Couple Asleep In Bed, Wife Feels Something Else Beside Her

It Wasn't Just Them

They had struggled to fall asleep while the wind howled and the rain pelted down during the storm. The chaos had eventually eased, and Jenna must have fallen asleep then because she woke up to find it quiet outside.

But something strange had woken her up. Jason opened his eyes just as she realized something else was moving in the bed. When they realized it wasn't just them, Jenna and Jason sprung out of bed in surprise.

A Peaceful Life

Jenna Ryder and her husband Jason had been married for some time. The couple were happy and settled in their lives together.

The neighborhood of Tennessee that they lived in was relatively safe and a great place to raise a family. It was the kind of place where people didn’t even need to lock their doors, or so they thought.

Changing Seasons

It was the end of April. The weather had started to turn a bit but it was as pleasant a time of year as ever despite spring coming to a close.

As May rolled in, the first signs of some rough weather began to show. The Ryders went about their days as normal. They had never had any issues during stormy weather before, so they had no reason to think otherwise this time.

A New Experience

The couple did not have kids as yet but did have three dogs. Being loving pet owners, they were accustomed to sometimes sharing their beds with one or more of the pooches.

Like everyone else, the couple’s home was their sanctum. They had never felt uneasy or in any danger before, but this all changed one day.

Changing Times

Both had been Tennessee natives their entire lives. While they weren’t the type to keep their head in the sand, neither had ever had cause to worry.

However, it wasn’t long before some troubling news began to circulate. Just one town over, there seemed to be a bit of a burglary spree going on, and it was getting worse each week.

Normal Lives

Jenna was an avid social media follower, and as much as she enjoyed staying in touch with the latest trends, she was aware that this form of news had its pitfalls.

With so much sensationalism and fake news, it wasn’t always apparent which sources could be fully trusted. The couple, therefore, decided not to let the troubling news affect them too much.

Closer To Home

When burglaries started being reported closer to their neighborhood, it was concerning. Still, the couple had good fences and security.

If all else failed, they also knew that it would be difficult for anyone to enter their home without rousing their three dogs. They never expected that they’d actually have an intruder in their home.

An Ordinary Day

The day in question started as an ordinary one. There was good weather during the day, and, being a weekend, the couple shared a typical day at home.

By the afternoon, things slowly started to change. As Jenna settled in and began relaxing after all their errands had been run, that was when she noticed the first signs of trouble.

The Warning

Local social media groups that Jenna followed online drew her attention to a weather warning. While it wasn’t unusual to have rain at that time of year, the warnings all spoke of possible “inclement weather.”

Jenna told Jason about it, and the couple decided to keep their dogs inside for the night. As the evening drew closer, the skies suddenly darkened dramatically, and the storm began.

A Rough Night

The storm was intense, but it was soon apparent that the “flooding” threats that were being circulated were likely caused by unnecessary panicking.

The storm was noisier than anything else, and the howling wind was soon punctuated by loud thunder too. As the couple settled into bed, they could tell it would be a long night.

The Unexpected Surprise

The couple eventually managed to fall asleep. Around dawn, Jenna was suddenly awakened. She turned over as she felt something stir beside her. The weather was calmer outside now, and her mind instantly thought of the burglary stories circulating.

Jason awoke too, and it was suddenly clear that something or someone else was in their bed. As the couple moved aside from the comforter and saw what it was, they both jumped back in shock.

A New Friend

For a moment, the couple thought one of their dogs had climbed into bed with them. It was indeed a dog. However, to their surprise, they had no idea whose dog this was or where it had come from.

The pooch, a gorgeous pitbull-labrador mix, was blissfully unaware of the fright it had given them. Despite being in a stranger’s home, the cute little intruder seemed to have snuggled up beside them the entire night.

The Mystery

By the morning, the storm had passed, and the air was still. When the Ryders checked their yard, they realized that the wind, thunder, and lightning must have gotten rough during the night.

Their yard was a little messy from all the stuff that had been strewn about by the storm. It was now apparent that the strange dog had likely gotten a fright during the storm and found its way into their house. Still, one mystery remained.

The Next Morning

They were confused as ever, but they didn’t stay shocked for long. They couldn’t resist falling for the pup’s charm. It was one of the cutest things they had ever seen.

But where did it come from? They had to find out how the poor cold pup had gotten into their house and where its owners were.

Gaining Its Trust

Jason knew they had to be cautious. The pup was still a stranger and could do anything unexpected. They decided to see if they could gain its trust before going forward. They made sure all of their dogs were outside.

Then they could start gaining its trust. They took some dog food out of their cupboard and poured some into a small bowl. The puppy’s ears shot up.

Feeding It

Jason and Jenna were experienced dog owners and knew two things that puppies needed most. They needed plenty of sleep, which this little pup had already gotten, and lots of food. They could at least feed it.

