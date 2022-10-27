Airport Life Hacks That Will Save You Money On Your Next Trip

Whether you're planning a trip to another country or you're simply taking a red-eye flight to see your family for the holidays, you're bound to spend more money than you expect while you're at the airport. Luckily, there are countless ways to save money while you travel that go far and beyond what you might expect.

Bring Your Own Headphones

Avoiding airport price hikes by bringing your own essentials is crucial to saving money while traveling. Why shell out money for headphones on your flight or in the airport if you already have a perfectly good pair at home? Investing in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds is also a great idea if you’re a frequent traveler who would like to get some sleep while you’re in the air.

Always Ask For Upgrades

There’s no harm in asking for what you want, and if you’re the first one to politely speak up and request an upgrade, if there are any better seats available on your flight, you just might get it. Airlines want people to have good experiences with them so they will continue to fly with them in the future, so you just may get a better seat or better amenities if you simply ask!

Always Use The Left Line At Security

Here's another completely free tip and it involves outsmarting the other travelers at the airport. Because most people are right-handed, without thinking they will tend to enter the lines to their right at the security checkpoint. By choosing the farthest left line, you'll cut down you time waiting in line significantly and beat all of the other travelers to your gate.

Always Bring An Extra Charger

Whether you're traveling with your phone, tablet or laptop, always make sure you have all of the cords you need—and then some. Forgetting your charger and needing to buy one at the airport will cost you a lot more than you expect. Not only will you need to spend your valuable time tracking one down, but you should also expect to pay more than you would at other electronics stores, and for a charger that might not even last you the duration of your trip.

Bring Lots and Lots of Hand Sanitizer

There's not much you can do to stop that groggy feeling most people get after they travel on a plane, but you can take your health into your own hands by bringing your own hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes when you travel. That way you can be sure that you have done everything possible to refrain from staying sick, and you might just feel better after you disembark.

Book an Early Morning Flight to Avoid Turbulence

Many people may not know, but turbulence typically occurs in the afternoon, so if you want to avoid the typical bumps and skids that make flying absolutely nerve-racking, opt for an earlier flight. You might have to wake up at the crack of dawn to catch your flight, but luckily you'll also miss the later in the day rush that typically happens at the airport in the afternoon.

Ziploc Bags Always Come In Handy

Having some extra Ziploc bags can make packing for your trip so much easier and they take up such little room in your suitcase that you'll hardly even notice them. Always pack liquids like shampoo and conditioner in a Ziploc bag to avoid ruining all of your other items if they open up while you're traveling. Ziploc bags can also come in handy at the beach if you'd like to have your phone with you while you're near the water!

Check In Online To Avoid Another Line

Gone are the days that you couldn't check in online 24 hours before your flight, and you should definitely take advantage of this new luxury! Checking in online before you even reach the airport can save you a ton of time in line waiting for all of the other passengers to get their tickets. And having all of your flight information available on your phone will make navigating the airport that much easier.

Take Pictures of All of Your Luggage

It only happens every once in a blue moon, but when your luggage gets lost or damaged by the airline that you're traveling with, it can definitely put a damper on your entire trip. Taking photos of your luggage beforehand can help the airline find your luggage if it gets lost, and can help you at baggage claim if you can't remember exactly which suitcase that you brought with you!

Freeze Your Liquids Beforehand

Not many people know, but liquids can pass through the security checkpoint if they are entirely frozen. That's right, you can bring a bottle of water onto the plane with you, but only if it's entirely ice. If your drink is even partially melted, you may be asked to dispose of it, so this life hack isn't for people who have to make a long trek to the airport.

Read Reviews to Find the Best Seat

You may think that it's impossible to find the best seat on the plane before you even reach the airport, but with Seatguru, you can look at dozens of personal reviews left by travelers for each airline. That way, you can pick the most comfortable seat for your preferences and be sure that you can get cozy while you're in the air.

Pick a Red-Eye Flight

Red-eye flights are flights that leave late at night and arrive early in the morning, and while they're definitely not for everyone, solo travelers may find them to be a good option if you value peace and quiet. These flights are typically full of sleeping passengers, so they're seldom noisy, and whether you plan to sleep or just catch up on a good book, you may also save a few dollars by choosing these less popular flights.

Opt For a Restaurant Over Fast Food

If you do your research ahead of time to see what dining options are available at the airport you'll be visiting, you might find some good quality restaurants with a wide array of menu choices. Not only will you probably find some healthier options, but you'll also get a better deal than the up-charged fast food that is available at every airport.

Fill Up At the Airport

It's common knowledge that you're not allowed to bring a water bottle through the security checkpoint with you, but that doesn't mean that you have to pay for a bottle of water if you get thirsty while waiting for your flight. Just bring an empty water bottle with you to fill up when you reach the other side of the airport and you won't have to waste your money while you travel.

Check The Status of Your Flight Before You Leave Home

Airline apps automatically update you on details of your upcoming flight, so make sure you use these features and check in on your flight's status before you leave for the airport. Then you won't have to spend unnecessary time at the airport when you could've stayed cozy in bed for a few more hours.

