Mother Sends a Selfie From Her Daughter’s Dorm Room and Soon Regrets Ever Visiting

Deanna Pilling was forced to do one of the hardest things she’d ever done in her life—let her daughter McKenna go. It wasn’t easy, but she knew it was time for her little girl to leave her home in New York City so she could go to college at Utah State University. But then Deanna did something unexpected that rocked both of their worlds. When McKenna got the text from her mother that she was at her campus, she was shocked because her mom gave her no prior warning that she was visiting. It shocked her even more when the next text she got from her mother was a selfie that simply said, "Look where I am!"

It Was Time to Leave the Nest Instagram / @larsen.mckenna McKenna Pilling knew it was time to leave her proverbial nest in New York City and with that, leave her parents behind. It was a bittersweet moment because she was going to miss them, but she was looking forward to attending Utah State University. Her mom, Deanna, however, wanted to preserve the mother-daughter bond at all cost. Could she do it?

They Weren’t Blood Related Twitter / @kennapilling Both mother and daughter laughed alike, they walked alike, at times they even talked alike. But McKenna told Chasing News that Deanna was in fact her adopted mother. And yet, genetics didn’t matter because they were as close as two people could be. Then McKenna left to study occupational therapy at Utah State University. Despite the distance, she made sure to call her mom all the time. And as McKenna’s freshman year was almost over, Deanna decided to do something special to honor this achievement.

Her Mom Was Her Role Model Twitter / @kennapilling The mother-daughter duo had been close as can be since McKenna's childhood and the daughter always looked up to her mother as a strong and caring role model. But as McKenna got older, she realized that her mother wasn't perfect, in fact, she was kind of a ditz. And sometimes her absent-mindedness got them both into some tricky situations.

She Excelled In School Twitter / @kennapilling When McKenna graduated from high school, she was ecstatic to start her adult life on the right foot. She had already applied to and gotten into the college of her dreams, Utah State University, but she had no idea that while she was there during her first semester she would be hounded with calls from global news organizations with questions about her mother!

Her Family Was Tight-Knit Twitter / @kennapilling McKenna's family had always been tight knit, and McKenna herself was an outgoing girl who never felt odd in a crowd, so she wasn't afraid at all to start a new chapter of her life. And it was good that she got so quickly acquainted with her classmates, because she would soon have to fill them in on a few things about her family.

She Really Missed Her Mom Twitter / @kennapilling During McKenna's first semester, she didn't see her parents often, which was a real change for her. She was used to seeing them every day, not just a few times a year. And while she kept up with her family via text and FaceTime, she couldn't help but really miss her mom in all of her ditzy glory.

But Her Mother Wasn't Perfect Twitter / @kennapilling Even though McKenna's mom wasn't always the brightest bulb in the shed, she was a joyful and caring person who would do anything for her daughter. So, McKenna was almost stunned that her mom didn't pack up her life and move to Utah with her, because that seemed like just the thing that she would do.

Girl Meets World Instagram / @larsen.mckenna At the beginning of the semester, McKenna felt like a small fish in a big pond and she wondered how she would make herself known to the campus during the next four years. And soon, an opportunity came up that would make her known by the whole world!

She Was Alone For The First Time In Her Life Instagram / @larsen.mckenna As McKenna got acquainted with her new routine, she made new friends, decorated her dorm room and studied harder than she ever had in her life. The change of routine nearly made her a new person, and her parents realized that she was quickly becoming a full fledged adult before their very eyes.

Her Priorities Became Clear Instagram / @larsen.mckenna McKenna never lost sight of what was really important to her in life, though. She also realized how important her faith was in her life while she was in college, besides realizing just how much she loved her family, who she desperately wanted to see again in person very soon.

She Was Feeling Seriously Homesick Twitter / @kennapilling Nearing the end of her first semester in Utah, McKenna was really starting to feel homesick. She knew that she would be reunited with her family soon enough, but she couldn't help but wish that her mom was with her to help with the stress of finals and packing up her dorm.

