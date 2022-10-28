Wife Takes A Closer Look At Husband’s Clothes, Realizes Why He Comes Home Late

A Gut Feeling

He would once more arrive home late. She ate while gazing at the vacant chair after placing his dinner in the refrigerator. This wasn't right. Something was terribly off.

She had to determine the cause of her paranoia. She didn't actively decide to inspect his clothing until she found herself doing their laundry. She prayed that she wouldn't find anything, yet she was left shaking.

Man of Her Dreams

After wondering if she’d ever find Mr. Right, Jonna Miller stumbled across a man named David. Shortly after their first date in 2012, she sent her best friend a text gushing about finally meeting her future husband.

She was completely taken with him, and he was taken with her too. It was the start of a great love story. But then she realized her relationship wasn’t the fairy tale she thought it was.

Starting A Family

It wasn’t long before they got engaged. In fact, only about a year. Soon after, they found out they were pregnant, and Miller gave birth to a baby girl named Delanie. It was the happiest time of her life.

A year later, she walked down the aisle and tied the knot with the man she loved. But things didn’t exactly go as planned.

The Perfect Proposal

Miller remembered how romantic it was when David proposed to her in front of 25 people during a Thanksgiving feast.

It was one of the most memorable holidays of her life, and she had plenty to be grateful for. She thought she was one of the luckiest women in the world. But all that changed in such a short time.

The Truth Behind Marriage

She soon realized that marriage wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. At first, everything felt like a dream, but then things started to change.

For starters, she didn’t recall her mom reading anything about Snow White or Cinderella dealing with the Prince’s dirty laundry. But that wasn’t the only thing that was bugging her.

Unfulfilled Needs

Miller was just a small-town girl from Indiana, but there was one thing that she had that wasn’t small at all; her mouth! She was the kind of person who couldn’t keep herself from saying how she felt.

She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to instigate, but having a sense of humor wasn’t the outlet she desperately needed. Something else was.

A Way To Cope

Miller was having a hard time dealing with the downsides of her marriage, so she created a blog called “The Blunt Blonde” to vent.

In it, she wrote: “I don’t ever recall the Prince in the fairytale having rough, cracked hands and crows feet before he turns 30.” But those weren’t the only warning signs.

Resentment

It’s never a good sign when a wife starts to resent her husband, but that’s exactly how she felt. It was like she was raising their daughter all on her own, and she didn’t like the situation one bit.

Being a parent should be a shared experience, but he wasn’t keeping up with his end of the bargain, and she was ready to burst.

Feeling Neglected

She knew that being a wife with a kid wasn’t all apple drops and rainbows, but she didn’t think it was going to be this complicated, especially given that her husband was MIA while she was stuck at home.

He was off building a career and probably doing other things she had no clue about, and she felt stuck. It didn’t help that her husband offered her very little comfort.

Coming Home Late

“I don’t recall the Prince missing dinners because he was working overtime or going to bed shortly after he came home to his Palace because he was so exhausted,” she added on her blog.

Something wasn’t right. She could feel it. But it wasn’t until she went digging through his laundry that she got suspicious.

Laundry Clues

She looked at the clothes on the bed and grabbed one of his shirts to study it closely. She needed to find out why she felt so paranoid.

That’s when the truth hit her like a speeding truck. Now she knew why her husband came home late all the time, and it left her shaking.

Growing Insecurities

Miller and her husband lived in Leesburg, Indiana. They hadn’t been married very long, but everything was going great so far. She didn’t understand why he started coming home later than usual as time went on.

Was it possible that he was getting bored of them? That he wasn’t happy with his family anymore? Then, out of the blue, she found the answers she desperately needed.

Awkward Situations

Miller looked at the clothes and wondered if she was to blame for not seeing the clues earlier. She was raised in Indiana and often joked that she spent a lot of time telling bad jokes and creating awkward situations.

But it was her sarcastic nature that made her such a great blogger. And it was her followers she turned to when the going got tough.

Mind-Blowing Bluntness

Social media knows her as The Blunt Blonde, and her profile section on Twitter speaks volumes. “People think I’m always joking, but I’m not. I’m genuinely an unpleasant person and hate everyone equally,” she wrote in her “About Me” section.

And her blog is just as snarky and sassy. She never came across as someone who was going through heartache in her relationship.

Sarcasm Native

In the About section of her blog, she even mentions that English isn’t her only language. “If you haven’t caught on, I am fluent in English and Sarcasm.”

But that’s not the only eye-opening revelation her followers have read. Some of her posts had a lot of people raising their eyebrows, and with good reason!

Always Joking

“I’m currently a stay-at-home slave,” She explains in the About section of her blog. She even calls her daughter her three-foot-tall boss who loves to pile on the work.

But in spite of her snarky “in your face” type of humor, her followers weren’t prepared for her to share the deep hurt that was really on her mind.

Readers Left Speechless

She had thousands of her readers, who all tuned in to see what she would write about next. But one fateful day, she decided to talk about her husband and what she had learned about him.

What she wrote left her followers utterly speechless. Miller didn’t think she was going to write about what she found, but before she knew it, it was too late.

