Man Dives Into Mud To Save Elephant, Then Mom Comes

Is It The Right Thing To Do?

Elephants are widely recognized for their size and their magnificence. It has taken many years for people to be able to see these creatures up close and realize how gentle these giants are. Nowadays, we often find them in zoos, amusement parks, or on safari tours.

Humans worldwide are intrigued by these creatures, so a select few are chosen from their natural environment for breeding. The goal is to have the best traits come to light, but a question has to be asked: is it the right thing to do?

Animals In the Wild

While there are animals in captivity and under the control of humans, fortunately, there remain those that grow in the wild and are generally left alone. Such wild elephants have very limited exposure to humans. Typically, they are hesitant and distrustful of our kind and are able to function on their own. However, while the general rule of the wild is to leave animals alone, there are certain situations when it is necessary to step in.

In this case, it involves a baby elephant trapped in a predicament. Because their herd had no choice but to call for human help, they eventually gave in after succeeding at avoiding contact for a long time. When the team of rescuers saw the scene that they were led to, they knew they had to do something.

Regal, Majestic Elephants

There are many places in India where elephants can roam freely without being disturbed. Although these magnificent creatures rarely make themselves seen, there’s no arguing that they command so much respect even without having to ask for it. The residents in these small towns know all too well to honor this privacy — and everybody has managed to coexist peacefully in the same place.

Elephants are generally friendly creatures, and if you give them their own space, they are not a threat to anybody at all. However, once they start to feel that their boundaries are being invaded, they also do not hold back on the force. Visitors coming to these Indian towns know that spotting a herd of elephants roaming around is quite an exquisite and rare experience.

The Elephant Procession

In the southmost part of India is a beautiful body of water named the Urulanthanni River. Around it are thick forests that serve as the sanctuary of a local herd of elephants. These grand creatures are able to march through freely and uninterrupted, and the humans who live and work in the area have managed to become friends with them. Because of their size, the humans understand that they are not to be disturbed

The ground would shake and vibrate slightly every time the hard would pass by, with the residents comparing the exhilarating experience to how they would see and feel an approaching train. Because this was their routine, it seemed that the elephants knew where they were headed and have no hesitation about having to come through the forest.

Baby Elephant Needs Help

The procession of the herd was an everyday occurrence, so there was nothing out-of-the-ordinary about what happened that day. However, something unexpected happened during this route. On their way to the forest near Urulanthanni, one of the little elephants ran into a challenge.

Because the babies were not yet accustomed to crossing a river and the group had to walk through a small holding of land, crossing turned out to be difficult.

Trapped

The littlest calf of the entire herd was just one-sixth the size of a fully grown adult. When its group was crossing the river together, the baby lost its balance, slipped, and fell into the space between the river and the land.

Getting out was no easy task. It was still a few feet from the riverbank, and the ground was full of mud, leaving the baby stuck and barely able to move. Because of their sheer size, not one from the herd could help, nor did it seem like they knew how. Saving the baby elephant from eventual drowning was paramount — but how?

Danger in the Hole

When the herd realized that their baby was in terrible danger, they panicked. It struggled to stand up and get moving, but the hole was too deep, and the mud was so slippery and wet.

The hole was almost the same size as the baby, so it could also barely stay up. There wasn’t enough space to move at all, much less try to get out.

More Problems

To make things worse, the mud at the bottom was extra thick. The mere act of trying to fight it was exhausting for the little one. It was like trudging through wet concrete.

So it did the only thing it could do at that very moment — the baby elephant started to cry in anguish. Braying so loudly that the rest of the herd was in distress.

Moments of Dread

All the rest of the herd could do was look at the baby as it struggled to stand and get out. The water was also rising fast. The big adults knew something had to be done, or else it would be too late.

As the calf tried its hardest to fight and the bigger members of the herd were unable to help physically, all of a sudden, it seemed as if a realization came over them all at once. They begin making loud noises.

Anxiety Increases

By then, the baby had begun to show signs of distress, hopelessness, and fatigue. The sight was too much for the adults.

It seems that the noises they were making were not working at all, making them even more desperate. Time was working against them, and their baby was starting to look weak and defeated. They knew that standing there and simply watching the horror happening in front of them wouldn’t solve anything.

