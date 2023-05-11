Old Lady Eats With Homeless Man Daily Until Customer Blurts Out Who He Really Is

Lies

As the rude woman complained about the new friend she had made, Elizabeth stood there, stunned. Could it be true? Did he really live on the streets?

There is no way Elizabeth would have believed it. In retrospect, she was unable to help herself from cringing when she recalled their last conversations. Despite all the warning signs, she had been too oblivious.

Miss Rhodes

Canva

An elderly widow, Elizabeth was simply enjoying the last few years of her life. In memory of her late husband, she still lived on the farm they bought together, so many years before.

It was a lifestyle she adored, but it was not without its quirks. It was often lonely on the farm, so Elizabeth visited the city to keep herself occupied.

Her Favorite

Canva

There was nothing Elizabeth loved more than the signature chicken nuggets from a nearby diner. In order to keep her mind occupied, she visited the place daily.

At least that way, she got away from the farm and got ample opportunities to socialize with the town’s people. In the end, it was better than nothing, but it wasn't the best solution.

365 Days A Year

Canva

Having no children or grandchildren to keep her company, Elizabeth's daily trips to the diner quickly became a blessing. It wasn't quite what Elizabeth expected, though.

It's true that the staff knew her well and frequently chatted with her. Nevertheless, it wasn't like lunching with her late husband. Her company was inconsistent at best.

Positives

Canva

It was a rollercoaster ride for Elizabeth's trips, much like the rest of her life. Having been a total socialite, she needed the interactions it provided.

However, there were times when she was very bothered by those very same excursions. The fact that she wished to lock herself up on the farm had nothing to do with that. This was something completely different.

Negatives

Canva

The staff changed a lot, so there was never someone available for conversation. Additionally, it brought back memories of her late husband.

When that happened, Elizabeth was filled with dismay. Elizabeth needed the company most on those difficult days. It wasn't long before she realized her comfort would come from someone who needed her just as much as she needed them; the perfect arrangement.

Lonesome

Canva

It was Elizabeth's worst displeasure to eat alone. This was something she'd never done before. However, she was left with no other option after her husband passed away.

Truth be told, she hated adjusting at a moment’s notice. It was emotionally draining for her to sit alone at a table and watch life pass her by. Those days were about to be placed in the rearview mirror.

Bright And Early

Canva

Having never been to town before, Elizabeth had no idea that her trip would change her life. This was precisely what was about to happen.

Elizabeth was having a fantastic day. Inspired by the beautiful morning, she was focused on making the most of the day ahead of her. She had no idea what she was in for on that day.

Caught Her Attention

Canva

Elizabeth sat in her usual booth in the diner after placing her usual order. In the wait for her meal, Elizabeth noticed something around her that caught her eye.

A man was sitting a few tables away from her. It seemed like he was not enjoying himself, being alone.

Shooting Her Shot

Canva

In order to decide whether she was in the mood for a stranger's company or not, Elizabeth took some time to study the man. It didn't take her long for her to make up her mind.

Clearly, they both wanted a conversation partner, so why not talk to each other? As she shyly approached the man, Elizabeth reflected on her thought.

Offer Accepted

Canva

The conversation was awkward at first, but the minute Elizabeth invited the man to her table, his eyes lit up. Elizabeth thought it was rather strange since no one could be that happy about having company. Could they?

If Elizabeth only knew the truth. If only she knew who he really was. Then she would understand why he was so happy.

A Kind, Young Man

Canva

The man, who introduced himself as Joseph, seemed to be delighted. He sat down across from Elizabeth, and the two of them quickly started talking about anything they could think of.

The pair had a lovely time together, and Elizabeth learned that Joseph was a very kind and caring young man. But that didn’t mean he didn’t have secrets.

Enjoyable Meal

Canva

For the first time in a long time, Elizabeth enjoyed her meal. She finally had the company of someone who was interested in what she had to say, and that made the day a special one.

But Elizabeth wasn’t prepared for what would happen next. Would she accept Joseph along with his secrets? Or would she walk away once she heard the truth?

Time To Leave

Canva

When Elizabeth left the diner that day, she had a smile on her face. But there was a deep sadness in her heart. Would she ever experience something like that again?

Elizabeth really hoped she would see the delightful young man again. But she had no idea that he would end up turning her life upside down in more ways than one.

The Next Day

Canva

When Elizabeth arrived at the diner the next day, she was anxious. She hoped it would be a repeat of the day before, but she knew the odds of that happening were slim.

