Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Together For 15 Years Or Longer

Living Through The Glitz And The Glam

Hollywood is not considered the best place to start a relationship because many marriages fail there. But as with anything, there are exceptions to the statistics.

Here, we list the few celebrity couples who stayed strong despite the drama and glitz, and glamour that comes with that sort of lifestyle.

Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan

Hollywood has become a battlefield for relationships, but some individuals have made it work. We have seen it happen with Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, who played the roles of Allen and Ellen in Family Ties. They were cast as love interests.

Despite the show putting them in situations where the characters had to kiss, they didn't fall in love. They starred together in a film called Bright Lights, Big City in 1987. That's when they realized their feelings for each other and started spending more time together. It has been 30 years since the couple married.

Dolly Parton & Carl Dean

It was the first time 18-year-old Dolly was in Nashville. She had met 21-year-old Carl outside of a laundromat, which makes one think of a country song. It was love at first sight, and two years later, they were married.

The few who attended the wedding were Dolly's mom, the preacher, and his wife. During their 52-year-long marriage, the couple never became parents. But they didn't hesitate to spoil Miley Cyrus, who was their goddaughter.

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

There was much speculation about Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne being together, with many thinking that the relationship wasn't fitting for them as individuals. Sharon's father had been managing Black Sabbath when 18-year-old Sharon helped him and met Ozzy for the first time.

The two started dating, and Sharon took over as his manager when he became a solo artist. The two have been married for 37 years after tying the knot in 1982. They became parents to three children named Jack, Kelly, and Aimee.

Barbra Streisand & James Brolin

Barbra Streisand met James Brolin at a party and was surprised by how quickly they got along. They started dating in 1996 and married two years later. They are now one of the most famous couples in Hollywood.

Barbara was in an interview and smiled when she spoke of their first date. She said she had been expecting someone rugged-looking with a beard, but he'd had his hair cut, and beard shaved when she saw him. Twenty-two years later and the couple is still happily married.

Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus

The record company Billy Ray worked for advised him not to marry Tish Finley, but he went against them and married her in December 1993. She already had two children named Brandi and Trace, but Billy had no problem becoming a father to them.

The couple has experienced many ups and downs throughout their 26 years of marriage. The couple filed for divorce in 2010 when they found they struggled to agree on important decisions but dropped the case a year later. In 2013, Tish filed for divorce again, but spending months in therapy led her to drop the case again.

Annette Bening & Warren Beatty

Beatty had met Warren in 1990 when looking for a leading lady in the mafia drama Bugsy. Warren had fallen for her right from their first date, but they didn't become more than friends until the filming was just about finished.

Warren had invited Annette out for dinner, and she had reluctantly agreed. She had no idea that the night would lead to a 28-year-long marriage and four children.

Ringo Starr & Barbara Bach

Bach is well recognized for her role as the Bond girl in The Spy Who Loved Me. She starred with the drummer from the best-selling band in history, Starr from the Beatles, in the 1980s Caveman. They hit it off rather quickly and married a year later.

Bach was in an interview with People when she revealed the secret to her happy marriage. She stated that she loved her husband, which was all she needed to remain satisfied in their 37-year-long marriage.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber became one of the hottest couples during the 1980s. They kept much of their personal lives private, but anyone could see how much Harmon adores his wife. His love seemed to grow throughout their 30 years of marriage.

He told the public that he only took off his ring when he was shooting. He wore it as often as possible because he was proud of being married to Pam. He clarified that some of the essential things in a marriage are love and respect, and he expressed that was all he had for Pam.

Jerry & Jessica Seinfeld

Jessica had a relationship with Eric Nederlander when she met Jerry Seinfeld. Many wonder if that was the cause behind her relationship ending with Nederlander. Jessica and Jerry had gotten along well from their very first meeting. The long-lasting couple agrees they have food to thank for their marriage.

Jessica said that chicken parmesan had led to their marriage and that it was something that kept her family intact. During their 20-year-long marriage, the pair have become parents to three children.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington

In 1996, People magazine dubbed Denzel Washington as the best-looking man. It was no surprise that many fans worldwide wanted to win him over.

Little did they know he was married to Pauletta, whom he had met in 1977. They got married six years later before having four children. They loved each other so much that they decided to renew their vows a few years later in South Africa. The happy couple has been married for 35 years.