Her Mom Had a Surprise in Store Twitter / @kennapilling What McKenna didn't know was that her mom was planning something special for her daughter without her knowledge. She knew her daughter better than anyone else in the world, so she knew that she would probably be feeling a little lonely during the most stressful part of the academic year.

McKenna Had a Lot to Do Instagram / @larsen.mckenna McKenna had a lot on her plate, like taking her final exams and packing up her dorm room. So, after a tough exam, she went back to her room. The thought of visiting her family on the east coast was always on her mind. But she had no idea that her mom was planning a little surprise for her.

She Flew to See Her Daughter Instagram / @larsen.mckenna Deanna missed her daughter very much. She also knew how stressed out she was with finals. But McKenna was coming home in a couple of days. Sadly, it was just a short pit stop before going on a trip over the summer. So, Deanna decided to surprise her by flying to Salt Lake City, Utah. Once she was on campus, she spearheaded for the dorm building, not realizing what awaited her.

Her Dorm Room Was Boxed Up Instagram / @larsen.mckenna Deanna was roaming around the halls looking for her daughter’s dorm room. Along the way she said hi to some of the students before walking into what she assumed was her daughter’s dorm room. She pushed the unlocked door open and noticed that there was nothing but boxes. The decorations on the wall were gone, and McKenna was nowhere in sight.

She Just Loitered Around the Room Twitter / @kennapilling Her daughter had no prior knowledge that she was coming for a visit, so her mother wasn’t sure when she’d be back in her room. To that end, Deanna decided to let her instincts as an interior decorator kick in and inspect the room. But then she got bored and decided to do something interesting in her daughter’s bed.

She Sent Her Daughter a Dorm Room Selfie Twitter / @kennapilling “Instead of standing there and waiting, I thought, ‘Oh what a comfortable bed. I’ll lay on it and wait for her.’ Every dorm room looked exactly the same. In my mind, I was perfectly confident this was her bed,” Deanna explained to the TODAY show. She got into bed and took a selfie before sending it to McKenna with the caption: “Look where I am!” But would her daughter be happy to see her?

She Sent Her a Second Text Unsplash Deanna sent a second text to her daughter asking, “Where are you?” And McKenna replied right away, but it certainly wasn’t the response Deanna had been expecting. In fact, her daughter’s response indicated that she was terrified.

Her Daughter Made Her Leap Out of Bed Twitter / @kennapilling Deanna was stunned by her daughter’s response. McKenna later shared, “I was just confused at first and then I immediately figured out what had happened.” She immediately texted back to her mom, “Where’s that?? I’m in my dorm.” Shortly after reading her daughter’s text, Deanna jumped out of bed.

Mom Was in the Wrong Bed Twitter / @kennapilling McKenna immediately wrote: “Please tell me you’re not in someone else’s dorm.” She later explained in an interviewer that: “I was in a panic of where she was. I was scared of whose room that was. I didn’t want her to embarrass me.” Deanna then texted McKenna back and said: “I am in the wrong dorm omg.” But whose room had she gone into?

McKenna Was in Her Room Instagram / @larsen.mckenna McKenna had been in bed in her own dorm room when she got the text, so she immediately knew that her mom had failed big time. But now that the mix up had been cleared up, the women walked out to find each other. McKenna later shared: “I just could not stop laughing at her.” She also took screencaps of the conversation and uploaded it on social media.

Deanna Was “Absent-Minded” YouTube / ABC News McKenna described her mom as “kind of a dorky mom,” while Deanna compared herself to “The Absent-Minded Professor.” She then clarified, “I’m a little bit like that, with a big heart. I get myself into weird situations sometimes, unknowingly.”

She Was Used to Messing Up YouTube / Chasing News Slip ups like this one where she ends up humiliating her kids were a recurring theme in Deanna’s life. But she never imagined that one of these goof ups would gain so much attention on social media. And then, the story gained even more traction.

