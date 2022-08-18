Police Officer Doesn’t Exit His Patrol Car, Couple Quickly Realize Why

A Somber Day

The day was filled with dark skies as the couple got ready and climbed into their car. It was a solemn day for them.

Although her eyes remained on the road ahead, her mind had been occupied while driving. Then she heard the police siren.

Happy Family

Elizabeth and Liam Presley were a married couple from Virginia who were happy together.

They had excellent jobs that allowed them to have a magnificent home. They also had their teenage daughter, Macy, whom they loved dearly. However, it would not always be like this.

Good Citizens

Elizabeth and Liam were good citizens who followed every rule and regulation in the state. Between the two, they were only guilty of getting a speeding ticket or two.

However, there was something around the corner that would be more than just a policeman, and that would leave Elizabeth sobbing.

Their Precious Daughter

The trio made up a happy family because of their strong relationships filled with love, appreciation, and respect.

The parents received an upsetting call one day with news neither wanted to hear. Their precious daughter had been in a fatal accident.

Terrible News

Elizabeth was emotional as she recalled receiving the call while at work. She said that she had stopped what she was doing and immediately rushed to the emergency room.

Macy had been severely wounded and gave in to the physical trauma. Her parents were destroyed when, after an hour of the EMTs bringing her in, they were told she was dead.

Devastated

The Presleys spent the next few days in a blur. Elizabeth states that no parent should have to see their child in a morgue.

Their daughter had so much of themselves within her. She was thoughtful, hard-working, and kind and had been taken from them while still too young.

Memorial Arrangements

Elizabeth hated life without her daughter but knew she had to make saying goodbye to her as perfect as possible.

She arranged everything with the mortuary and the memorial service to ensure that her daughter's funeral would live up to how she had been. That day, there was something she was not expecting.

Avoiding The Pain

Elizabeth's soul focus became the memorial arrangements. She got lost in the work so that she could try and block out the pain of losing their only child.

The memorial venue was filled with everyone who had known Macy, along with her favorite flowers. All the planning had come together, but Liam and his wife would be late.

The Day Of

Police Behind Her

Elizabeth recalled how she had been paying attention to her driving but that her mind was filled with other things too. That meant she drove faster than the speed limit for nearly ten minutes.

The police cruiser was behind her; she knew she had to stop but could never have guessed what the police officer was to do next.

Deep Breaths

Elizabeth pressed on the brake pedal gently, bringing the car to a halt. She took a deep breath, trying to hold back the tears threatening to break through her lashes. She'd been strong throughout the week, distracting herself with all the preparations.

But now that everything was set, she couldn't help but feel that overwhelming pain creep up on her. She took another deep breath, realizing that although the police cruiser had stopped, the officer was nowhere to be seen.

Where Is He?

"Where is he?" Elizabeth asked in a broken voice. She was ready to receive her speeding ticket so she could grieve in peace.

She was about to speak when Liam pointed at the rearview mirror with a raised brow. The officer had bent his head over his palms as if in prayer. Was everything alright?

He Comes For Them

Elizabeth was about to ask her husband to see if the officer was alright when a hand tapped against her door. She rolled her window down, seeing it was the officer.

He informed the couple that they were driving over the speed limit, to which Elizabeth apologized, admitting that her mind wasn't on the road as they had just lost their daughter, and they were driving to her memorial. The tears she'd been holding back finally burst through, and she choked back a sob as she continued talking.

He Listens

The officer listened intently. Elizabeth expected him to hand them a speeding ticket right away, but instead, he asked something that would make her tears double.

"Ma'am, do you mind if I pray with you?" the officer asked, and the couple quickly nodded. The man's spiritual words would be a needed balm to their day.

His Prayer

The officer began by thanking God for keeping Elizabeth and Liam safe on the road. He prayed for Macy, asking that she rests in peace. Afterward, he let the couple go, offering condolences instead of writing them a ticket. In the middle of the prayer, Elizabeth found herself holding onto the man's hand tightly as her tears flowed freely. "It just touched me so much," she said. "In a day full of sadness, at least we had something to get us through the pain."

