Mom Discovers Husband’s Secret And Takes His Car For A Drive

Skid Marks

The spectators were shocked and scared. Some cried, seeking comfort from their loved ones and others tried to protect the closest to them from the mayhem surrounding them.

The police had been chasing a car being driven dangerously and now looked at skid marks. The only good news was that the driver hadn't hit anyone.

Becoming A Police Officer

Pexels - Kindel Media

Amanda Speer had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

She spent twenty years working towards her goal and eventually an upstanding reputation among the townsfolk. Although she had gained substantial experience, what she witnessed left her gobsmacked.

Part Of The Job

WJLA

Amanda had been in countless situations before, from dealing with people she had to arrest to helping kids cross the road.

Saturday afternoon led to a peculiar situation she had never seen before. What happened required an open mind.

Reckless Driver

Pexels - Dom J

Amanda was on patrol when she received a call at two in the afternoon. A traffic camera had spotted a dangerous driver in a truck recklessly moving across lanes on the highway, making their way to town.

The driver was driving faster than the speed limit on a road with traffic, which meant an accident waiting to happen.

Speeding Kills

Pexels - Jacoby Clarke

Many loved ones are lost due to speeding vehicles every year. Speeding is one of the leading causes of road accidents, injuries, and deaths.

Unsuspecting passengers are often caught in these collisions and have either irreversible emotional or physical damaged. Amanda was on high alert after answering the call.

Another Call

Public Domain

This wasn't the first time Amanda had to stop a speeding car, but she was still under pressure to stop the vehicle before anything horrible happened.

She answered another call as she was nearing the highway, which made her speed up even more. Her stress was amplified.

Towards The Plaza

The Mirror

She had been told that the driver had driven through the police department garage and was headed toward a pedestrian plaza.

The plaza was packed with families on a Saturday, and Amanda worried about their safety.

In A Rush

The Week UK

Amanda had her sirens screaming to clear a path as she headed to the plaza and to warn the people of the nearing danger.

Before long, Amanda had arrived and immediately got out of her cruiser to look around. She saw something that sent her racing.

Skid Marks At The Plaza

Babamail



No One Was Hurt

KSNV

The rear of a black SUV could be seen popping out of a staircase leading to the plaza, and it was a wonder how no one was injured.

It was undoubtedly the suspect, and Amanda ran towards the car. She hoped the driver was okay but would find something she wasn't expecting.

Helping Her

MarketWatch

Amanda hurried to the vehicle, seeing it was caught between the stairs. She rushed to the door, lucky to find the window rolled down.

"Ma'am," she called out after seeing that the driver, the only person in the car, was a female. "Are you okay?" She pulled the door open and helped the woman out. "Are you alright?"

Out Of The Vehicle

Pexels - Pixabay

The first thing that Amanda noticed about the woman was that her eyes were puffy with mascara smeared all over. Additionally, she reeked of alcohol.

Amanda got to work, checking if the woman was hurt. Seeing that she was alright, Amanda read her rights before arresting her. She'd soon discover why the woman was intoxicated but still driving a car.

Going To The Station

The Mainline

Amanda booked the woman in the police system before beginning her routine questions. It was then that she discovered the reason why the woman ended up at the staircase.

The 26-year-old driver drove through the plaza and onto the staircase because her vehicle's GPS had instructed her to do so. Amanda couldn't believe what she was hearing.

Her Husband

Pexels - Rosemary Ketchum

The woman maintained that she was following her car's GPS and trusted it to get her to her destination. But she'd already failed a drug test, which tainted the credibility of her story.

Digging into her background, the police discovered the woman was going through a tough time in her marriage. After a fight with her husband, she took his SUV for a drive, ending up in the staircase where Amanda found her.

Bonding Out

Pond

The police held the woman for two days, bringing her husband in for questioning. They recommended the two work on their issues before someone got hurt.

Of course, the woman left the station on bond afterward, with several charges such as driving under the influence and endangering civilians following her. It was miraculous that the incident left no one harmed, the woman included.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.