The Clock Is Ticking

Elephants are generally smart creatures, but the situation the calf was in was nothing they could solve on their own. They knew that trying to help it get out on their own would only make matters worse.

As the minutes turned into hours, the danger and imminent death of the baby was becoming a much bigger possibility. However, it seemed that their efforts to do something were not working.

Nobody Left Behind

Elephants are known to travel in groups, which is one of the most important strategies to ensure their survival against predators. Their gigantic size is a major deterrent to many other animals, though there are specific types of predators that they try to avoid at all costs.

Like humans, elephant families are close, and all members are deeply valued. Wherever they go, they make sure that nobody, not one, is left behind. That said, when one of them falls into danger, the rest of the group will not rest until a solution is found, even if it means putting their own lives at risk.

Scorching Heat

As if being trapped wasn’t bad enough, the scorching heat made the entire ordeal doubly excruciating for the entire herd. Despite the intense weather, one thing was clear, however. Not one elephant was going to leave the pack, despite the fact that the only thing they could do was make plenty of noise and move around restlessly.

The movements and brays weren’t just because they were screaming for help — it was because they, too, were losing their own energy and were in pain. The baby elephant still remained almost immobile by the thick mud. And as the sun soaked up the moisture from the soil, it became tougher and tougher to move. It seemed that it was only a matter of time before the calf met its doom.

Edge of Hopelessness

Several hours had already passed, and the situation was not improving. The little elephant was losing consciousness, and the sun’s heat was making everything worse.

The adult elephants were still in a circle around the ravine. They couldn’t do anything for their little family member, but they also weren’t leaving him behind. When the baby’s eyes had started to close out of exhaustion and, perhaps, imminent death, the herd collectively began to scream. The cry of anguish was thunderous and heard across the forest.

Warning Signs

It was then that the older elephants had begun sending out warning signs. It was a deafening sound that was as heartbreaking as it was loud. If you were within earshot of this call, it was something you wouldn’t be able to ignore.

This was a thing among elephants. When they meet danger and are distraught, they heave out a distress signal that sounds just like trumpeting. As their youngest herd member began to show signs of succumbing to death, the trumpets came long and loud.

Inspired

Humans cannot easily understand the way animals speak, but whoever heard this collective cry would know that it was inspired out of love and support for their family in trouble. The bigger elephants were not physically able to help, but they used their voices to call out for those who could.

The thought of waiting around and crying seems like an impractical solution to most people, but considering their mass, it was also the only thing that they could have done. Still, the loud cries continued, and they weren’t giving up on that.

Last Attempt

When the baby elephant heard the trumpets of its elders, a ray of hope shone upon him. He knew that he was loved, so he tried to be strong and clung to the small inch of hope that was left in him to survive.

Gathering all the strength he could find, the young one once again tried its hardest to kick its way out of the pit. But the hole was deep. When it seemed the baby had finally managed to reach the top, it slumped back in again and fell with a loud thump on the muddy bottom.

The Lure Of Strange Noises

From a distance, the local community had heard the noises. They couldn’t figure out where it was coming from at first and what it meant. Others thought it was noises from the nearby traffic, while others thought they were just hearing loud music being played.

But when the frantic braying continued, the people knew that it wasn’t just regular noise. Something was wrong.

One Way To Find Out

The strange sounds made some locals terrified, but they were also hard to ignore. Some decided to rush towards the noise to find out where it was coming from and why it was being made. It seemed to come from the forest, a mile away from where they were located. A group of brave souls ran into the trees.

As they grew closer, the sound became louder. One human had started to recognize it as a call for help, but they still pushed forward cautiously.

The Herd

When the people reached the river, the weird noises became even more deafening. But it was already too far into the woods to retreat. They had to move forward, even with fear in their hearts.

They started to guess that it was coming from a herd of elephants — but they still didn’t know why. Were wild beasts attacking them? Was it even safe for them (the humans) to approach? A million questions raced through their minds.

Closer, But Careful

The first instinct was to think that the elephants were being surrounded by feline predators. The locals knew that they could also be killed within seconds if they were spotted, but the cries had been so loud that they had to find out why they were being made. Elephants screaming was a rarity and their curiosity got the better of their fear.

As more and more residents followed the first group to find out what was going on, the front-liners mustered more courage to get closer. Whether it was a predator or a group of wild elephants, each one of them was also in danger, but they could not stop trying to get near.