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is one of the world’s most famous actresses, and it may surprise some that she has been in a lasting, stable relationship. She is most well-known for her roles in Pretty Woman and Notting Hill. However, some may not have realized how smitten she is with her husband, Danny Moder.

She had met Moder while working on one of her movies and was intrigued by the cameraman. He was married at the time, but that didn't stop them from falling in love because they ended up being married for 16 years.

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

Many are in awe of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and how well they seem to work as a couple. The two met on the set of the Lemon Sky series when Kevin was 29 and Kyra was 22. The couple married in 1988 and are still together over 30 years later.

They both excelled in their careers and what added to their success was how happy they were. They worked well as a team and soon became parents to two children. They made liking each other a priority in their marriage.

Tom Selleck & Jillie Mack

Every man and woman knows the name, Tom Selleck. He was said to be the most wanted man on TV on more than one occasion, and one woman was lucky enough to win his heart. The Magnum P.I. star fell in love with Jillie Mack and explained why in an interview.

He explained that there was a lot more to marriage than love. "You have to also like them," he said. "I enjoy my wife's company immensely." This was his secret to their long-lasting 31-year-long marriage.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Everyone knows how sweet a couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi make. The couple had known each other for 20 years since meeting at a social gathering. They were officially together for 15 of the 20 years, but same-sex relationships were still frowned upon.

The couple came out in 2005 after dating for a year. They married three years later once the same-sex marriage ban was lifted. There has been much speculation about whether or not the couple was looking to get divorced, but Ellen shut them down real quickly.

Alan & Arlene Alda – 61 Years

The actor behind the role of Hawkeye Pierce in the beloved show MAS*H, Alda has been married to his wife Arlene since 1957. According to one CNN review, his book Never Have Your Dog Stuffed (And Other Things I’ve Learned) is quite the testament to their love. One reviewer wrote, “…he writes rapturously of meeting a woman named Arlene.

Within a few pages, they’re taking walks in Bronx Park, stealing time from Alda’s military service…and getting married. The book is 224 pages, so you wait for the other shoe to drop: petty arguments, ugly affairs, divorce … Nothing.”

John Travolta & Kelly Preston – 29 Years

John Travolta and Kelly Preston met at a screen test for their 1989 comedy, The Experts. Preston was still married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, but for Travolta, it was love at first sight. When Kelly and Kevin divorced, she moved on to George Clooney – it wasn’t until 1990 that Travolta managed to sweep her off her feet.

He proposed on New Year’s Eve 1991, and Kelly hasn’t thought twice about her decision since.

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman – 22 Years

Back in 1991, at the tender age of 19, Rachel Zoe met the love of her life, Rodger Berman. The future couple was both working in restaurants when they met.

“I vividly remember the first time I saw her, wearing a tight black mini dress, high-heeled pumps, stick-straight hair, and big red lips covered in M.A.C. Chili lipstick (her trademark),” he revealed. “She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen.” They’ve had two kids since.

Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest – 35 years

Jamie Lee Curtis is known for playing all kinds of roles, from the truly moving to the truly angsty – but one of her many strengths is certainly making an audience laugh. So it’s no surprise that she’s married to mockumentary legend, Christopher Guest.

But from the day they said ‘I do’ in 1984 until today, the world has been impressed by their devotion and strength in matrimony. The way Curtis explains it is, “I’ve always put my family first and that’s just the way it is.” They have adopted two children together.

Dustin Hoffman & Lisa Hoffman – 40 Years

Dustin Hoffman married Lisa in 1980, and the couple has four beautiful children together. The couple met because Dustin’s mother was friends with Lisa’s grandmother. They were childhood friends that reconnected when she was 22, and Dustin was 38.

Lisa talks openly about being very disconnected from Hollywood, stating that she “just happens to be married to an actor.” She has a law degree, and although she knew that she wouldn’t practice law, she wanted to do something for herself.

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley – 26 Years

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelly met on a blind date in 1993 – believe it or not, the couple went bowling. Their story is your typical whirlwind romance – they married ten months after they began dating.

With so many Hollywood relationships that seem to start and end in the blink of an eye, it comes to somewhat of a surprise that this love story has stayed strong for more than 25 years. According to sources, it was Kelly’s support that made an impression on Michelle.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – 22 Years

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill first met while they were both trying to make in the business back in ’94 at the New Faces Show in Nashville, Tennessee. At that point, Hill was just coming out of a divorce from a while McGraw was involved with someone else.