Two Different Worlds

Miller’s husband’s childhood was quite different from her light-hearted life. He was raised in an Amish community, where distrust of technology and simple living was the staple of this Swiss-German religious order.

There were many things he never encountered growing up, things she never knew about. But she didn’t think their different backgrounds would ever be a deal-breaker. But was she wrong?

Surprising Behaviors

Miller recalled one Amish habit she found a tad too eccentric, which she shared with her followers. “When I picked out ties for the guys to wear, my husband carefully notified me from a distance, ‘They can only wear bow-ties.’ I stared.

He said slowly, ‘Amish people cannot wear ties.’ I exploded.” Despite their differences, her husband was adapting a lot better to his new life than she was.

Disliking Technology

Her husband grew up in a Swiss-German Amish community that turned their backs on modern technology in exchange for a simpler life, which was the complete opposite of who Miller was.

But his background didn’t matter as long as he was willing to change for her, and he was - or so she assumed.

Unfamiliar With Amish Culture

Miller didn’t know much about the Amish lifestyle until she met her husband. “All I really knew about them was that they made doughnuts that would slap your taste buds with happiness you’ve never experienced before,” she wrote on her blog.

She also didn’t know what kind of husbands Amish men made. She only wished she had realized a lot of things sooner. But sadly, that wasn’t the case.

Him And Her Adjustments

She was often amused by her husband’s idiosyncrasies. She even dedicated a whole section to him on her blog called, “You can take a Man out of the Amish but…”.

She claimed that he was “well-adjusted to his new ‘English’ lifestyle.” But she was the one who wasn’t adjusting to married life.

Conflicted and Alone

Her husband worked grueling hours at an RV dealership, so he often didn’t make it home until it was late in the evening. On the other hand, Miller was a stay-at-home mom who kept her online followers satiated.

But on her blog, she claimed that her husband’s absence made her conflicted and alone. She found his absence tough, and she didn’t understand why until it was too late.

Home Late Again

In 2015, she went on her blog after a rather difficult day: “Sometimes he will come home after a long day at work, and I’ll be waiting for him to walk in the door so that I can yell ‘you promised me you would be home at five!’

“As if he would rather be working than spending time with our daughter and me,” she wrote. But she didn’t realize she was overreacting.

Lose-lose Situation

“I know I’m putting him in a lose-lose situation. He literally can’t win. If he doesn’t work late, we won’t get the new furniture set that I have to have,” she wrote on her blog.

“If he does work later, he comes home to a nagging wife who is desperate for his attention.” But while doing the laundry, it all became clear.

Revelation

She created two separate piles and folded the clothes she had taken from the dryer. One belonged to her. The other belonged to her husband.

“Why did my clothes look so vibrant, clean, and new? His were dingy, stained, and torn. I stopped folding and just stood there, thinking,” she wrote. And that’s when it hit her.

Working Hard

There was a reason she had to put his dinner in the fridge whenever he didn’t come home by the time he had promised.

It wasn’t because he didn’t want to spend time with her. It was because he was working hard in order to keep her happy, and that’s when shame overcame her.

Guilt Tripping

The wave of guilt was life-altering. “This man provided more than I deserve. If I tell him I want something, very seldom will he tell me no,” she shared on her blog.

She realized that her husband had been wearing old, worn-out clothes every day, while her clothes were new and expensive. But she had assumed the worst.

Never Showing Regret

“I get spoiled with the fruits of his labor, and he is okay with a pair of torn boxer briefs. I was acting as if he was out partying with his friends, but his laundry told a completely different story,” she wrote. But the thing that made her sad was the fact that he never complained.

“His heart is full when he walks in [through] the door, and our daughter runs for him excitedly yelling, ‘Dada!’” And she realized she had to change.

Epiphany

After Miller’s epiphany, she promised herself that she would try to be a more equal partner. From now on, if she started to feel anger because he was late, she would remember that he was making sacrifices for his loved ones.

So, she encouraged her followers to think first before accusing their husbands of doing something wrong.

He Clearly Made Tough Choices

It finally dawned on her. Her husband was giving up the extra time he could have spent with his daughter. Something she realized she was taking for granted. This became obvious to Miller every time she saw him with their daughter.

The two loved being together. It was as if they were joined at the hip! He enjoyed every precious minute he had with his little girl because he knew there weren’t many of those throughout the day.

He Gave Her Everything

“Sure, I miss him and want to spend time with him throughout the week, but I have realized he is offering me the most beautiful form of love there is… He works to give our family everything we need.

He works, so his wife and daughter don’t go without, even though there are times I’m sure he does,” she shared. But she still had more important advice for her readers.

Offering Sage Advice

Miller’s random observation allowed her to admit that her resentment towards her husband was baseless. She also offered more great advice to her readers.

“If you have a hard-working man in your life and you can’t comprehend how much he loves you… Do his laundry.” And this resonated with her readers.

Relatable Story

Miller’s followers could relate to her blog post. But one follower was strongly affected by her. “This is an amazing reminder. I used to stay home with our daughters when they were little, and I used to feel horrible doing the same thing.