That left her with mixed feelings as she didn’t know what to expect. And she didn’t know how she would feel if she ended up eating all alone again. But she was in for a surprise.

Smile And Wave

Canva

As soon as Elizabeth stepped inside the diner, she saw Joseph. He waved her over and looked incredibly happy about seeing her again. Were his intentions pure?

At that point in time, no one could say whether the man was being genuine or not. Some believed he was just using the old woman. In comparison, others believed that he enjoyed the company just as much as she did.

The Day After That

Canva

Elizabeth was delighted by the fact that her days seemed to be a little brighter now that someone was eating with her. She adored the conversations she had with Joseph, and it seemed like it would be a regular thing.

She was anxious about it at first. Deep within her heart, she always assumed that the day could come when he wouldn’t be there. Was she right?

Regular Thing

Canva

Elizabeth and Joseph met on a daily basis, and before long, Elizabeth was sure it would be a regular thing. That flicker of hope she had all but disappeared, as she was sure that would never happen.

Sadly, Elizabeth was mistaken. Her gut had been trying to warn her about the man, but she wouldn’t listen. And she’d end up paying the price for that.

A New Routine

Canva

Before long, her meetings with Joseph became the new norm. They met and had lunch together every single day. And Elizabeth really enjoyed that.

But even after they spent weeks together, Elizabeth was oblivious to the truth. If she knew the truth, she might not have gotten so close to him because she would end up regretting it.

Missing The Obvious

Canva

At the end of the day, that would be her downfall. If Elizabeth paid closer attention to what was being said, she would’ve known that Joseph wasn’t as innocent as he seemed.

The man had many secrets, and his daily meals with Elizabeth were a big part of those secrets. He was using her just as she was using him. But the two had different ideas when it came to what that meant.

Getting Used To His Company

Canva

Elizabeth not only loved the lunchtime company. She was getting used to it. It had gone so far that she expected it when she got in her car in the morning.

But that ended up being one of her biggest mistakes. That was exactly what Joseph was praying on, and without knowing it, Elizabeth was playing right into his hands.

An Excellent Game

Canva

That might’ve been what blinded Elizabeth from the truth. If she didn’t need the company so badly, she might’ve been able to see past the facade Joseph was putting up.

She might’ve been able to read between the lines and pick up on the pieces that were the truth. He did slip up a couple of times, after all.

Learning A Lot

Canva

What Elizabeth didn’t realize was that she was the one doing most of the talking. Joseph did give her some information about him, but it was nowhere near enough for her to see the truth.

But there were hints in what he said. Hints that she should’ve picked up on but didn’t. And that was what would ultimately lead to a world of regret.

Fact Vs. Fiction

Canva

However, Elizabeth did feel like she was learning a lot about the young man, and because of that, she was happy to share her stories.

She knew how young people adored learning about the lives of older people. And she actually liked talking about the pieces of her past that had almost been forgotten. But Elizabeth was in for a surprise, and it was something that she didn’t see coming.

Three Weeks Later

Canva

One day, Elizabeth was in for the surprise of a lifetime. When she arrived at the diner, Joseph wasn’t there. This confused Elizabeth as he was always waiting for her.

She felt her heart beating in her throat as her fears seemed to be becoming a reality. This was the one thing she had been afraid of since the beginning, and it seemed like it was finally happening.

Hopeful

Canva

She looked around, thinking he might be sitting somewhere else. But the young man was nowhere to be seen.

Elizabeth could feel the dread rising up in her chest. She felt betrayed, but at the same time, she was also concerned. Has something happened to Joseph? Was that why he wasn’t there? Or was there more to it than that?

What To Do?

Canva

Elizabeth waited for two whole hours, but Joseph never came. She was starting to get more concerned with each minute that passed by.

Her mind was whirling with possibilities, and suddenly something hit her. She thought that one or some of the staff members might have known what had happened to him. But was she ready for the truth?

Asking Questions

Canva

So she went to one of the waitresses she knew and asked if Joseph had been there that day. The waitress knew who she was talking about but had no information about the man she was looking for.

But Elizabeth didn’t stop there. She asked every single staff member she knew if they had seen Joseph that day. Unfortunately, no one had seen him since the day before.

An Unexpected Response

Canva

As Elizabeth was asking around, one of the customers stood up. She approached Elizabeth, and she wasn’t being nice about the situation at all.

From the mean look in her eye to the way she carried herself. They were all indications that she had nothing nice to say about Joseph. And Elizabeth couldn’t help but wonder why that might be.