As fate would have it, though, McGraw and Hill ultimately met again two years later when they both headlined a joint tour in ’96. Sparks flew, and it wasn’t long before McGraw proposed and Hill accepted. Twenty-three years and three kids later, the two lovebirds couldn’t be any happier.

Victoria & David Beckham – 19 Years

Despite their superstar status making them subject to constantly troubling rumors and divorce suspicions. The pop singer/fashion designer and professional footballer have been married since 1999, just two years after they began dating.

But after four beautiful children and almost twenty years of anniversaries with neverending declarations of love for each other, it’s easy to see that those rumors were simply the hopes of those who wanted the two hot young stars for themselves.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – 37 Years

So maybe Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell aren’t married but they definitely know a thing or two about relationships. After all, they’re one of the most iconic in Hollywood, proving that just because you like it doesn’t mean you have to put a ring on it.

Although they met in 1966 when Hawn was 21 and Russell was just 16, the pair didn’t go on their first date until 1983. The two believe that the secret to a “lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. – 20 Years

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met in 1997 while they were filming the teen horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, although they didn’t start dating until 2000. By April of 2001, they were engaged but didn’t get hitched until a year later in Mexico when they were both in their mid-twenties.

They share two children together — a daughter (born in 2009) and a son (born 2012). During an interview with Us Magazine, Gellar acknowledged that marriage is work. “It’s like any relationship in your life. You have to nurture it and take time with it.”

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy – 23 Years

Although these two split up for several years in the ’90s, they got back together, and when William proposed, Felicity said yes. The duo tied the knot in 1997, and William says Felicity has always been his “dream girl.” The couple had two daughters together, Sophia and Georgia.

In recent years, Felicity got herself into legal trouble when she was charged with a college admissions scandal, sure enough, William stood by her side.

Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann – 23 Years

One of the industry’s funniest couples is living proof that comedians take love very seriously. Filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann met on the set of the 1996 film, The Cable Guy. They were married a year later, and have two daughters, Maude and Iris.

The couple works together often, Mann has been featured in many of Apatow’s films such as Knocked Up and This Is 40. Both of their daughters appeared in the two movies as well, as Leslie Mann’s character’s daughters.

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance – 13 Years

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have been one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous couples for years – they seem to be aging like a fine wine, both together and apart. The couple met at the Yale School of Drama, and despite their romance blossoming into one of Hollywood’s finest, it wasn’t anything close to love at first sight.

The two remained friends for years, but it didn’t turn romantic for over a decade. They began dating in 1994 and made things official when they tied the knot in 2007.

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas – 20 Years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who share the same birthday, met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. The couple got engaged in 1999 and were married in 2000. Their wedding was named “wedding of the year” by the BBC.

In 2010, Douglas was diagnosed with tongue cancer, and Zeta-Jones faced an emotionally hard time. The couple decided to live separately in 2013 but reconciled in 2014 and have stayed stronger than ever, ever since.

Brooke Shields & Chris Henchy – 17 Years

Chris Henchy is a screenwriter and producer that married model-actress, Brooke Shields, in 2001. The two met through a mutual friend in ’99 on the Warner Bros. lot. It wasn’t long before the duo got engaged. In fact, Henchy proposed to Shields in July of 2000 when they were on vacation in Mexico.

They were married less than a year later in April of 2001. According to the actress, communication is a huge part of what makes their marriage work, as well as some space. During an interview, she revealed that “a little space is good.”

David McCallum & Katherine Carpenter – 50 Years

David McCallum is an actor who first gained notoriety in the 1960s television series, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Today, you may know him for his role as Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard from NCIS. McCallum and former model, Katherine Carpenter, have been married for fifty-two amazing years. McCallum might have suffered heartbreak initially when his first wife left him for actor co-star, Charles Bronson in 1967.

However, McCallum met then 21-year-old Carpenter during that same year. The two fell in love, got married, and share two beautiful children together. Things really do have a way of working out…

Billy & Janice Crystal – 47 Years

When Harry Met Sally star, Billy Crystal, and his wife have been married for forty-nine years! This is almost unheard of considering that most Hollywood relationships crumble within a few short years…if that couple is lucky.