The puppy greedily wolfed down the food and wagged its tail happily. It seemed to be calmer and less stressed now. But they still needed answers.

Where Did It Come From?

While Jenna spent some time in their bedroom making sure the puppy wasn’t too nervous, Jason decided to check around their house. Surely he could find out how it got inside.

He went downstairs and checked all of their doors. That’s when he noticed that something wasn’t right. This must have been the reason the puppy got in.

A Fallen Pane

Jason checked their back door and could immediately see where the puppy must have come from. The bottom window pane of their door had been pushed out, perhaps by the dog in its desperate attempt to escape the storm.

He quickly got to work with putty fixing the pane. If there were going to be more storms in the week, they would need it fixed.

Trying To Find Out More About The Pup

The couple knew that they had to find out more about the dog. They managed to find out her name from her collar - Connie. Pitbull labrador mixes were uncommon enough, but they could tell that she had been pampered and looked after before she found her way into their home.

They would have to do the right thing and figure out how to find her original owners. But that would prove more difficult than they anticipated.

Missing Posters

For the next week, Connie got accustomed to their home while they printed out missing pet posters and put them on telephone poles, bus stops, and supermarket parking lots. But another week went by with no news.

They didn’t get any phone calls or tipoffs as to who the dog's owner was. That’s when Jenna had a brilliant idea.

Her Family

The puppy was so cute and loving that they had come to love her. The dog loved to snuggle and instantly got along with the couple and their dogs.

They were happy to let her share their home for a while. Realizing that she was domesticated, Jenna took to social media to try and track down her family. But they had no idea what they were getting themselves into.

A Post Online

Jenna made a post online about their new guest. She described the puppy’s traits and personality. After the post was made, she felt good about herself. Surely, their owner would find the post?

But what Jenna didn’t realize was who would see her post and decided to take action. She could never have imagined her life changing so drastically.

Bonding With The Puppy

It had been over two weeks since their unexpected guest, and the couple had fallen in love with her. Connie was the sweetest pup and got on spectacularly well with all of their other dogs. After all, who doesn’t love a puppy?

The little puppy seemed to settle in well too. She loved to play outside with their dogs, and she’d come and cuddle with the couple during the night. But they had no idea who was busy searching for her.

A Phone Call

Two days after Jenna had made her post about the pup. She got a phone call. It was from an unknown number, and when she answered it, she heard a gruff voice on the other end. The voice was intimidating.

He asked her about the pup and claimed that she was his. Jenna felt protective of the pup and wanted to make sure the man was the real owner. But she had no idea who she was dealing with.

Proof

Not wanting the pup to be kidnapped, Jenna asked the man on the phone to prove that he was her owner. He answered gruffly, “Her name is Connie, she disappeared two weeks ago, and I’ve been looking for her since.”

Jenna sympathized. She understood how it felt for a pet to run away. She decided that he was the real owner, but she should have checked just who she was dealing with before giving him her address.

A Knock At Her Door

After arranging to give little Connie back to her supposed owner, Jenna heard a knock on her door not half an hour after the phone call with the man. She was busy playing with Connie at the time.

She got up and walked to the door before opening it. But the man standing on the other side of the door wasn’t who she was expecting. And she’d scream for her husband to rush to her side.

A Man They Didn’t Expect

Jason rushed to the door and stood by his wife. He was just as surprised as she was when he saw the man. The air around him seemed special. Then they looked at his designer watch. Connie’s owner was no regular man.

They didn’t expect to see someone like this at their door. The man asked if he could come in and explain. They both nodded.

Disappearance In The Night

The man explained how Connie had ended up in their house. It was the night of the storm, and he had taken her out to make sure she didn’t have to go to the bathroom while they hunkered in their house.

But tragically, lightning struck while she was outside, and she bolted out of their property. He tried running after her but lost her. He thanked them so much for finding her and keeping her safe. But he didn’t only give them thanks.

The Reunion

The Ryder’s learned she actually lived 2 miles away. Jenna’s heart went out to the owner, but at least now she would be reunited with her family. Connie had clearly enjoyed her time with the Ryders, and they would miss her.

There were lots of last-minute snuggling and puppy kisses all around before she finally left. Jenna and Jason were left with some cute memories and one unusual story to tell. But then the man surprised them with something that would change their lives.

A Generous Gift

The man seemed beyond grateful and had given the couple a gift for looking after Connie for two weeks. He reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out an envelope.

“I drew this money from the bank after our phone call. Please take it, and thank you again for looking after my Connie.” But when Jenna opened the envelope, she couldn’t believe it. One thousand dollars was in the envelope. The man smiled and told her his dog was worth all the money in the world. Now the couple was left speechless as the man left the house, reunited with his special companion.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.