The Older Elephants Knew

On any other given day, humans in the area wouldn’t dare to approach these majestic and dangerous animals in the wild.

But this was a special and strange case. Surprisingly, the elephants did not look angry at all. In fact, the moment they spotted the humans, they visibly seemed to become more relaxed and at ease.

Didn’t Know What To Do

While humans are generally smarter than animals, at this point, not one soul knew what to do. For a while, they were also just staring at the herd, trying to make sense of what was going on. They looked around and spotted a distressed baby in the hole. Humans were a lot smaller than the elephants, but they were also not physically capable of getting the weak baby out of the pit on their own.

Since they could not possibly get the baby out with their bare hands, they called for more help. Surely the authorities would have the right equipment to rescue the calf from being trapped.

Racing Against Time

Some of the locals rushed back to the town to ask for assistance. As nighttime approached, the little elephant had become very weak, almost to the point of not moving. It just lay quietly inside the hole as if waiting for its doom.

By this time, outside the hole were the herd and some locals who stayed around to monitor the situation. Every second that passed was precious — and they were running out of time.

The Cars Arrived

Finally, the sight of headlights was seen approaching from a distance, and the locals started to feel a glimmer of hope. Even the older elephants appeared to understand that help was definitely on its way. The rescue team had arrived.

The locals cleared the path for the team, and some of the elephants started acting strangely at the sight of even more people. However, none of them showed any signs of agitation. It seemed that everyone, man and creature, knew that help had arrived — and they all wanted nothing more than to get the baby out of its misery.

Help Still Not Enough

The group that arrived consisted of wildlife and forest officers. They moved closer to the site to assess the gravity of the issue. They asked the locals to move to the side so they could get a good view. Even the elephants were gently herded away from the hole.

When they finally saw the baby elephant, it dawned on them. Even they couldn’t solve the problem on their own. They needed bigger equipment to get it done. One of the officers was then sent back to town to ask for more support. It seemed the issue will not see any resolution that day.

The Agony Continues

Having a trapped elephant was not normal in this part of India and being in such a situation meant the local authorities had to call for help from the more equipped agencies before heading to the forest. Once again, the baby elephant had a long wait ahead.

It was already getting darker, but everyone had decided it was best to stay with the herd. If the animals were able to wait patiently, surely the humans who came after could also endure the wait. Night eventually turned to dawn, and a new day had already begun

Heavy Reinforcements

The sun had already risen, and all those who waited could only do one thing — wait even more. Suddenly, a loud rumbling was heard from a distance. It sounded like vehicles were approaching and, sure enough, more help had come. This time, they brought with them a huge excavator.

Even with the right machines, the challenge remained. How do you safely take a weary baby elephant out of the hole it’s been stuck in for more than 24 hours?

Whatever It Takes

It was seven o’clock in the morning when the larger rescue team began their mission. The older elephants appeared to be restless and, perhaps, excited upon seeing what was happening.

With the elephants looking alive and hopeful once again, the rescuers had felt even more hell-bent on getting their job done fast. They were going to get the baby out of the pit, no matter how hard it was. They were going to succeed.

Can’t Get Too Close

As news of government rescue teams spread in the nearby villages, people naturally flocked to the site to see what was going on. The rescuers and some volunteers helped out to restrain some of the more curious bystanders from getting too close. The situation was serious, and the site needed to be cleared and handled with care. They couldn’t have the people’s curious nature get in the way of this sensitive mission.

For one, while it was a baby elephant they were rescuing, it still weighed some 400 to 600 lbs. Human hands and strength definitely cannot handle it. Even with the equipment, the current health status of the calf was another cause for concern. Every millimeter counted.

Excavation Begins

Because the mud was so thick and almost dry, it made the baby elephant nearly immobile. When the rescuers started moving the excavator, they knew they had to be extra careful. They were not amateurs, but things could still go wrong even when handled by experts. They looked for ways to dig the baby out without risking its life even further.

They tried digging in the area around the hole in a bid to widen the space where they could work. They couldn’t dig exactly where the calf was at the risk of endangering it more. When the hole was finally widened, the next challenge was getting the fallen elephant out. It was a sensitive job that would take several more hours to complete.

Slow, But Sure

The locals thought rescuing the elephant was as simple as scooping it out of the ground and bringing it to safety. However, the experts knew there was no such thing as an easy excavation job — especially in this situation.

