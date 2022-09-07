Couple Turn Delivery Truck Into Mobile Home But With A Twist

From Truck To Home

They needed to insulate the space to make the truck somewhere they could live. It took the couple a few weeks to finish.

They had to divide the truck into different sections, and once that was done, they started the grueling process of turning the delivery truck into their home. Neither of them knew what they were getting themselves into.

Escaping Rent

Young adults in their twenties or usually searching for a place to settle by owning property. But no one likes coughing up money to pay the rent once they become an independent adult.

Many find themselves working hard to get away from rent and buying a home they can call their own. However, some individuals never seem to escape rent’s clutches on their lives.

Adulthood

Brody Redfield had been together with Annie for five years before they decided to get married. He and his fiancée started college and had a smooth outlook on life.

But they soon realized how difficult adulthood could be. The bills were endless, and they dreaded the rent. But how could they make it stop?

His Idea

Brody's family had spent years working in the delivery industry, and Brody knew that they had plenty of connections when it came to trucks. That was the start of his idea. He thought about buying one and turning it into a home on wheels.

He and his fiancée discussed it for a long time before they agreed on the plan. They could do it, but they first had to solve the problems that awaited them.

Enough To Change Their Minds

The idea of sleeping outside and on wheels could become daunting, especially if you've never slept outside before. Moving into a vehicle home would be the first time Annie and Brody had slept outside.

The couple had no idea about everything they needed to do to turn a delivery truck into a liveable home. If they did, it would be enough to change their minds about the whole idea.

Starting The Process

But Brody and Annie continued pushing forward. It had been five years that they had had to pay large amounts of money to their landlord, and they wanted an escape.

That's when Brody decided to ask one of his brothers who worked in delivery about a truck that would suit the job. Their project had begun, and they were starting the process of breaking free from paying rent.

They Found A Truck

Erick, Brody's brother, phoned around and managed to find the perfect vehicle for the couple. The white delivery truck had large amounts of space to work with and was perfect for renovating.

Brody and Annie got to work as soon as possible and found an affordable renovator as their first step. After they put their funds together, they planned out what needed to be done and started on their new adventure.

The Importance Of Insulation

They began by ensuring that the truck had enough insulation to protect themselves from the elements once they were living there. They had to do everything possible to prevent hypothermia and heat exhaustion.

The renovator told them about many ways they could insulate the truck, such as using melanin foam, and the couple decided on the most affordable option. Had Brody and Annie made a choice that would keep their home warm and habitable?

Different Spaces

A few weeks went by before the insulation process was complete. The truck was now a safe space for Brody and Annie to live in. Next, they broke the open space into the bathroom, kitchen, living room, and bedroom areas.

After the vehicle had been divided into specific sections, Brody and Annie tried their hand at turning a delivery truck into their home. They had no clue what they were dealing with.

Rules To Living In A Mobile Home

The country has several acts to govern how those living in mobile homes should live. Part of this dictates where they are allowed to park their vehicles.

Thought of this had never crossed Brody's and Annie's minds. Their eyes were set only on being free from paying rent, and were unaware that they were about to make a huge mistake.

The Reality Of Things

In states like Maryland, unless you own a piece of property to place your mobile home on, the state requires you to rent a space at a mobile home park or at least buy a mobile home already at a park.

The premise itself would mean that Brody and Annie would have to pay a monthly fee, the same way they used to do when paying rent. Was all of this a waste of time and money?

The Problem And Its Solution

Brody and Annie had a big issue on their hands. But the problem seemed to solve when they realized their home was a truck they would park anywhere.

Since both of them worked from home, they fitted the vehicle with wi-fi so they could move across the country, enjoy new sceneries, and simultaneously work and pay off any bills and fees that came their way. But this solution wouldn't be enough.

We Need Money

Brody and Annie had always wanted to tour the United States. After all, they came from one of the world's most diverse and beautiful countries. But such a journey, although doable on paper, was much more difficult in reality.

It would need a lot of money, which the couple didn't have. They needed to figure out their situation quickly because they'd paid for their last month in their apartment. The end was here.

Her Idea

Annie had the idea of continuing to live in their apartment while they turned their truck into a rental space. With enough cash, they could turn it into a business that would allow them to buy their fleet of trucks turned into homes while living in a house they could call their own.

Brody loved the idea. With Annie and his brother's help. He mapped a business plan for Annie's proposal. But moving forward with Annie's vision would mean one thing.

The Twist

Renting out their truck would mean that Brody and Annie would have to stay a few more months in their apartment. But by the end of the year, the business accumulated enough money to buy and renovate another truck.

As it stands, Brody and Annie, now a married couple, run a successful business renting out trucks renovated into homes. They have their own beautiful house but spend time on the road themselves!

