Girl Tries To See If Stranger On Train Likes Her, Pulls Genius Trick

In Awe

She knew she had to do something when she laid her eyes on him. He was everything she wanted and more. And when she spotted what was concealed in his hand, she grew even more excited.

But what could be done? She didn't want to make a fool out of herself in front of all these people. However, time was of the essence. He could leave at any second. She tried to plan her next move, and she finally realized what she had to do to seduce him.

Striking A Conversation

When you were in a train coach, did you ever notice a stranger and wish you could get to know them better? The majority of people do not follow their wishes in this case. In fact, socializing on the train might not be the most pleasant experience.

People are sometimes not in the correct frame of mind to strike up a conversation with a stranger since they are en route to work or other responsibilities. However, situations like this one can occasionally result in wholesome and interesting stories.

Awkwardness

Occasionally, you could develop crushes on odd people you see on a train or other public transportation. These are usually fruitless crushes because few people know how to strike up a conversation when two people are frequently boarding the same bus or train.

The dread of appearing weird or annoying to the other person can immobilize people in these circumstances. But our protagonist has managed to initiate the wooing process with these enigmatic outsiders.

She Was A Beautician

Young TikTok user Millie Bratt is the one who came up with this technique for interacting with people on public transportation without encroaching on their personal space.

TikTok is mostly used as a hobby by Millie, who works as a beautician in Birmingham, UK. As a result, her story has gone viral on the platform and made her an influential figure.

Surprise!

Millie was making her way from work just like every other day that night. She was mindlessly swiping through her social media, excited to get home and eat some food.

Nothing interesting happened that day, and she did not expect it to change that evening. But it occurred abruptly, taking her by surprise.

Under A Spell

As the train approached one of the towns on its route, it stopped for a moment. It was crowded on the train, so Millie looked up from her phone to see if there were any seniors or people who needed her seat more than she did.

That's when she spotted him. She remained silent for a moment as though she had just been the victim of some mesmerizing spell. But is that possible…?

Just Her Type

Was that guy someone Millie had seen before? Her memory didn't recall it. It was the first time she'd seen him on a train or anywhere else. "If I had, I'd remember, that's for sure," she thought.

His body type was exactly what Millie was looking for: tall, thin, and with dark, longish hair. A gasp escaped her lips when she saw what he had in hand.

House Of Leaves

Danielewski's "House of Leaves" was in the boy's hand. That was one of her favorite books. Moreover, she had never even heard of it, let alone read it - which made it even more outlandish. How likely was it that it would happen?

She immediately realized that she needed to take action. The moment the man sat down next to her, her heart began to race.

Taking Action

The man sat down and immediately opened his book and began reading. Millie's mind began to wander. She had to take action. She might have just found her true love right there!

She considered saying anything and engaging the boy in a discussion about the book. He most likely didn't know anyone who had ever read it. But she rapidly came to a revelation. There was an issue.

What If?

Could she truly be certain that the charming stranger would be open to speaking with her? Maybe he just wanted to concentrate on the book, for all she knew. The situation can become uncomfortable. She might not have been truly his type.

There is a possibility that the guy will be rude despite Millie's interest in him and their common interests. Then she might end up looking foolish in front of everyone. Her mind started racing with ideas.

She Couldn’t Talk To Him

"In the UK, we don't talk to each other here. We can't. We just can't do that," Millie recounts on the TikTok video that uplifted to social media stardom, alluding to Brits' typically private and reserved character.

"So, I was like, 'How can I get his attention? How can I get to know if he likes me back?" After thinking for a while, she finally came up with a master plan.

Her Phone

Millie took out her phone from her pocket and opened her Instagram. She put it onto her profile and left it like that for a few minutes so the boy next to her could see it.

She prayed for him to take a look so everything could get into motion. However, the guy seemed to be too absorbed by his book. So Millie decided to incorporate a further step into her plan.

Nudge

She decided to nudge the guy with her elbow subtly. She tried to make it seem like it was an accident: softly enough for it to seem unintentional but strong enough to make the guy wonder if something was going on.

The guy jumped on his seat. He looked at Millie, who had her eyes set on her phone, trying to seem distracted; then, he did it: he looked at Millie's phone and her Instagram profile for a few seconds. But suddenly, something fateful happened.

The Train Stopped

The train stopped at another town. It was the guy's stop: he closed his book, quickly got up from his seat, and stormed to the door right before it closed down.

Millie felt disheartened. It seemed like her plan was a victim of circumstance. Was that the end of it? Wouldn't she get the chance to start a conversation with that boy? Would she ever see him again? Was he even interested in her in the slightest?

Ping

But it was Millie’s lucky day. "So he gets off at his stop - and then I get a little ping on my phone," she recounts on her viral TikTok video. "He's only gone, and bloody followed me, hasn't he?! I could not believe that this worked, and I was like, 'Oh my God! How genius am I? Why have I never done that before?'"

"So, there you go! Guys, girls, if a hot guy comes and sits down next to you - just open up your Instagram. If he follows you, he fancies you!"

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.