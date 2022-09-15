Guys Follow Pipes Sticking Out, Unaware Of What They Were Stepping On

A Sinister Path

Neither of them knew what was waiting for them around the corner when they decided to continue forward. They heard Harley's loud barks ahead of them, and they decided to carry on despite how sinister the path seemed.

They had been walking for a while when Jesse suddenly felt Matty's hands on his shoulders. He was excited when he said he knew what it was, but Jesse could see he was still nervous.

An Interesting Endeavor

Youtube - Funk Bros.

Matty Griezman and Jesse Mason were best friends who said they wanted to start treasure hunting; many doubted how successful they would become. The 20-year-olds were serious about their endeavor and didn't think of it as a joke.

They were serious about having it become a successful career and aimed to prove it to their families, too. But before they started, they needed to figure things out first.

His Father

Youtube - ShakTV 1

Anthony Griezman was a successful attorney in the Oakwood area of Dayton, Ohio, and despite his young age, he was a father to Matty. Matty knew he wasn't an easy man to convince.

Jesse and Matty still didn't have enough money for travel expenses, even after they had put their funds together. They were both shaking with nerves, just thinking of asking Mr. Griezman for help. But their plans depended on his support.

Love For His Son

Youtube - ShakTV 1

Anthony had always had a special place in his heart for his son. He and his son shared the same dark hair and dark eyes. Their resemblance meant they were practically lookalikes.

As much as he loved his son, he never hid his disappointment that his son hadn't followed him into the same career. Matty kept this in mind as they approached him.

Feeling Intimidated

Youtube - Funk Bros.

Mr. Griezman would often tell the shorter and quieter of the two, Jesse, to get his haircut. It was difficult not to feel intimidated while they stood before him to ask for funds.

Jesse made his hair look shorter by brushing his hair aside, while Matty chose to make a deal with his father. They were both unsure if their plans would work.

Striking A Deal

Youtube - ShakTV

The friends felt like little kids having to explain themselves for doing something wrong as they looked up into Mr. Griezman's serious face. It didn't help that he was wearing dark glasses.

Matty knew how much his father wanted him to follow in his footsteps. He vowed that if they hadn't achieved their goal after three months, he would finish his law degree and work with his father.

Agreement

Youtube - Funk Bros.

They stood there in anticipation before Mr. Griezman finally agreed to Matty's terms. The friends were overjoyed knowing that they would have the funds. They were about to start packing when Matty's father called out.

He wanted to change the terms of their agreement. He told them that instead of three months, they only had two. The boys knew they had to make their only shot at this worthwhile.

To The Forest

ZborDirect

It wasn't long before they bought their equipment and set their plans. On a sunny day, they got to Cologne before heading to Bernau. They specifically wanted to visit the south of the Black Forest in Germany.

The forest was supposedly 3000 square miles filled with WWII relics that would bring them a fortune. They had finally made it to the forest after a long trip and were surprised to discover something so soon.

Meeting Harley

Youtube - Doberman watch

The two came across a friendly dog running about, undoubtedly lost. However, her collar had the name "Harley" on it. They felt for her and decided she could join them, considering there was no sign of her owners.

She was friendly with her new company, and the boys soon realized she had quite a nose on her. They could never have thought they'd be so lucky to have found her.

A Scent

iStock

When she ran ahead in front of them, they could tell she knew the forest quite well by now. She had picked up a scent and wanted the men to follow.

They had been walking for a while before they heard Harley barking. Jesse and Matt hastened their pace to see what had caught her attention but froze when they found something unusual sticking up from the earth.

Two Pipes

Postfun

The two enormous pipes stood, sentinel and silent, looming in the murky afternoon. They protruded harshly from the ground, and their metal was stark and menacing against the forest backdrop.

A shiver went through Matty’s spine at the sight of the foreboding twin metal soldiers... guarding what? What secrets were hiding beneath? – They would soon find out.

They Could Not Believe Their Eyes

Youtube - Exploring The Unbeaten Path

As the men studied the pipes, they realized these were connected to something underground. Their excitement was palpable now. After circling for about 100 meters from the strange metal periscopes, they spotted the concrete entrance -- a dark rectangular hole that was sunk into the ground at an angle.

It was hidden by a grassy mound of overgrowth and dead leaves and covered with a wooden lid. With boyish excitement, the pair got to work removing the lid with a crowbar and peered inside.

Flies

Mapio

Suddenly, Matty shouted in alarm as a black cloud of flies buzzed up into their faces. There were stairs leading down, and there was an old iron gate barring the entrance.

A sign menacingly warned, “Betreten Verboten.” Harley took the lead, following her nose. They mustered all their courage, took a deep breath, and slowly walked inside.

It Was Scary

Snopes

Following Harley, the men headed down the stairs and entered the structure. It was damp and massive, and its smell was overwhelming. Harley’s echoing barks ahead in the murky darkness became unnerving.

Unpacking solar torches and flicking them on, they were greeted with an endless hallway. Suddenly, Harley went quiet. Now, the silence was deafening. Matt checked his research and jumped up in excitement. “This is a Second World War bunker,” he whispered with glee.

Proceeding With Caution

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

Now, all Matty and Jesse could hear was the thump of their own hearts and their careful footsteps, echoing off the walls and down into the dark. Harley had gone strangely quiet as she went on ahead.

Jesse checked his phone for the time and was annoyed to see the signal bar on zero. They had been warned by locals that there were rumors of live munitions on the site, so they proceeded very, very cautiously.

A Dream Come True

Youtube - Exploring The Unbeaten Path2

The strange pipes connected to some kind of ventilation system. Decades of overgrowth up top had kept them hidden all along.