So what’s the secret exactly? During an interview with Us, Crystal revealed that he and Janice “laugh a lot. We’ve grown together, we’ve parented together, we’ve grand-parented together. I’m lucky that I found the person when I was 18.” Beyond that, Crystal revealed that he and his beloved wife “just keep listening to each other.”

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon – 17 Years

Viola Davis had pretty much given up on love until meeting the love of her life, Julius Tennon. Davis prayed for Tennon, literally, and less than a month later, the couple met. He was exactly what she was looking for, an actor and former football player, that overheard Davis complaining that she didn’t know many people in Los Angeles, so he introduced himself.

The two married in 2003, and in 2011, they adopted their daughter, Genesis. Together, they focus on good parenting and putting their marriage in the center.

Tom & Lois Bergeron – 37 Years

Tom Bergeron is a television personality best known as the host for America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing With the Stars. He and his wife met back in the ’80s. Though they only got married in 1982, Lois had a big effect on Tom’s meditative transformation and anger management from the very beginning.

The two have been married for 37 years and share two beautiful daughters together. Considering that we see very few pictures of the couple, it’s clear that they prefer to keep their personal lives under wraps, which also may be a secret to their healthy relationship.

Steven & Maureen Van Zandt – 36 Years

There is no denying that Steven Van Zandt is quite a versatile celebrity! Although he has played in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Van Sandt has also starred in shows such as The Sopranos!

With many strings to his bow, it’s not too surprising that the actor/musician was able to hold down a stable relationship over the years. He has been married to Maureen Santoro since 1983. Funnily enough, Santoro also played Van Zandt’s on-screen wife in The Sopranos!

Christopher & Georgianne Walken – 49 Years

Marriage and movie-making don’t easily go together, which is why movie stars notoriously struggle with balancing their work and their personal lives. But Christopher Walken, who has a reputation for being good at everything, is here to prove that stereotype wrong.

He’s been in over 100 movies since he started his acting career in the 1950s but has spent almost 50 years of that happily married to his wife, Georgianne. Her time is also centered in Hollywood as a casting director.

Ron & Cheryl Howard – 43 Years

Even though Ron Howard has been married to writer Cheryl Alley since 1975, today they still look as happy as ever. Out of their four beautiful children, two have even pursued acting careers of their own, just like dad – although he’s since made the switch to directing.

“I felt really lucky when we met,” he said of his wife. “It’s crazy — we were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has,” he said.

Steve Carell & Nancy Carell – 24 Years

While he has been something of a late bloomer in the world of comedy, Steve Carell has certainly been able to hold down a stable marriage for a long time. He met wife Nancy Walls in a drama class and didn’t know how to talk to her.

Apparently, Nancy said the following to Steve: “If somebody like you were to ask me out, I would definitely go out with him. If there was a person like you.”

Jeff & Susan Bridges – 42 years

Just when Jeff Bridges was starting to get noticed and looking at a potentially huge career, he found himself starring in another big, romantic drama: his own relationship with the woman who would one day become his wife. While on the set of the 1975 country film Rancho Deluxe, he fell in love with a waitress named Susan.

After only a summer together, the film ended and the two had to make a big decision. Jeff wasn’t ready to get married, but he wasn’t willing to lose the girl, either – so they married in 1977, and lived with their three children happily ever after.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall – 31 Years

Young love is always treated with skepticism, and rightly so – but Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall made it work with flying colors. They met as college students at the prestigious Northwestern University, and 31 years later they still love each other like it was yesterday.

After her renowned success on the long-running show Seinfeld, Julia’s success trumped that of Brad’s, and many others, too – she’s won more Emmy Awards and more Screen Actors Guild Awards than any other performer. But it clearly didn’t change their love!

Sting & Trudie Styler – 26 Years

Well, if Shakespeare isn’t romantic, nothing is. For Sting and Trudie Styler, their first taste of Shakespeare brought them together for life. They were neighbors and Sting was married at the time. They became a couple in 1982 – but they waited ten more years before officially tying the knot.

Although they waited for marriage, they didn’t wait for children. Out of their many children, only one was born after they became man and wife. Although Trudie stuck with acting for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Sting moved on to pursue his musical career as the frontman of the famous rock band, The Police.

