had anticipated that the new administration would at least recognize what he done, so when they chose to prove him wrong, he realized he had to make an example of them.

Everything He Wanted

Pexels - Kateryna Babaieva

For many years, Malcolm had been an engineer in Cincinnati. He had the good fortune to secure employment with a burgeoning electrical company in the city after graduating from college in the early 1980s.

Malcolm and the owner/manager, who was new to the business, rapidly grew close. Operating in a field that Malcolm was enthusiastic about was essential to him. But he would have more experience with the company.

The Beginning

Pexels - Burst

Starting off in such a small startup wasn't as simple as Malcolm had hoped. The personnel was very limited, the workload was excessive, and the hours were long.

Despite the odds, he and his coworkers continued to work hard in the hopes that, once the digital era of the 1990s began, they would rank among the city's largest businesses. They had no clue what the future had in store for them.

He Did A Good Job

Pexels - Rfstudio

Malcolm showed the most potential among the small group of employees in the organization in terms of inventiveness and technological expertise.

As the months passed, his manager immediately became aware of this and quickly took Malcolm under her supervision. They would gradually enhance their offering, moving up the city's ranks until they were a dominant force in their industry.

Established

YouTube - Security Bazaar

In the company, Malcolm gained enormous prominence as the years passed. At every opportunity the corporation would present, he kept demonstrating his worth. He continuously improved the current ideas while bringing in fresh ones.

His enthusiasm and hard work won him several prizes, and by the time it was all through, he was in charge of the company's engineering division's technology department. But from there, things would only get better.

Gaining Her Trust

YouTube - Stevepitbull

Despite a difficult job market, Malcolm remained determined to succeed. The manager finally confided in him to construct and assemble some of the most vital company designs.

Also, these were not your average products. Their relevance in the city was largely due to their patented assets. As the company's lifeblood, he was indispensable.

Promotion

YouTube - Security Bazaar

Because he consistently produced high-quality work, Malcolm ultimately obtained the position of head of engineering when his manager promoted him.

His work ethic nor dedication were diminished by the new position. Instead, it sharpened his focus, improving his effectiveness. Later on, he would come to realize that his position would entail a set of challenges.

Speciality

Pexels - Skitterphoto

A department head position meant a great deal to Malcolm. His creations received high praise from customers after they saw their quality and attention to detail.

Nevertheless, they were the only ones who knew how to manufacture the aforementioned pieces. As was to be expected, Malcolm was one of them, and the other was his employer. The situation was about to change, however.

She Had To Move On

Pexels - Thisisengineering

Forty years later, Malcolm's employer would make a statement that would destroy the morale of the organization. Her retirement was approaching, and an electronics developer in the area was interested in buying the business.

Like her, the new administration will be welcoming and firm as necessary. Her only desire was to provide the best for the things she had spent years building. She would, however, be the catalyst for the business's biggest domino effect in history.

Their Arrival

Pexels - Thisisengineering

As she had promised, Malcolm's boss retired, and soon after, the new management arrived. After establishing civility at the beginning, they ensured they could work together in the future.

The true colors of their personalities began to emerge a few months later. His previous boss had left them in capable hands, so Malcolm was hesitant at first to believe. With time, things started to make more sense.

They Loved It There

Pexels - Thisisengineering

The company’s new management fell on Malcolm and his workmates like a storm in the middle of the ocean. Before, the company’s employees had enjoyed several benefits, including generous amounts of paid vacation that accumulated to ten weeks.

For Malcolm and everybody else in the company, the benefits had been some of the reasons why they loved working with their old boss. She cared for them and was never shy to show it. Then came the new owners.

New Rules Of Engagement

Pexels - Thisisengineering

The first thing the new management did was to strip down the vacation weeks from ten to four. They also started going after anyone close to retirement, firing them without discussion.

Malcolm saw everything that was happening while in the confines of his office. He saw several people who’d spent decades in the company get fired, and he knew he had to step in.

The New Manager

Pexels - Thisisengineering

Malcolm went to the new manager to talk the situation out. “Most of these people you are firing were here when this company was a baby,” he said.

“Well,” said the manager as he leaned forward on his desk, “The company is no longer a baby, is it?” Malcolm only smiled at him and left. He didn’t know he’d just shook the hornet’s nest.

They Come For Him

YouTube - DJChrisTV

Malcolm was sure his position in the company would protect him from the massive layoffs that had plagued the company for a month now. But one day, the new manager walked in with a letter in hand.

In a short conversation with Malcolm, he informed him they were bringing in a younger person for him to train in building the company’s unique equipment. Malcolm’s mouth fell open.

The New Hire

YouTube - People Are Strange

Malcolm sat on his workbench long after working hours were over that day. The new management was bringing in someone for him to train, which could only mean one thing. It was getting rid of him.

Malcolm’s hands formed fists, and fury burned within him. After all he and his fellow workmates had built, they were being hurled out of the company like they meant nothing. He walked back to his desk and sat down. What could he do now?