The recent frigid temperatures probably killed the bushy areas to reveal them. It suddenly dawned on them: they could possibly be the first people to see this place since the second world war.

Into The Darkness

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

The corridor seemed to go on forever until they reached a junction. Jesse warned that they should avoid taking any unnecessary turns to avoid becoming lost. Matty shuddered at the thought of being underground in the concrete labyrinth, wandering for hours with no way out.

So, without another word, they walked straight on. Then, something on the floor caught Jesse’s eye – something green and shiny.

A Sound

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

As they neared the shiny object, they saw what it was. It was a green plastic bag from a local supermarket. Matty grew uneasy. Who knew who – or what – would be waiting for them further on, down in the dark?

Suddenly, the long corridor turned sharply. They must be miles underground now. The claustrophobia was suddenly unbearable. The dank smell grew stronger here as the corridor widened. Jesse thought he heard something from a distance and stopped abruptly, placing his hand on Matty’s chest.

Strange Markings

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

They both listened intently – a faint dripping sound was coming from ahead. There were marks on the wall that looked like someone had punched at it with a hammer at random intervals.

Jesse didn’t know why, but the thought of someone down here swinging a hammer deep underground in a forgotten bunker made his skin crawl. They rounded the corner, and Jesse half-hoped it would be a dead end. But it wasn’t.

The Door

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

There was a rusted yellow door that had been ripped savagely from its hinges and cast aside, revealing a narrow doorway of blackness. The immense door looked like the door to a vault and had Cyrillic writing stenciled onto it in blood-red ink.

But who or what had done such a thing? And how? Dale’s mind traveled to every horror story he had ever heard. What awaited them behind the doorway?

A Shadow

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

They passed through the doorway and came to another corridor. Harley suddenly let out a loud bark. Matty slipped, sending waves of stagnant water to the far side to lap at the walls.

As he flailed, his wild flashlight beam revealed a dark silhouette of someone crouching on the far wall as he scrabbled to get up. Jesse swung his flashlight blindly in the direction of the figure, but it was gone.

A Dangerous Situation

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

Matty got up and ran back in a blind panic, taking cover behind Jesse. This room was completely flooded. To Jesse’s dismay, the flashlight revealed that the walls were made of heavy lead.

The water, now disturbed, rocked eerily back and forth, releasing unseen clouds of gas. They hadn’t expected to find these silent and watery rooms – and they hadn’t brought respirators. The air was growing thick, and the fright left them reeling.

Lager Koralle

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

The urban explorers had unwittingly stumbled upon the secret back entranceway into the subterranean depths of Lager Koralle, built in 1939 during World War II as a naval intelligence school.

Shortly after, the German Naval High Command moved into the underground bunker and transformed it into their U-Boat headquarters.

Away From Prying Eyes

fiveprime

It was here – in the middle of the forest and away from prying eyes – the rockets were stored, silently aiming at Berlin. The subterranean entrance was little-known, even to the locals.

The tales of live munitions had ensured that errant teens and curious children stayed away. What mysteries would the pair find there, waiting quietly in the ruins and decay?

Rattled

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

Matty and Jesse were rattled by what they had seen. The silence and the sensation of being cut off from the world were taking a toll on their senses. This environment was ripe for their imaginations to run wild, so they had to try to keep them in check.

Was there someone down there in the dark with them, or had it been a trick of the light? Either way, they had to get out. The noxious gases that could be in the corridors also posed a threat.

Going Back The Way They Came

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

They tried to trace their way back through the black labyrinth, but their navigational senses were useless below ground, with only flashlights to guide the way through the tunnels that all looked the same. Jesse’s heart sank.

Then, he saw something wink in the corner of a waterlogged room – a glint that caught the light and threw it back. He kneeled down and felt along the stone ground until his hand closed on something flat and solid with rounded edges. He slipped it into his pocket.

Using Logic

Imgur - hellomynameisthatthingfromthewalls

They must have turned at a junction further along. The flooded rooms had been further down the long corridor, on a level that was lower by a step.

Jesse’s instincts told him to move in a westerly direction and try to find the junction where they had taken the wrong turn. But they needn’t have worried – Harley knew the way!

Fresh Air

Fiveprime

Hurrying up the steps and bursting from the bunker, Matty and Jesse rested their hands on their knees and doubled forward, taking huge gulps of the fresh air. It was night – they could see the stars shining faintly through the trees.

That’s when Jesse remembered the prize he had found. He pulled the object from his pocket and shone the flashlight onto it to take a closer look.

Their Prize

The Independent

The object was heavy, and etched on it were some nondescript numbers that read 999,9. Then it hit him. Jesse held a 500g bar of pure gold in his hand!

How long had it been down there in the forgotten bunker, lying in the corridor and waiting for him to find it? They had to look for more. With their eyes on the prize, going back down in the morning suddenly didn’t seem so daunting.

The Treasure

Youtube - Arkeolog

Exploring the rooms, they found an unused mortar shell. Above ground, Jesse used his metal detector, which indicated a solid presence in the ground.

Digging around in the corresponding area below, they made the discovery of a lifetime. All those years ago, the soldiers based here had hidden historical artifacts inside the bunker's walls.

A New Career

Youtube - Treasures Hunt Adventure

They found more World War II relics and other historical artifacts (likely confiscated by the German army). They donated some items and sold the rest to pay back Mr. Griezman before investing in better equipment.

Their ambitions realized the best friends had no plans to ever change careers again. Never finding Harley’s owners, they decided to adopt the treasure-sniffing pooch too.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.