A Snide Remark

Canva

“Why do you care about the whereabouts of a homeless man?” the rude customer asked. “If you asked any of the other patrons, we’d tell you that we’re glad to be rid of him.”

The woman looked around as if asking for support from her fellow patrons. But all she got was a few disgruntled looks from the nearby tables. It was clear that no one but her knew what she was talking about.

She Couldn’t Believe It

Canva

Elizabeth stared at the woman, and she was sure the customer could see the shock that was written across her face. She never knew that Joseph was homeless or that these people despised him.

But that wasn’t what bothered her the most. It was the fact that she was left in the dark that really pained her.

So Confused

Canva

How could that be? How could Elizabeth not realize that the man she was eating with on a daily basis was homeless?

Those were only some of the thoughts that were passing through her mind. The others involved all the hints she had missed, like the fact that he had lost his job and that his family had disowned him.

If Only She Knew

Canva

There were so many questions passing through Elizabeth’s mind. How could Joseph afford to eat at the diner if he was homeless? Why didn’t he tell her about his situation? And why did he stop coming?

At that point, her concern for his safety skyrocketed. If he really was homeless, his absence could mean only one thing.

Too Many Questions

Canva

Elizabeth wished she had the answers to all the questions that were passing through her mind. But mostly, she just wished she knew what position Joseph was in, so she could help him.

She had all the means to help a bright young man who was willing to learn. But sadly, he never gave her a chance to tell him that she needed the help. And now it was too late. Or was it?

Devastated

Canva

When Elizabeth left the diner that day, she was heartbroken. She was prepared for a day filled with discussions and sweet memories of the past. But what she got was the complete opposite.

That empty feeling that had been dwelling in the pit of her heart since her husband died had returned with full force. And it made her feel sick to her stomach.

Not What She Hoped For

Canva

Instead of fun, she got devastation and more questions than she could begin to find the answers to. But what would the widow do about it?

Would she forget about the man who brightened her days? Or would she pursue her quest and offer him a life he couldn’t refuse? Did Joseph even deserve a second chance?

Concerned

Canva

A few more days had passed since Elizabeth had last seen Joseph, and she was starting to get concerned. The more she thought about the situation, the more worried she became.

She couldn’t help the negative thoughts that had invaded her mind. And it was those thoughts that had her on the edge of her seat.

Going Nowhere Slowly

Canva

But what could she do? With nothing more than a first name, she couldn’t get anywhere. The police wouldn’t be able to help her if she couldn’t give them accurate information.

But there had to be someone who knew something about him, right? He had to have some friends or family members in town, didn’t he?

The Quest For Information

Canva

With that thought in mind, Elizabeth returned to the diner and started asking around once more. What she learned was that his sister was working there during the time he visited. That’s how he managed to get the meals.

So, if that was the case, why on earth did he stop coming? Has something really happened to him?

A Clue

Canva

But Joseph’s sister left the day before he disappeared. And all they had that could point Elizabeth in the right direction was her phone number.

They warned Elizabeth that the girl might not be willing to help her as she hardly paid any attention to her brother when he came in. It almost seemed like they had no relationship at all.

A Glimmer Of Hope

Canva

Elizabeth didn’t give it a second thought. She immediately called the woman and asked where she could find Joseph. His sister was reluctant at first, but once Elizabeth explained who she was, the tension eased.

Would she give Elizabeth the information she was hoping to find? Or were her ex-coworkers right about the relationship she and her brother had?

Finding Him

Canva

Joseph’s sister told Elizabeth that he usually stayed on 6th Street. One of the busiest streets in the city. And after hours of searching, Elizabeth found the man she was looking for.

When she saw him sitting there as he begged for any scraps he could get, her heart shattered. She really didn’t expect things to be that bad.

Telling The Truth

Canva

Joseph saw Elizabeth, and even though his eyes lit up, she could see the hints of embarrassment hidden beneath them. But she needed answers, and she wasn’t going to leave without them.

When Elizabeth asked Joseph what had happened, he decided it was time for her to hear the truth. He’d hit a rough patch in his life, and because of that, most of his family abandoned him.

His Family

Canva

It was only his sister who still cared. But her husband wouldn’t let Joseph get anywhere near their home. So she snuck him in and fed him, but there was only so much she could do.

When she got the job at the restaurant, she could feed him and book him a motel every now and then. But when the manager found out what she was doing, she lost her job.

Heartbroken

Canva

Joseph’s story left Elizabeth heartbroken. He was just a young man who was trying to get a foot up in the world.