Even the older elephants appeared to be in full trust of the rescue team as they voluntarily stepped aside whenever the people and the machine came through. The equipment made the ground shake, and it was noisy, but not one of the elephants waiting around responded negatively to what was happening. There seemed to be a mutual understanding among all — the goal was to ensure that the youngest member of the herd would eventually be safe.

Dealing With Earth

The goal was to create a small path where the little one could slowly crawl out. However, this task is easier said than done.

The excavators had to be very careful not to let any of the mud being dug out go back into the hole. Otherwise, all of their efforts would be for naught. So instead of digging large amounts of mud at once, they had to do it inch by inch, very slowly.

Helping Hands

The excavating machine had successfully dug enough space for the calf to move, so there was room for the locals to step in and join the efforts. Some of the stronger villagers were called in to monitor the part of the soil where the machine needed to dig.

It was a collective effort, all with the goal of seeing the baby elephant safe once again. They all derived inspiration from the calf, who also seemed to be fighting its hardest to stay alive.

Patience

The wildlife officers were grateful for all the help that the locals offered. Despite their equipment, they knew they couldn’t have done the job without the strength of the community members, so they assigned someone to take charge of giving directions.

Sure, help was great, but they all needed to act carefully. One wrong move could send the entire operation into failure and even expose people to more risk. Some did not only offer their physical assistance – but others also went to provide food and drinks for those who were participating in the rescue.

Man, Creature, And Machine

All the noise and vibrations the machine was making were a disturbance for sure, but the wild elephants had appeared to stay calm in the heat of it all. It was already the second day of the rescue, and not one of the elephants had left the scene.

The sight of the whole pack keeping a united front while waiting for their little one to be out safely inspired the people to move forward.

Another Problem

While everybody was busy with their respective tasks, the machine suddenly stopped working. The silence was deafening, and their hearts started to race when the vibrations halted. Something was wrong.

The operator tried several times to restart the engine, but it refused to cooperate. They were so close to a solution. How could this be happening at this crucial time?

Series of Unfortunate Events

There was smoke coming from the excavator, signs that it had overheated. It had been working for hours trying to dig a wider hole around the baby elephant, and it had finally given up.

Luckily, one of the locals was an expert on engines and offered to have a look at the machine. He had to act fast, given how crucial the situation was. The clock continued to tick for the little creature trapped in the mud.

No Choice But To Stop

Because the excavator had broken down, there was no choice but to halt the operations temporarily. It was, perhaps, an opportune breakdown, too, because while the adrenaline was high, the people were clearly tired and exhausted. Concerned locals kept the snacks and beverages flowing for the men who had been working hard. But it also meant that the baby had to wait yet again.

When the older elephants realized what was happening, they started to trumpet in unison again. The rescuers had to get closer to the baby elephant to ensure that it was still holding on, giving it food and drink as needed. Fortunately, it also seemed unrelenting about giving up.

Acting Fast

It was not an easy job, and there was no quick way to get around it. The engine issue needed some time to be resolved, and even after an hour of trying, the machine still wasn’t repaired. Another volunteer stepped up to give recommendations on how to fix the equipment, and the elephants started making strange noises again.

While the mechanics were busy with the excavator, the other volunteers spared no time in also trying to dig manually as fast but as carefully as they could. Some of the elephants were braying, while some were restlessly pacing back and forth, so the others had to help calm them down.

Fixed

There was fear in some humans that the elephants would start attacking them out of desperation, but they continued to work, knowing that a precious life depended on them. When the excavator was finally back up and running, the small crowd couldn’t help but give out a celebratory cheer.

The mission was back on track, and the little elephant will soon be brought to safety. Everybody felt energized and alive again with this glimmer of hope.

Time is Gold

The original plan of creating a hole around the little elephant was changed. They were now trying to create a trench. This would help them push the calf toward solid ground.

Since they were about to touch the baby, the rescuers were also wary about how the herd would react. But the elephants had also made it clear to everybody that they wanted the mission to be over and done with. The older ones made loud noises again that were heard from miles away. This increased the pressure on the workers, but their enthusiasm and excitement also doubled.