This is an awesome perspective to carry,” the woman wrote, according to Top 5. But the blog posts aren’t always rantings on Miller’s part.

Popular Posts

Real Blunt Blonde has tons of witty and hilarious posts about Miller’s family. But a lot of her posts also talk about her husband’s Amish roots in length.

These posts have been very popular with her followers as everyone’s interest in the culture continues to pique, but she wants to set the record straight about one important thing.

Poking Fun At Naive Misconceptions

“I’m not Amish, but my Husband is” is one of many blog posts that Miller wrote about her husband. In it, she talked about what happened the first time she met her husband’s parents.

She also clarified a lot of misconceptions that she, too, had about the Amish people. And she actually enjoys poking fun at her naivety using her wicked sense of humor. But she also provides great parenting tips.

University Of Toddler Town Graduate

Miller also shares her experience of being a mom to Delanie. In 2016, she had to deal with her daughter’s rebellious attitude during the “terrible twos.”

She titled this blog post, “I Graduated at the University of Toddler Town and Majored in Defeat.” And while her clothes might not reflect how hard she works, it’s obvious she’s been through some ordeals of her own.

Master At Schedule Juggling

Although Miller is pretty busy being a housewife and a parent, she always finds the extra time to keep her blog up to date.

She shares plenty of witty remarks and sarcastic points of view about being married with children with her followers every week. But she also likes to share all the fun things she does with her lovely daughter.

Itsy-Bitsy Spider

Although being a mom can be exhausting, Miller certainly has a lot of fun with her daughter, especially on Halloween, like the time she dressed her little girl up as a spider.

They spent the whole day trick or treating and ate until they couldn’t stomach anything else. But Halloween isn’t her only favorite holiday.

Christmas Time!

Christmas happens to be another one of Miller’s favorite holidays. And although her husband David is very busy working all the time, she can always count on him, or rather Santa, to come to town and put a smile on her and her daughter’s face.

But it wasn’t long before their family dynamic changed yet again.

Delanie Meets Cinderella

Despite his busy schedule, David took time off to take a trip to Disneyland with his family. That’s where their daughter Delanie got to meet her Disney icon – Cinderella herself.

But it wasn’t long before the little girl realized that she was no longer the only princess of her parents and the castle she called home.

New Arrivals!

In February 2019, Miller shared that she was pregnant with twins. Of course, that also meant that she wasn’t going to get a break anytime soon. But she’d have plenty to write about on her blog.

In September 2019, she gave birth to her twins, one of whom was a little girl they named Molly. She looked a lot like her big sister Delanie. The other twin was a sweet little boy they named Reese.

A Full House

It’s safe to say that the Millers are going to have their hands full now that they have Molly and Reese. Between eating schedules and diaper changes, these parents are going to need a vacation pretty soon.

Hopefully, their eldest daughter Delanie will lend a hand. But how does she feel about babysitting her younger siblings?

Big Sister Duties

Delanie is having a wonderful time with her new brother and sister, and there are no indications of sibling rivalry just yet.

On a Facebook post, Miller wrote the following caption: “For those who have been following me for a while, well you know Delanie... she’s living her best life!”

Big Sister Downsides

Of course, no one expects Delanie to do everything for her parents or her siblings. She is just a little girl, after all. So, when one of her siblings gets fussy, she just hugs them and shrugs.

Babies don’t come with a manual. And it’s clear that this babysitter is just winging it. But she’s not the only one!

Double The Trouble

Meanwhile, Miller and her husband are still trying to get the hang of things while adjusting to life with twin babies. This means double the feedings, double the baths, double the cries, and double the trouble.

For now, all they could do was just ride the exhausting new situation with the family out and do the best they could.

Keeping The Romance Alive

After all the time spent looking after their children, Miller is also trying to recapture the romance with her husband on Valentine’s Day.

She joked on her Facebook page, Real Blunt Blonde, about how she tries to flirt with her husband by posting a video of herself doing various house chores. Is there a bigger turn-on than a clean house? Exactly!

PSA-ing The Heck Out Of A Current Outbreak

On her Facebook page, Miller posted a video with the caption “Let’s not spread the Coronavirus like it’s JIF” and added the hashtag #imnotreallyfreakingout because she didn’t think it made sense to lose her cool.

As long as people take precautions, there’s no reason to freak out just yet. In the video, she’s rocking a pair of gloves and a mask to drive the message across.

New Moms Are Scary

She has also posted videos on Real Blunt Blonde that talk about every subject that most moms go through, like her funny video called: “Hanging out with a new mom.” But she doesn’t only poke fun at how she has to pretend like she’s got it all together.

She also has to keep her cool when she wants to discipline her daughter in front of the new mom friend she’s trying to impress. “Hanging out with a new mom is scarier than dating. #ItsAFact!” she wrote.

Continued Entertainment

Although Miller’s LinkedIn account shows that she’s been running the Blunt Blonde blog for nearly four and a half years, the site itself appears to be down for the foreseeable future. But she’ll undoubtedly keep her followers updated on her Instagram and Facebook.