Kirk Douglas & Anne Buydens – 64 Years

Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens really take the wedding cake on this one. Having been married since 1954, there are few other couples in Hollywood whose relationship has lasted this long. And with both of them on the other side of 100 years now, it seems like they really will love each other til death do them part.

Between Kirk’s two more sons with Anne and his two other sons from a previous marriage, it seems like their children have caught the bug from their father: Michael Douglas is a renowned actor in his own right, with Eric also acting, and Joel and Peter as producers.

Vincent & Linda McMahon – 53 Years

When we talk about the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), it’s impossible not to include Vince McMahon in that conversation. Despite being at the center of a lot of the show’s drama, the CEO has managed to stay married all that time.

There is no denying that Vince and wife Linda have been on a big journey over the last 30 years. Now though, they are in charge of a multi-million dollar company and even their kids Shane and Stephanie have big positions in it.

Meryl Streep & Don Gummer – 40 Years

It’s hard to see which has lasted longer, Meryl Streep’s reputation as one of the greatest actresses in the world or her marriage to Don Gummer. For the last 40+ years, the star of Mamma Mia has been joined at the hip with husband Gummer.

Streep has decided to stay fairly quiet about her long-lasting marriage. However, what we do know is that the couple has four kids together, and that’s got to mean something.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller – 16 Years

The first time they met, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller spent their night together eating grilled cheese sandwiches and playing Scrabble until the sun came up. Their first date after that initial meeting was definitely exciting although a bit disastrous considering they had gotten into an accident on their way back from mini-golfing.

This duo may have hit a few bumps along the way, as all couples do, but we think it’s safe to say that it was love at first sight. Rogen popped the question in 2010, just six years after they initially met and started dating.

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern – 25+ Years

Phoebe and Mike weren’t the only ones to find love. In fact, Lisa Kudrow found her match with French advertising executive, Michel Stern. According to Kudrow herself, it was love at first sight when they met in the late eighties although Stern was already in a relationship.

Under those circumstances, Stern had to wait a bit before making a move. In 1995, just one year after Friends premiered on NBC, the couple got married. So, what’s the secret to their twenty-plus marriage? During an interview with Glamour, Kudrow revealed that they “respect each other’s independence…”

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman – 27 Years

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman met on the first day of college at the University of Pennsylvania in the early nineties. That’s right — they were college sweethearts before tying the knot in 2003. The two have been together for twenty-seven years now, which is the thing Banks is “most proud of.”

While they’ve hit their obstacles like any other couple, Banks believes that “a little traditional when it comes to marriage” is good. The two now own Brownstone Productions together, the company responsible for all three Pitch Perfect films as well as the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond – 26 Years

Comic icon, Tina Fey, began dating Jeff Richmond back in 1994 just two years after she joined Chicago’s Second City improv theater group. It wasn’t until seven years later that the two got married in a Greek Orthodox ceremony on June 3rd, 2001.

The two work together quite a lot as Richmond works as a composer and soundtrack consultant for shows like 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. They live in a multi-million dollar apartment on the Upper West Side in New York City with their two daughters, Alice and Penelope Athena.

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness – 22 Years

This relationship might be a little one-sided, in terms of fame. However, Hugh Jackman’s marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness is one for the ages, literally. After they met on the set of the Aussie show Correlli back in 1995, the two tied the knot just a year later.

“She was the star, and I had this major crush on her,” he said. However, it turns out that Furness reciprocated the feelings and they have been together ever since.

Keith Richards & Patti Hansen – 37 years

Rocker Keith Richards met his wife, model Patti Hansen in 1979 – rumor has it that Hansen had no idea who Richards was at the time. The couple married four years later, on December 18th, 1983, Richards’s 40th birthday.

Looking at photos of the duo, their contrasts are almost as apparent as their adoration for each other. The couple has two daughters, Theodora Dupree and Alexandra Nicole. Both daughters followed in their mother’s footsteps and are now making their way into the high-fashion world.

Joel McHale & Sarah Williams – 24 Years

It’s hard being a celebrity and living your life out of the public’s eye, but Joel McHale and his wife, Sarah Williams, have managed to do it for more than 20 years. The couple met straight out of college and got married in 1996.

The couple has managed to stay out of the tabloids, they attend red carpets together and post happy photos of each other on social media. The couple has two sons together, and to be honest, we think they make the perfect family.

