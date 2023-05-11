Airline Staff Force Pregnant Mom To Get On All Fours Until She Sees Person Behind Her

Catastrophe

As he watched the flight footage of the pregnant mother getting on all fours, the airline manager muttered, "This is a mess. This is such a huge mess."

Sighing deeply, he slowly removed his glasses. The airline was likely to survive a catastrophic event such as this, but he wasn't convinced.

Mr. McCallister

Canva

As an airline manager, Dylan McCallister would have to deal with the biggest crisis of his life. He thought he had seen everything the airline industry could offer after working there for a decade.

He had seen everything from fights to flight attendants spontaneously quitting in the middle of a shift. However, when he got the call that evening, he knew something was seriously off.

The Big Bosses

Canva

Dylan rarely received calls from his superiors. It was always his job to ensure that operations on the ground ran seamlessly.

He felt a buzz in his pocket that fateful evening. With a frown, he fetched his phone out of his pocket, wondering who so rudely wished to disrupt his peaceful evening. Seeing the caller, he froze in fear.

Check Your Inbox

Canva

Dylan was asked to check his email during the momentary call. The sight he saw left him speechless.

A flight attendant, Sally White, had inexplicably forced a mother of three to get down on all fours inside the plane’s cabin. Her video had been shared with the public, and she was pregnant. However, that was only the beginning.

Mother Of The Matter

Canva

Dylan immediately recognized the woman as one of the most prominent residents of his city due to the fact that she was married to a leading official. Air escaped his lungs, and his stomach turned uncontrollably.

He called the flight attendant who caused the mess without wasting a second. In the two months, she worked for him, he only met her a handful of times. It was impossible for him to know how can of worms was.

Miss White

Canva

Despite what she'd done, Sally seemed completely unphased. Curling her lips, still, plum red from the lipstick she wore that day, she looked at the clock impatiently.

Her focus was already fixed on Dylan's computer, where the video was already playing, as she sheepishly asked in a low voice. Dylan menacingly retorted, "Yes, Ms. White.". He urged her to take a seat so they could discuss the matter in more detail.

Any Possible Reason

Canva

He asked Sally what on earth had happened after watching the video. It was important that she be honest and not leave any intricacies out. Any bit of information would assist them greatly with the onerous task of damage control.

She cleared her throat as she leaned back in her seat. Well, I'll tell you what," she said. "It all began an hour before the flight..." she explained.

Indication

Canva

Sally explained her first random encounter with the woman. A woman with three children, with 3 boys under seven, had trouble getting them to behave themselves.

When Sally saw she needed help with her kids, she rushed to her in aid. She knew everything she needed to know just from the woman's scowl. Taking a step back, she didn't realize how far this would go.

Guess Who’s Back

Canva

The flight boarded an hour later, with Sally assisting everyone. While she guided passengers to their seats, an uneasy feeling consumed the entire cabin.

Sally realized now that the woman from earlier was about five months pregnant, which was the source of the tension. In search of her seat, she walked up the aisle with her kids in convoy, looking down on everyone. A flight like this was bound to be a challenge for Sally.

If Looks Could Kill

Canva

Her professional approach led her to ask the woman if she could help her find her seat. She received the same glare the woman had given her earlier.

It was clear from the woman's appearance that she had entitlement ingrained deeply within her. Her sharp gaze bounced from Sally to the other passengers as if she was challenging them to question her attitude. It was just the beginning.

A Rowdy Bunch

Canva

Her kids, three boys, started shouting at each other at the top of their lungs and jumping all over the place. The woman's burning gaze scanned the entire cabin, and a look of pure disdain crept over her face.

She was clearly daring someone to say something about her or her family, ready to devour them alive if they did so. She had no clue how that flight would end for her.

Making Demands

Canva

Sally explained how the woman seemed to hate the conditions of the economy class she was in. She kept complaining that it was cramped and would constantly demand more space.

She even asked another passenger to exchange seats with her, claiming she needed the aisle seat because of her son. She practically bullied the passenger into forfeiting the seat. It wasn't long before her attention-seeking ways landed her in more trouble than she could handle.

Is She Telling The Truth

Canva

Dylan listened carefully to Sally's report, noting everything he felt was relevant to the case. He'd always been a good judge of character and could tell that although Sally seemed to have a short temper, she was telling her story without pauses or contradictions. But did this mean she was telling the truth?

"What happened next," Dylan asked, realizing that perhaps everything that happened wasn't as black and white as the footage showed.

Her Mom

Canva

Sally explained how she'd been a bundle of nerves that morning. After receiving bad news from home, she couldn't settle her mind.