Travel Size Toiletries Don't Have to Be Expensive

Instead of heading to the store before you travel to stock up on travel size toiletries, start a collection of those mini soaps that are free at hotels for your next flight. You'll not only save money by taking advantage of the free amenities that are available to you, but you also might enjoy remembering your recent travels during your next adventure.

Airport Lounges Can Make Your Trip a Breeze

Frequent fliers who travel with one airline often should definitely look into getting a rewards card with your preferred airline. You can then get access to the airline's airport lounge, which can offer great amenities, like drinks, snacks and a comfortable place to clear your mind before your flight takes off. If you don't have frequent flier miles or a rewards card with an airline, there is sometimes a low, one-time fee you can pay to spend the day at the lounge if you're really looking for a luxurious experience before your flight.

Skip the Line to Re-Book Your Cancelled Flight

If your flight unfortunately gets cancelled, don't join the back of the line at the airline's desk to rebook you flight. Just get on the phone with the airline instead. They'll be able to help you out just as well as the team at the desk will, and you won't have to wait in line. You can even sort out your financial compensation on the phone if your flight is cancelled.

Nap on the Go

It may not be your first choice, but if you're facing major delays or long layovers, there's no reason not to nap at the airport. Everybody needs sleep and you'll be much better able to take care of your travel plans when you're well rested. Some airports even have beds or relaxation pods you can nap in for a small fee if you're expecting a long layover.

Make Sure Your Laptop is Accessible

For just the price of a laptop case, you can make sure that your valuable and reliable laptop is always accessible. There's nothing worse than getting onto your flight and into your cramped seat and then having to fish out your laptop from all of the rest of the stuff in your carry-on bag. With a laptop case, you can save time and stress, and you can keep your charging cord safe inside too!

Take a Photo of Your Parking Space to Jog Your Memory

If you choose to park your car at the airport, good luck finding it on your own when you return. That is, if you haven't already taken a photo of your parking spot to help you remember where exactly you left your vehicle. It only takes a second and you'll probably already have your phone on you, so there's no reason not to test out this trip the next time you leave your car in a parking garage.

Wear Layers to the Airport

If you have trouble packing light, you may often struggle with getting your suitcase shut. One way to remedy this is by wearing as many articles of clothing as you can to the airport. Not only might this help you save some space in your bag, but it may also save you from being uncomfortable during flights that typically run cold. And if you're uncomfortable, you can just put your clothes in your carry-on once you reach your gate.

Add an Accessory to Your Checked Luggage

If you have a black suitcase like everyone else does, expect some troubles when it comes time to pick up your luggage from baggage claim. If you want to avoid the hassle of checking every nook and cranny of your bag for an identifiable feature, just tie a scarf on your suitcase handle or attach an old school pin to the front of your bag. You probably already have something lying around that can add some flair to your plain suitcase.

Utilize TSA Precheck or Global Entry

If you have a few bucks to spare and travel often, it may be worth it for you to spend the money on a service like TSA Precheck, that will allow you to skip some security lines at U.S. airports, or Global Entry, that can help you skip the wait when entering a new country. Both of these services are major time savers and come highly recommended by frequent travelers.

Check for Free Wifi Everywhere

Whether you’re entering a new country and don’t want to use up all of the data on your phone plan or you need to check your email before your flight takes off, you should be able to find free wifi at any location in the airport, even if you are traveling internationally. Just ask around for a password if you’re having trouble accessing the internet and you’ll be up and running online in no time.

Pack Your Valuables at the Top of Your Bag

It can be such a hassle to get all of your electronics out of your bag at the security checkpoint, and then you have to manage getting everything packed away again before you head to your gate. To make things easier for yourself, always pack your electronics and identification at the top of your carry-on bag, or in a separate and handy pouch, so you can access them without worry!

Always Book Your Flights on Tuesdays or Wednesdays

It’s a little known secret that flights vary in price depending on the day that you purchase them, so always try to book early in the week, on Tuesday or Wednesday, to find the best prices available. The cheapest flights also typically occur on Thursdays and Fridays, with more expensive flights occurring on weekends.

Invest in a Portable Weight Checker

If you don’t have a scale at home that can check the weight of the luggage that you plan to check at the airport, a portable weight checker might be the investment for you! These typically cost about $10-$20 on Amazon, so it would probably cost less overall to purchase a weight checker than to pay for oversized luggage on most airlines!

Put Your Headphones Away at Your Gate

It may seem tempting to put your headphones on, crank up your music and watch the world fade away the moment that you get to your gate, but it’s best to save that relaxing moment for when you actually get on the plane. If you’re listening to music, you could miss important itinerary updates that the airport plays on their speakers and you might just end up missing your flight completely.

Check the MyTSA App for Security Wait Times

Dubbed one of the best apps for travelers, the MyTSA app could be your best friend when you have to wake up early to catch a flight. This app updates in real time to let you know how busy the TSA security checkpoint is at every airport across the country, so you’ll know if you should get to the airport early, or if you have some time to sleep in before your flight.