Matt & Luciana Damon – 15 Years

Actor Matt Damon met Argentine Luciana Barroso in 2003 while he was filming Stuck on You. Not much is known about Barroso, but she and Damon got engaged in September 2005 in a private civil ceremony in 2005 at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau.

The couple has four daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella from their marriage and Alexia, from Barroso’s previous marriage, whom Matt considers his own. Over the years, the Damon family have split their time between Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.

Elton John & David Furnish – 26 Years

After more than 25 years together, Elton John and David Furnish have become “couple goals.” The couple met in 1993 and were immediately attracted to each other. They met at a dinner party, hosted at Elton John’s house.

David had just turned 31, and his lifestyle was much different than Elton’s. After 12 years of dating, Elton proposed, and they married as soon as same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014. In 2010, David and Elton had their son, Zachary, via surrogacy, and in 2013, they welcomed Elijah into the world.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo – 18 Years

It all started in 2001 when Amy Adams met her future husband, Darren Le Gallo, in acting class. Although the two didn’t begin dating until a year later — when they collaborated on a short film called Pennies — it’s clear that their love is unfaltering.

A painter and actor himself, Gallo “demanded that we go out on a date” and the rest is history. In 2010, just two years after getting engaged, the lovebirds welcomed their first child. Finally, after thirteen years of blissful love, Adams and Gallo exchanged vows during their classic spring wedding.

Bono & Alison Hewson – 38 Years

Bono, the frontman of one of the world’s most successful band’s U2, married his wife, Alison, in 1982. The couple attributes the success of their marriage to the fact that they are both passionate about what they do, and they allow each other to pursue their goals.

Although they have been married for nearly 40 years, the couple did go through a strain in 1986, due to the time the band spent recording Joshua Tree. The pair managed to work it out and have been head over heels in love proving to be a rock star doesn’t mean you cannot pursue a family.

Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw – 29 Years

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg met while shooting for a film he directed, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. She had been working on the soap opera The Edge of Night until then, which she ended up giving up to be a part of his film – little did they know the movie would change their lives forever.

They married in 1991 and have seven children in total, both from previous marriages and together.

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden – 36 Years

Bryan Cranston met his wife, Robin Dearden, in 1984 but the pair didn’t get married until July of 1989. Nothing like his Walter ‘Heisenberg’ White character from Breaking Bad, Cranston credits therapy as an important part of his real-life marriage to Dearden.

According to the actor himself, “I see a [therapist] from time to time when I’m feeling edgy or anxiety-ridden. My wife and I go to a couples’ therapist. Our agreement is, if either of us feels like we want to go, the other can’t object.” Now, if only Walter and Skyler could have taken some notes…

Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa – 29 Years

Springsteen and his E Street Band invited Scialfa on the road as a part of their Born in the USA tour…and the rest, well the rest is history. The couple has been married for nearly 30 years and has had three children together – rumor has it that Patti had been in love with Bruce for years and that it came as no surprise when the two finally got together.

Springsteen has been writing love songs about Patti for years, and it doesn’t seem like this love is going to die down anytime soon.

Christian Bale & Sibi Blažić – 20 Years

The notoriously private couple Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić have been married for 20 years and have two children together. The former model changed the award-winning actor’s view on love before he met her he had no interest in getting married, seeing as everyone in his family had divorced.

The couple met when she was working as a personal assistant to Bale’s friend, Winona Ryder. They fell for each other quickly and eloped in January 2000. Although there is not much known about their relationship, these two are deeply in love.

Martin & Helen Scorsese – 21 Years

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese married his fifth wife and current spouse, Helen, in 1999. They have a daughter together, Francesca, who appeared in both The Departed and The Aviator.

Before meeting the love of his life, Scorsese was married to several leading ladies, including Isabella Rossellini and Julia Cameron. The couple has been living out of the limelight, despite Scorsese being one of Hollywood’s most well-known filmmakers.

Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross – 33 Years

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross first met back in 1969 when Ross was filming Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid alongside Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Elliott had a very small role, so it wasn’t until almost 10 years later that the two ultimately reconnected for the horror film, The Legacy.

They began dating in 1978 and tied the knot in 1984. Although this was Ross’ fifth marriage, it seemed as though she finally found the one. 37 years later and they’re still going strong, although “you’ve got to work at it [marriage],” says Elliott.

Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson – 38 years

It’s amazing to think that at 70 years old, Samuel L. Jackson is still starring in so many huge blockbusters. Not only is he as prolific as ever in Hollywood – but he has also been married for nearly 40 years!

Ever since marrying LaTanya Richardson back in 1980, Jackson has had a loyal wife by his side. Together, they have even founded a charity in a joint effort to improve education.

Sissy Spacek & Jack Fisk – 44 Years

Singer and award-winning actress, Sissy Spacek, has been married to Jack Fisk for nearly forty-six years. Spacek met Fisk, a production designer and art director, in 1973 on the set of Badlands in which Spacek was playing the role of a serial killer’s girlfriend.

The two got hitched just a year later on April 13th, 1974. and have been going strong ever since. During an interview with People, Sissy “never expected a lifelong relationship. In fact, we even opened a bank account and put $30 in it, because that’s how much it cost to get divorced.”

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killian – 8 years

Cobie Smulders gain fame during her iconic in the role of Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother. She met her husband, and after a few good pool games and listening to jazz in New York, they fell in love.

The couple has been happily married for eight years, and they have 2 daughters. Taran Killian appeared in a few episodes of How I Met Your Mother back in the day, as an anchorman for a local television.

Ru Paul and George LeBar – 3 years

Ru Paul met his husband, George LeBar, a couple of years ago in New York City. It was in a club called the Limelight on the dance floor at George’s birthday party in 1994. They decided to tie the knot in January 2017.

Ru said in an interview in 2015 to BuzzFeed that he is very pleased about George, and that he found a lovely Australian to be his husband. Ru also stated that George is a very funny and sensitive man.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman – 38 years

Danny DeVito is a very well known actor in the industry, acting iconic roles in sitcoms such as Taxi in the 70s and in movies such as Batman Returns, having a very long career. About his personal life, Danny DeVito is married to the actress Rhea Perlman, with which he tied to knot in 1982.

Rhea Perlman starred in the TV series Cheers back in the 1980s. They have a lovely marriage together and 3 children.

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli – 23 years

Colin and Livia have been together for quite some time. They met on the set of Nostomo in 1996 and married one year later. So what is their secret to success?

We are not quite sure. Which is probably the answer – they keep their private life private. All we know is that they have stood the test of time.

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman – 50 years

Like many other actors, these two actors met on the set in 1953 while performing Picnic on Broadway. It was only later when they fell in love and started dating after they starred in the movie The Long Hot Summer.

They married on January 29, 1958, and they have three daughters together (Newman already had 3 children from the previous marriage with Jaqueline Witte). Their happy marriage lasted for 50 years until Paul Newman died in 2008.

Elliot Page and Emma Portner – 2 years

When he first saw Emma Portner, Elliot Page knew that he must marry this girl. When he saw a video of her on Instagram, he saw a very talented woman in Portner, who is a Canadian choreographer.

Elliot Page told The New York Times that Emma Portner is very talented and cool, and he knew that both of them are very creative spirits. They announced their marriage in January 2018. According to Elliot Page, it was love at first sight.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford – 8 years

According to the Sun, these two knew each other since they were kids; they were childhood pen pals. An insider told the paper that they were exchanging letters through the church, but after their careers took off and things got more serious, they started talking again.

Their romance blossomed in 2012, and they tied the knot. The actress and the rock wed at a farm in Somerset, United Kingdom. They have 2 kids together.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – 20 Years

It’s strange to think that at one point, Cindy Crawford was once married to Richard Gere. While that didn’t work out, the supermodel ended up tying the knot with somebody else – her good friend, Rande Gerber.

The couple got married in 1998 and since then, they have been inseparable. According to Gerber, the secret to their marriage is being friends, first and foremost. “We started as friends, and we remained friends,” he said. “You have to just keep that friendship and fun in the relationship.”

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph – 4 years

Rachel Brosnahan is the star of the show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and tied the knot with fellow actor Jason Ralph, who is one of the main characters in shows like The Magicians and Land’s Younger.

Apparently, he was very amused when the press announced their marriage because the media thought they were just married, when in fact, they were married for a few years at the time. He shared this in January, on the red carpet at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha – 7 years

Kerry Washington is one of the main characters in the TV series Scandal, playing Olivia Pope’s character. She married the former San Francisco player, Nnamdi Asomugha, in 2013.