She told Dylan about her mom, who had been fighting cancer for two years. After making massive progress in her recovery journey, she suddenly fell ill and needed to be admitted for special care. But she said something else that struck Dylan as odd.

The Truth

Canva

"My mom’s situation had me on edge. But it wasn’t a reason for me to lose my cool. I have dealt with entitled passengers before," said Sally. "I know how to let things go or how to defuse hot situations.

But this woman was really pushing it." She'd tried to be accommodating, knowing how hectic traveling with three energetic boys could be. But the woman wasn't having any of it. She seemed keen on ruining everyone's day.

You’re Nothing Without Us

Canva

The woman treated Sally like she was beneath her, snapping her fingers at her and demanding services with a smirk.

She even told Sally that it was because of her that she had a job. "You'd be begging for scraps in the streets if not for me and everybody else who pays your bills," she sneered. But that wasn't all.

It Begins

Canva

As soon as the flight took off, she started making outrageous demands. One minute she'd request food, and the next, complain about the same meal she ordered.

As the flight progressed, she kept breathing down Sally's throat, making outrageous demands with each hour that passed. By now, Sally knew the woman was trying to provoke her. It would only be a short time before she got what she was asking for.

Snack Time

Canva

The pregnant woman ordered popcorn for her boys, who couldn't settle between screaming in the cabin and playing the movie they were watching on their tablets at top volume.

Sally brought the popcorn, asking the woman if she needed anything else. "If I did, I already would have asked," the woman said, chasing each word with an ear-splitting clap of her hands. The end wasn't far now.

Popcorn In The Aisle

Canva

Finally, the inevitable happened. One of the woman's kids elbowed the popcorn, sending it flying all over the aisle. It spilled everywhere, from the aisle to other people's seats.

Sally watched from afar as it happened. She expected the woman to scold her child for his behavior. But what she did leave the flight attendant without any words.

It’s Okay, Honey

Canva

The woman patted her son's hair before kissing his forehead. She told him everything would be alright because she'd get him another bag of popcorn.

But what about the massive mess the boy had just made? Well, the woman wasn't worried about that. "The plane has people to take care of that, honey," she told her son.

Hail The Queen

Canva

Sally was livid when she heard the woman's statement. She breathed in and out rapidly in a bid to cool herself. She'd met many entitled people before. But this woman was the queen of them all.

Sally was still swimming in rage and shock when the woman called out for her. "Excuse me," she snapped her fingers at her, not knowing she'd just awoken a sleeping lion.

We Need A New Bag

Canva

"My kid dropped our bag of popcorn," she smiled—a fake smile. "Get us another one. And with salted butter this time, okay? The caramel one that you brought wasn't good."

Sally bit her lip as she tried to hold back her retort. She wished she could tell the woman where her attitude would land her. And for a moment there, she was seriously considering it. Would she take the next step?

Making It Worse

Canva

To make matters even worse, the woman kicked at the popcorn on the floor and said, "Can you clean this too? It is quite messy."

At that point, Sally could barely contain her anger. All she wanted to do was demand the respect she deserved. But would it be appropriate for the air hostess to go up against an entitled mother?

Enough Is Enough

Canva

That was it. It was the last straw for Sally. She had been patient and considerate the entire time. But it seemed like the woman wanted nothing more than to demean her.

The tiny sliver of patience that Sally had been holding on to all this time finally evaporated. She no longer cared about the consequences her actions would have. She’d speak her mind, no matter what.

You’re Responsible

Canva

"Ma'am," Sally began, her tone dangerously calm even though her blood was boiling beneath her skin. "You are responsible for your sons and all the mess they make on this flight."

Sally jutted her chin at the popcorn. "That includes this." But she wasn't done with the woman just yet. She’d teach her a lesson if it was the last thing she did.

Losing Control

Canva

Sally lost it. The rest of the encounter was a blur. But she did remember that she screamed at the woman.

She had called her out on being entitled. She even told her that for the last five hours, she'd been making everyone uncomfortable with her sly comments and snotty behavior. But that was nowhere near the end.

A Tough Lesson

Canva

"Learn to clean your messes," Sally said and turned around. She considered bringing a broom for the woman, but… She decided against it. It would add another layer of punishment. "Clean that now."

The woman’s expression changed in an instant. It was clear that no one had ever spoken to her like that before. But there’s a first time for everything.

Just Clean It

Canva

The woman was visibly shocked. And the fact that the other passengers seemed to be relishing the moment wasn’t really helping. Seeing that she had been humiliated in front of everyone, the woman changed her tactic.

