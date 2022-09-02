Old Man Walks Past A Cafe, Sees His Wife With Man He Hadn’t Seen In Years

Discovery

He could feel his blood boiling and his heart pounding in his chest when he first spotted them together. He couldn't believe that she would do something like this after 65 years of marriage.

However, what truly angered him was the lie his wife tried to feed him. To add insult to injury, this happened more than one time. He began trailing her, and what he learned was that she saw the exact same man every single time. Upon closer inspection, he discovered something that shocked him to his core. He knew the man very well.

True Love

South Carolina residents Sam and Amelia were the epitome of true love. Sam married 22-year-old Amelia when he was only 26 years old. They married 65 years ago.

Ever since then, their relationship has been nothing but loving. The couple never fought, and even if there was a disagreement, they always cleared them up peacefully. They knew every aspect of each other, and things were truly perfect. However, like all couples, they had skeletons in their closet.

Mutual Understanding

“We just don’t sweat the petty stuff,” they would say to Brenda and Mark, their children. Brenda and Mark were both fully grown with children of their own.

The trust between Sam and Amelia ran deep, and they never assumed the worst about anything. They knew they loved one another and tried their best to understand and be there for one another through good times and bad. This, however, was about to change.

Seeing His Friends

Sam contacted all of his friends to arrange an evening at the bar. He had known them since he was a teenager, and even though they were older, they still made sure to keep up the tradition of drinking beers and talking about what was going on in their lives.

However, Sam was not aware that he would learn something that evening that would alter the course of his life.

Realization

Sam got ready for his evening out with his friends, and before he left, he asked his wife what she had planned for that evening. As he put his jacket on and grabbed his wallet and keys, Sam kissed his wife goodbye and asked her for her plans for the evening. “I guess I’ll just stay home reading my book. Maybe I’ll call Brenda,” she told him.

Sam grabbed his keys and made his way to the car. However, as he climbed into the driver's seat, his mind couldn't help but wonder.

Evening Walk

He realized that it wasn't necessary to drive there. The place where he was scheduled to meet his friends was nearby, and he could easily walk there, even if it would add a few extra minutes to his trip.

As he walked, he realized how pleasant the breeze was as he took in the beautiful sunset. However, after walking for 15 minutes, he spotted something that would send a shiver down his spine.

A Strange Sight

As he walked around the corner, he noticed his car down the street. He also spotted his wife in the driver's seat, and he wondered where she was driving.

He saw her park the car in a nearby street. She climbed out of the car, completely unaware that Sam was watching her every move. Puzzled, he began trailing behind her. What was she doing?

He Was Stunned

After following her for a couple of minutes, she walked into a coffee shop. Sam was crouching behind another car, trying to get a view of his wife. His heart began pounding as he witnessed her join another man's table.

What was going on? Was she cheating on him with this man? Sam felt like he was about to pass out. Never in a million years could he have anticipated his wife doing something like this. He pulled his phone out of his pocket and called someone.

Waiting For Her

He contacted one of his friends to tell him that he wasn't feeling good and that he would be staying home that evening. He walked home, preparing himself for when his wife returned/

After a couple of hours, Amelia finally arrived home. Sam did not even hesitate, he immediately asked her what she had done that evening. What she said next made Sam's blood boil.

Lies

“Oh, I just took a drive to the park. It’s so nice outside. How about you? You came back really early,” she said nervously. Sam's heart shattered into a million pieces when she said that. Why on earth did she lie to him? Something was amiss.

“I just felt tired. I’ll go to bed now, goodnight,” he said and walked to the room. She arrived shortly after she ate dinner, and he pretended to be sleeping. However, he didn't sleep at all that evening. He couldn't stop thinking about everything that had happened.

It Kept Going On

The following day, Amelia left the house again to get some groceries. And once again, Sam followed her. After she left the grocery store, he saw her walking to the same cafe as the other day, where she met with that man again.

Sam didn’t have the heart to keep witnessing the scene, and he just stormed back to the house. How could she do that to him? Who was that man?

The Man’s Face

The same routine continued for days; every day, Amelia would give some excuse to leave the house, get followed by Sam, and meet with that stranger again. Usually, Sam was just unable to keep looking. He didn’t know what to say to his wife either. He was just consumed by disappointment and sadness.

Until one day, Sam gathered the courage to get closer and examine that man’s face. When he realized who he was, he saw red. He became more enraged than ever before.

It Was His Brother

That man was his brother Michael. Sam hadn’t seen him in more than 40 years. After he returned from his service in Vietnam, he became a loose canon, got involved with the city’s underworld, and even did time in prison. Ever since then, they had lost contact.

What was he doing there now? Why were his wife and him meeting behind Sam’s back? He decided that this was enough. Blind with fury, he entered the cafe and stormed towards Amelia and Michael’s table. “What the heck is going on here?” he yelled. And that’s when he felt something.

Explanation

Tears were running down his face for the first time in dozens of years. A moment of silence followed. Then, Michael and Amelia got up and hugged Sam. Sam pushed them away and just stared at them, his face contorted by disappointment.

“I’m so sorry, Sam. I’ll explain it to you. Please, don’t cry,” Amelia said as tears started flooding her eyes as well. “I’ve been trying to reach Michael for some months. I found a way to contact him a few weeks ago, and I decided to reach out and talk to him.”

Reconciling

“I know you two had your disagreements many years ago and stopped talking. But that was so long ago. You’re family at the end of the day. Life is too short to stay angry at each other after so many years, and I thought it would be nice for you and your brother to reconcile while you still have the chance.”

“I’m sorry I didn’t tell you about it, but I was afraid you may still be angry at him. Please forgive me,” she sobbed. Sam was left speechless, and tears started to subside. The three of them joined in a tight hug and headed home. They had a lot to talk about.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.