She is happily married to the former player, and they have three kids together. Kerry Washington is very protective of her personal life and doesn’t like to talk about it with the press. Who can blame her?

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak – 3 years

Jim Parsons was one of the lead characters in the TV show The Big Bang Theory, which was a huge success all across the globe. Although they have been together for almost 15 years, they decided to tie the knot in March 2017.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Jim Parsons said that the reason why they married after such a long time was that they never cared about being married. After they married, for Jim, it was very meaningful, more than he could have ever predicted.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka – 16 Years

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been together for over a decade, having met each other in 2004. At the time, David Burtka was in a long-distance relationship that was on the rocks.

Though the duo began by hanging out platonically, it wasn’t soon until things turned romantic. Burtka proposed to Harris in 2007 on the street corner where they first met, and they officially tied the knot in September 2014 in Italy.

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally – 17 Years

Comedian actors Mullally and Offerman met while acting in a play in Los Angeles in 2000. Mullally had already made it big acting in Will & Grace, Offerman was still struggling to find his place in Hollywood. The dynamic duo’s secret to a successful marriage is that the couple refuses to be apart for more than two weeks.

The couple is so confident in their relationship, they recently wrote a book together, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shayne Smith – 25 Years

After tragically losing his first wife to cancer, Pierce Brosnan found love once again with Keely Shayne Smith. The couple have been together for a total of 25 years, and officially tied the knot in 2001.

The former model and actress supports her famous husband in every way. They share a joint passion for non-profit work and have 2 sons together. This couple most certainly proves that true love does exist in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson – 30 Years

While they are regarded as one of the most stable couples in all of Hollywood, Tom Hanks actually met Rita Wilson under complicated circumstances. When the two met on the set of Bosom Buddies, Hanks was already married. It seems that Hanks fell head over heels for Wilson.

After divorcing his wife in 1987, he married Wilson a year later and since then, the couple simply hasn’t looked back. “I still can’t believe my wife goes out with me,” he said.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard – 18 Years

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard have the kind of relationship that comes along every so often — so real, so trusting, so beautiful. Being that Sarsgaard is a close friend of Maggie’s younger brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, the two lovebirds met and began a romantic relationship in 2002.

Although they tied the knot in May of 2009, Maggie gave birth to their eldest daughter, Ramona, in 2006. In 2012, Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard welcomed their second baby girl, Gloria Ray. The family happily lives in a beautiful 4-story brownstone in Brooklyn.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher – 18 Years

We know — Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher initially seem like an unexpected match…until you see them together and then you understand why they’re together. The pair met back in ’02 at a party in Sydney, Australia and immediately started dating. They got engaged by 2004 and were married just six weeks later in Paris after Fisher converted to Judaism.

Their wedding was intimate and small as it was “very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends.” Today, the couple splits their time between Los Angeles and London with their two daughters and son.

Danny Masterson & Bijou Phillips – 16 Years

There’s no denying that Danny Masterson’s That ’70s Show character, Steven Hyde, had serious commitment issues. Still, that’s why it’s called acting, because Masterson certainly hasn’t run into that problem in his personal life.

In fact, he began dating Bijou Phillips — an actress, model, and daughter of John Phillips from The Mamas & the Papas — in 2004 after they met at a poker tournament in Las Vegas. They tied the knot in October 2011 and welcomed their first child together in February 2014.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick – 21 Years

While her character on Sex and The City might struggle to hold down one relationship and have some sort of stability, Sarah Jessica Parker definitely hasn’t had that problem in real life. It was Parker’s brother who introduced her to Matthew Broderick a few decades ago and it didn’t take long before they tied the knot.

“I love that he’s the father of my children,” she said. “And it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love.”

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith – 21 Years

There is no denying that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t your typical couple. Sure, there have been divorce rumors and even speculation that they have an open marriage. However, they’ve worked hard to make it work.

“If there is a secret I would say is that we never went into working in our relationship,” Will said. “We only ever worked on ourselves individually, and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously.”

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos – 26 Years

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met in 1994 at his screen test for All My Children. Kelly was playing Hayley Vaughan, and sure enough, Consuelos was auditioning for the role of Mateo Santos, Hayley’s love interest.

Fast forward almost three decades later, and the actors are more in love than ever before. They have three children. Kelly’s key to making it through the rough patches is accepting the moments of frustration, looking at the bigger picture.