She tried her best to wiggle out of Sally's command, but the flight attendant was adamant. This woman had to be taught a lesson.

No Remorse

Canva

Before Sally knew it, the woman was in the aisle on all fours, cleaning her son's mess. But as Sally watched, she saw something that made her blood freeze as a cold shiver washed through her.

It was the one thing that could prove that she did what she did. The thing that threw ‘her word against mine’ right out the window.

Caught On Camera

Canva

Everyone on the plane cheered as the woman cleaned the popcorn from the floor. But some of them had their phones out. They were recording the entire thing as it unfolded.

Sally should’ve thought of that. But she was so angry that it didn’t cross her mind. Would that end up costing her everything she held dear?

Step Away

Canva

Sally stepped away from the commotion, knowing it wouldn't be wise to appear on any trending videos on Twitter and TikTok. She should have known the damage was already done.

The people who were recording the incident were sure to post it online. And there was absolutely nothing the air hostess could do to stop them from doing so.

Is It Over?

Canva

The woman cleaned the popcorn from the aisle and returned to her seat. But she shot a dirty look at Sally as if to tell her this was far from over.

And Sally knew how right that look was. The woman was bound to lay a complaint. And with video evidence, she would have a solid case.

The Rest Of The Flight

Canva

The woman was quiet for the rest of the flight. But when she left, her three noisy sons in tow, she hurled a few choice words at the flight attendant. Sally thought it was over until she got the call from her boss, Dylan.

And there she was, sitting in his office, hoping he’d believe her side of the story.

Is That All

Canva

"So, is that everything that happened?" asked Dylan. "Yes," Sally answered. "She was rude to everyone on the plane. She didn't try to tell her kids to keep quiet, and she constantly made outrageous requests."

“I’m sorry for the way I acted, but I truly couldn’t deal with her anymore. And neither could anyone else,” Sally added.

Picking Sides

Canva

Dylan agreed that it wasn't Sally's job to clean the mess if she didn't want to. She wasn't obligated to do those kinds of things in any way. There were reasons why planes stood at airports after a flight. The cleaning crew would come in to deal with any mess that was made.

But would the people come for him? Would the airline agree with this?

We need To Prepare

Canva

"Okay, that will be all," Dylan said. "I might call you in if this escalates to a point where we need lawyers."

Sally was shocked, but she knew that the probability of that happening was high. She had known that since the day the incident occurred. However, there was nothing she could do to change what happened.

Recap

Canva

Dylan replayed the footage again as soon as Sally left. He knew a storm was coming. And he needed to do everything to protect his airline and everything it stood for.

But he should have known that on the other side of town, the pregnant woman was also gearing up for war. And she had an ace up her sleeve.

Telling Her Husband

Canva

Sitting in her plush bedroom with her millionaire husband by her side, she recalled what had happened to her in tears. "The attendant didn't care that I was pregnant," she sobbed.

Her loving husband ran a hand over her back. He was trying to protect and calm his wife. But what would he do when he learned the other side of the story?

Blaming Himself

Canva

Her husband listened carefully, still unable to believe that an airline could do this to his wife. He knew he'd made a mistake when he agreed she flew economy class. He would make each of them pay.

He promised his wife that he would deal with the situation. But he had no idea what he was in for.

The Next Morning

Canva

When her husband woke up the next morning, he was a royal mess. He hardly got any sleep as the incident kept playing through his mind.

He couldn’t understand why someone would do something so terrible to his wife. She was such an innocent person, so there had to be more to the story. Was he right?

All Over The Internet

Canva

He opened his laptop to scroll through the morning news, and that was when he saw something completely unexpected. It was a video of his wife on her hands and knees.

She looked incredibly vulnerable as she picked up the popcorn. But the worst part was that he could see the air hostess smirking as she stood behind her.

Shocking Sight

Canva

The sight shocked the well-known football player to his core. He could see his wife’s stomach inches from the floor as she tried to reach for a kernel that bounced away.

He could see the sadness in her eyes. And he could see how the sight crushed his son’s. The video was just too much for him.

Heartbroken

Canva

Her husband was heartbroken and distraught. His wife should never have to be subjected to something like that. That was why he wanted her to use Business Class instead.

Such behavior would never be tolerated in the better sections of the plane. But she insisted. She wanted to experience what it would be like in the Economy Class. And now she regrets that decision.

Time To Act

Canva

After seeing the video, her husband knew he needed to act. This air hostess had gone too far, and there was no way he was going to let her get away with what she had done.