Rage

Pexels - Christina - Morillo

Throughout Malcolm’s stay in the company, he’d never butted heads with his superiors. And now, less than a year of new management, he was ready to walk into his new manager’s office and give him a piece of his mind.

But Malcolm breathed out the rage. There is always more than one way to skin a fish, he said to himself. A smile spread across his face. He knew what he needed to do.

Ten Weeks Of Vacation

Pexels - Kampus Production

Malcolm had accumulated ten weeks of vacation that year. The new management had agreed that any week past the fourth week would go unpaid. Malcolm didn’t care.

He showed up the following day with his vacation request but didn’t hand it in yet. He made sure the day he’d leave for vacation coincided with the day the new hire he was to train would come, then handed the request to his boss.

The Response

Pexels - Sora Shimazaki

Although his boss seemed infuriated, he couldn’t do anything about the vacation. Malcolm left immediately, knowing a wildfire was about to consume the company.

As he left, Malcolm called his old boss and explained everything. She informed him that she’d gotten several calls from other employees who’d been fired and was sorry that it’d happened. When Malcolm told her what he’d done, she proposed something that made his lips curl.

She Comes To Their Rescue

Pexels - Rodnae Productions

“Do you plan on going back?” Malcolm’s old boss asked, to which he said no. She told him that the new management would need the parts he used to create, or the company wouldn’t survive past the ten weeks he was on vacation.

“I will teach them a lesson,” Malcolm’s old boss said. She wished Malcolm a good vacation and asked him to call her when he felt like getting back to work.

His Boss Visits

Pexels - Rodnae Productions

While spending time with his wife and kids at home, Malcolm’s old boss visited. She informed him that the company had reached out to her, asking if she could come in to train the new hire.

“They ran through all the reserve equipment you left and couldn’t build others,” she said. “I charged them $1.2 million to train their new hire,” she added. But that wasn’t the best thing she said that evening.

Happy Endings

Pexels - Paul Loh

“A close friend of mine has a similar business in the city,” she said. “I know you’re soon to retire, but would you mind going in as a consultant? The pay is good, and the job is less demanding than the one you had.”

Seeing that he was a few years from retirement, Malcolm agreed and went to the new job as a consultant. Little did he know the mountain of trouble waiting for him.

A Different Job

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

Malcolm’s days as a consultant were way different than what he was used to. His new company was making similar products to his previous one.

Although he didn’t make it his life mission to undermine the other company, he couldn’t help but want to create a better product than what he’d been producing for the last four decades. He hadn’t been at the company for a year when his workmates noticed a change in their productivity.

Profits

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

Malcolm’s presence as a consultant became a boon to the company. Together with the young minds of his department, he renovated the formulas he once knew, creating entirely new and better products.

It wasn’t long before his company began racking in considerable numbers in terms of profits. But of course, this success would bring in unwanted eyes to Malcolm and all he’d achieved so far.

Keeping Tabs

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

Malcolm’s old company kept an eye on his achievements and couldn’t believe he was working for a company that was quickly putting them out of business.

It began a thorough dissection of all the products Malcolm’s company was releasing into the market, looking for any patent infringement. It wouldn’t be long until they found something worth going after.

They’re Furious

Pexels - Kampus Production

Malcolm’s position as a consultant ensured he had ample time from work innovating on the systems and products he’d once known.

But what his company was selling was far more than the same product he’d been used to over the years. Still, his previous company was furious after losing so much and still losing after he left. It was out to get him.

They Come For Him

Pexels - Kampus Production

Malcolm’s previous company finally amassed enough evidence to prove what he was helping his current company produce was an infringement of its product patent.

It sent out the best of its lawyers after Malcolm, hoping it would muddy his credibility as an engineer and ruin whatever working years he had left before retiring. It had no idea what grave it was digging for itself.

Legal Team, Assemble!

Pexels - August de Richelieu

Although relatively young people ran Malcolm’s current company, it had one of the best legal teams on the eastern seaboard. They formed a protective wall around Malcolm, letting the other company doom itself before finally pouncing.

On the other hand, the other company went to court with their list of evidence. They were sure they would win the case when everything started turning sour.

Proving His Innocence

Pexels - August de Richelieu

The first thing Malcolm’s company did was prove their products weren’t a copy of the other company’s intellectual property.

They brought out receipts that proved their products existed way before they hired Malcolm as a consultant, stating that the only thing he did was help them streamline their product. But the fight was only beginning.

The Reverse Card

Pexels - August de Richelieu

Malcolm’s company won the case, only to sue the other company for defamation. It claimed damages for its employee’s name being slandered and its reputation being ruined.

Additionally, it stated that it had used many company resources to clear its name from the accusations floating all over the city. Its settlement was playing at upwards of five million dollars.

The Settlement

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

The other company’s management froze in place as it realized the problems it had brought on itself. The more it tried to prove its case, the more Malcolm’s company dredged up more issues for it.

In the end, it paid seven million dollars in defamation settlement on top of the one million it paid Malcolm’s first boss for training its new hire.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead are entirely coincidental.