Finally

By the next afternoon, the long, tiresome, and excruciating rescue mission had come to a close. There they were: a group of wildlife officers, local volunteers, a huge machine, and a herd of elephants – all gathered happily to finally see the baby elephant take its first steps outside of the pit where it had been trapped for more than two days.

What seemed like an impossible mission was made possible thanks to the strong determination and united effort of man, animal, and machine.

Reunion

Again, none of the locals or the wild creatures were used to interacting with each other. Before all this happened, they pretty much left each other alone. Yet, at that very moment, everybody was filled with happiness and joy in seeing the baby elephant walk slowly yet determinedly toward his family. The mother elephant showed affection toward the young one. It was a beautiful sight.

The herd suddenly gave out a very loud cry, but this time it wasn’t out of sadness and fear — it was out of appreciation and delight.

Amazed

The humans watched as the older and bigger elephants made a circle around the youngest one and showed their affection toward it. It was then that the people realized that animals could also show so much love for one another, as humans do.

As the herd moved towards the river, the older ones made sure that the little one would be protected. They guided it patiently until it had successfully crossed.

Pure Joy

It was a harrowing two days, and the herd seemed to be beaming with pride and joy when it was all finally over. Some of the locals shed a tear while watching the herd slowly walk away with their little one, going back to the forest.

There were tears of joy everywhere, and it seemed that nobody wanted to leave the scene just yet. They were all rooted to the ground and the moment. It was the first time they all felt something so heartwarming among wild animals.

Time To Go

All the herd’s attention was on the baby elephant, who seemed to be enjoying all the fuss. The experience was agonizing, but its family had never left, not even eating or drinking until they saw their baby safe.

When they saw their youngest member was starting to get weak and weary, the bigger ones lined up to help.

Carefully Moving Forward

Crossing the river was not uncommon for these elephants. They had done this so many times before. But seeing what happened to their baby, they knew that they had to be extra cautious this time.

The baby was positioned in between the larger ones, with the parents constantly keeping an eye on their calf. Every step was now carefully planted. The locals started to feel like they were watching a grand show, so they decided to stay until the last member of the herd moved out of sight.

Gratitude

Once the group reached the other end of the river, something amazing happened. It was as if the wild elephants were saying goodbye to the humans.

They all stopped and looked back to give their thanks. This simple act, the locals knew, would be forever etched in their minds and hearts. It was truly a moment to remember.

Second Surprise

But the moments of wonder and awe did not end just yet. The elephants started to form a line.

At first, the humans thought they were just resting after that harrowing experience. But, one by one, each elephant in the herd started to raise its trunk. What was happening?

Salute

Nobody ever thought how animals could show their gratitude to the humans, but here it was right before their very eyes.

When all the trunks were raised, they collectively gave out a trumpet sound. It was a rare sight. The wild elephants were apparently giving them a salute. The spectators were all speechless – and some of them were in tears at what they had witnessed.

Most Unforgettable Day

The crowd of onlookers laughed at each other and congratulated one another for what they had achieved. They knew that everyone in the area gave their all to save the baby elephant. The salute from the massive animals was totally priceless. The grateful elephants continued on their procession. But that day, everyone knew that what happened would burn in their memories forever.

The herd of wild elephants began to look smaller and smaller to the eyes of the villagers. They began making their way into the forest. Nobody knew when they would be able to get as close to the wild beast as they were that day. The locals stayed on the other side of the river until the last elephant was out of sight. They had spent a considerable amount of time on the rescue mission, and yet, their hearts were full. Every second was worth it.

The Value of Elephants in India

More than half of the elephants in the entire Asian continent live in India. These wild beasts are very dear creatures to the Indian people, and they are everywhere. Considering how large Asia is, you can only imagine the number of elephants living in this humble country. There are domesticated elephants almost everywhere, and 20% of them play major roles in local businesses.

For this reason alone, the Indian people give importance to the animals’ welfare and survival. Aside from aiding their living, the elephants are also closely tied to the country’s culture and religion. Perhaps that explains why the locals couldn’t ignore the screams for help from the massive beasts.

A Wild Story

Once all the work was done, the wildlife officials gave a message to thank all the volunteers. The officials were happy that ordinary people didn’t think twice about helping them and the poor animal. Despite some of them having lost a day at work, the atmosphere was light and merry. The people shook hands before they headed home. It was a rare occurrence in the village, and the locals knew they would be telling their kids about what happened for years to come.