He would get back his wife’s honor if it was the last thing he did. But that attitude might change once he learns the truth. Would he still stand by her, knowing how she treated people?

Leaping To Action

Canva

Her husband immediately called the best lawyers he knew and told them what had happened on the plane that day. He wanted two things from them.

First, he wanted the videos of his wife to be removed from the internet. Then he wanted the airline to feel his wrath. He wanted them to remember what would happen when they messed with his wife.

An Investigation Is Launched

Canva

The lawyers immediately launched an investigation into what had happened that day. But they quickly reached a dead end.

There were so many videos circulating. And even though all of them showed the same thing, there were subtle differences that could break their case wide open. They needed to talk to all parties involved before they acted.

Talking To His Wife

Canva

The lawyers invited the football player and his wife to their office so they could have an interview with her. She explained her side of the story, and she held nothing back, not even her tears.

Her face kept getting wetter as she spoke, but it was near the end that she broke down completely. It seemed like the situation hurt her more than her husband ever would’ve imagined.

Painful Encounter

Canva

For the man at her side, the encounter was a painful one. The more she told the story, the more he blamed himself for what had happened to her that fateful day.

All he wanted to do was comfort her and make sure that she was okay. But a couple of days later, he heard something that would change his mind completely.

Talking To Sally

Canva

A couple of days after speaking to his wife, the football player was invited back to his lawyer’s office. This time he got to sit in on the interview they had with Sally.

That was when he learned that things might not have been as simple as they seemed. Sally said something that had the football player questioning everything he thought he knew.

Something Suspicious

Canva

The football player kept replaying Sally’s words in his mind. The woman had said something that made him suspicious. She accused his wife of acting like a very entitled person.

That was something he wasn’t too sure of. He had traveled with her before, and he had never seen the kind of behavior Sally was talking about. Was there some kind of mistake?

Asking His Wife

Canva

That night, the football player arranged to have a nice romantic evening with his wife. But his intentions weren’t as pure as he led her to believe.

The truth was that he needed some answers and would have preferred to get them from her. So he asked her if her behavior might’ve been what led to the altercation.

Denial

Canva

His wife instantly became defensive. She insisted that her behavior had absolutely nothing to do with what happened to her that day.

What she didn’t know was that her answer had her husband questioning her behavior even more. Why would she overreact in such a drastic way if the rumors were false? But unfortunately, he still had no proof to go on.

A Third Opinion

Canva

The football player needed a third opinion. He needed to talk to someone who had nothing to lose. Maybe then he’d know what actually happened that day.

With that thought in mind, he spoke to Dylan, who put him in contact with a few of the other air hostesses who were on the flight that day.

It Was So Unlike Her

Canva

The football player spoke to each of the women, but they all said the same thing, and it simply didn’t make sense.

All of them spoke about his wife being highly snobbish and bothering everyone on the plane. But that didn’t sound like the woman he had married. His wife was a kind, gentle soul who would never harm another. Or was she?

Putting The Pieces Together

Canva

The more he heard, the more the pieces started falling into place. The videos showed the story from one angle, and his wife’s version matched that version.

However, no one else that was on the plane agreed with that story. Who would he believe? Would he go for the video evidence that proved his wife right?

Utterly Shocked

Canva

For some reason, he simply couldn’t believe it. The videos didn’t record the incidents from the beginning, and there were three other air hostesses that said exactly the same thing that Sally said.

Even though it shocked him to the core, he believed the air hostesses. There was simply no way four different people could come up with exactly the same story.

Two Options

Canva

Since he now knew the truth, the football player had to make up his mind. He had two paths before him, and both of them came with consequences. Which path would he take?

Would he take his wife’s side and proceed with the court case, knowing that he would be in the wrong by doing so? Or will he side with Sally and drop everything?

Push Forward

Canva

If he took his wife’s side and pushed forward, he’d not only have to deal with a guilty conscience. He’d know that Sally lost her job because he was trying to protect his family.

And his wife would continue treating other people like they were beneath her. That was something he wasn’t comfortable with since he came from humble beginnings.

Back Out

Canva

If he backed out and told his wife why, his relationship would be at risk, which was another thing he didn’t want, especially not when he had a baby on the way.

But he would be stooping to the same level if he didn’t admit his mistake. What would he end up doing? Whose side would he ultimately take?

The Right Thing To Do

Canva

At the end of the day, the footballer decided to do the right thing. He confronted his wife with the evidence and had a very long discussion with her regarding her behavior.

After that, he apologized to Sally and the airline. He also offered Sally a nice amount of compensation to make up for what happened. But the air hostess refused his offer.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.