But sadly, no one was willing to give him a chance, and because of that, he had to struggle through life. It really touched Elizabeth since she believed that everyone deserves a chance, and it broke her to know that not even his family was willing to help.

She Had To Do Something

Canva

That wasn’t something Elizabeth wanted for the man who kept her company. And she planned on rectifying the situation right away.

Elizabeth had been considering this for a while now. It had been on her mind ever since Joseph went missing. And she felt like this was the perfect time for her to come clean as well.

An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

Canva

Elizabeth told Joseph about her farm. It had fallen into disarray since she was too old to keep taking care of it. But a man his age could pull it back into shape.

The truth was that Elizabeth didn’t mind that the fields were overgrown and the fruit trees weren’t being picked. But she did like the fact that she could have some company.

Her Offer

Canva

Elizabeth was willing to pay Joseph for his work. Plus, she would give him a cottage to stay in, and a nice warm meal would be waiting for him when he finished work. Joseph was speechless.

But would the man accept her offer? Or was he the kind of person who just wanted others to feel sorry for him and his situation?

Accepted

Canva

It took Joseph a moment to speak. He threw his arms around Elizabeth as tears filled his eyes, and he accepted her offer.

He was delighted to have a chance to get his life back on track. But Elizabeth liked to think that it wasn’t only that which made him happy. She liked to tell herself that he enjoyed her company as well.

Difficult Start

Canva

Elizabeth took Joseph to her farm immediately, and she could see that he was stunned by the amount of work that had to be done.

She knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially since Joseph had never been on a farm in his life. But she was willing to help wherever she could. And she was happy to advise in any department that needed it.

A Lot Of Repairs

Canva

The first thing Joseph started with was the repairs that needed to be done around the house. And there were a lot of them.

The roof had been leaking for years. All the windows needed to be varnished, and the wooden floors needed some serious love. But that was just the beginning of their road. It was the farm that required the most work.

Fixing The Fields

Canva

The next project on Joseph's list was the fields. No crops had been grown in them in years, and because of that, the weeds had taken over.

Acres upon acres of soil needed to be sowed and planted. And it took a very long time for Joseph to whip them back into shape. But he still wasn’t done with the cleanup the farm needed.

Fruit Trees

Canva

The last thing that was left to take care of was the fruit trees. The apples and oranges were the pride of the farm. They were what pulled Elizabeth and her husband through the droughts.

But they were also the most difficult part of the farm to clear up, as years of neglect had turned the area into a disaster zone.

Getting Older

Canva

All this work had taken a total of five years, and in that time, age had caught up with Elizabeth. At first, she was helping Joseph, but now she could barely leave the house.

So she spent her days watching the young man she took in growing as a person and a farmer. But Joseph had one more surprise in store for the woman who had given him his life back.

Reaching The End

Canva

Elizabeth could feel that her days were numbered. She was reaching the end of the line, and she had only one regret. She never got that grandchild she always wanted.

But once again, Joseph stood up. He introduced Elizabeth to his girlfriend, Samantha, and told her that they were expecting a baby. Elizabeth couldn’t be happier than she was at that moment.

Happy Heart

Canva

After finding out that she would, in fact, be a ‘grandmother,’ Elizabeth was ready. Her heart and life were filled with love and happiness.

She had the life she always wanted, and she was glad she could help someone along the way. If it weren’t for Joseph, she probably wouldn’t have felt the way she did.

Her Goal Was Accomplished

Canva

Elizabeth had accomplished her goal. Joseph was off the streets. He worked incredibly hard and managed to become a fantastic farmer.

And he had gotten her farm producing and selling again. It was running better than ever before, and it was all thanks to the young man who decided to keep her company all those years ago.

She Had Everything

Canva

A few months later, Elizabeth was holding Joseph’s daughter in her arms. The baby was so tiny, but she was more than Elizabeth could ever have asked for.

For the first time in a long-time, Elizabeth felt like she had a family. She had an amazing son who could continue her legacy. And there was finally a baby in the house.

Final Goodbye

Canva

That night, Joseph helped Elizabeth to get to bed, but she didn’t want to let him go. She held his hand tight and allowed him to see the sadness in her eyes.

“I’m happy I got to help you,” Elizabeth whispered. “But there’s one more thing I need to do.” When Joseph went to her room the next morning, she was gone.

Last Secret

Canva

Joseph did everything he could, but it was already too late. Elizabeth had passed during the night, and nothing they did could save her.

But she had one last trick up her sleeve. Joseph later found a letter. It was her last will and testament, and it stated that she had left everything she owned to him.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.