Morning Shows Wanted to Interview Them ABC Several morning shows like “CBS News,” “Good Morning America” and the “TODAY” show contacted McKenna to arrange an interview with her and her mother. And with all the attention the tweet had garnered, it’s no surprise that it eventually caught the attention of someone else who was inadvertently involved.

The Owner of the Bed Became Aware of the Intrusion Unsplash Deanna had obviously laid down in the wrong bed, so it was only a matter of time before the owner of that bed eventually recognized that it was her room McKenna’s mom had accidentally stumbled into. Fortunately, it was someone she already knew.

Her Friend Was a Good Sport YouTube / Chasing News The student was named Laura, and she was a friend. McKenna got the opportunity to send her a message while she was on-air on “Good Morning America.” Surprisingly, the young woman was unaware of what happened until the story went viral. Thankfully, Laura found the whole thing funny. But there was one regret Deanna had about the whole situation.

Deanna Didn’t Like Her Selfie Instagram / @larsen.mckenna Deanna wasn’t on social media until this whole incident. Now she’s on Facebook and Instagram, but she never really thought much about the way she looked while taking a rare selfie. But since the post went viral, she regretted not taking a better photo.

Mom Was Used to Being the Brunt of Jokes Unsplash Deanna was later quoted saying: “When your kids get older, you’re the brunt of their jokes and it’s fine and it’s fun,” adding, “I adore my kids so it’s all good.” Then, Chasing News visited McKenna at her Morningside Heights apartment in uptown Manhattan and asked her what she recommends do to take the perfect selfie.

She Was Proud of Her Daughter's Maturity Facebook / McKenna Larsen Even though her selfie skills weren't on par with her daughter, Deanna was happy that the reason she was getting so much attention was her relationship with her daughter. More than anything, Deanna was so proud of how far her daughter had gotten in life, and McKenna was about to do more things that would make her mother proud.

McKenna Went to Romania to Do Charity Work Facebook / McKenna Larsen As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, McKenna had planned to do some charity work in Romania along with her friend Maddy. They made it to Lasi, which borders Moldova and Romania, to offer their assistant at a children’s orphanage called St. Andrei’s. But would Deanna be tempted to surprise her daughter once again?

She Worked Alongside Her Closest Friends Instagram / McKenna Larsen While in Romania, McKenna worked with some of her closest friends during a summer that she described as "life changing." She spent most of the summer caring for young babies in the orphanage and she recalled that she would miss "their adorable smiles, giggles, and cuddles every morning more than anything. I never thought saying goodbye would be so hard."

Her Mom Stayed Home This Time Facebook / McKenna Larsen And although McKenna's mom didn't do any more spur of the moment trips to surprise her daughter, McKenna always felt the love of her family while she was traveling. And as things were changing quickly in her life, this connection was monumental.

McKenna Had a Lot of New Developments Unsplash As much as she missed her daughter, Deanna was happy her daughter was doing something good while in Romania before heading back to Utah State University. But school wasn’t the only good thing to happen to McKenna. Not only was she a coach for a special needs cheerleading squad, but she had a new boyfriend named Jordan.

She Met Someone Special Instagram / McKenna Larsen McKenna and Jordan got together in 2016, and they shared a passion for one thing: traveling. The photos they take together all over the world got a lot of love on McKenna's Instagram page, but did the couple share their faith as well?

She Devoted Herself to Her Faith Instagram / McKenna Larsen McKenna has been open about how involved she is in her church for years, and everyone in her life knows and loves this about her. She's never one to take a shortcut because it would be easier, and she always goes the extra mile for things that she's passionate about. But would this hurt her new relationship?

She Became a Missionary Facebook / McKenna Larsen In October 2016, McKenna received a letter from the Latter Day Saints. She was identified as Sister Pilling and it asked her to become a missionary in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eagerly, McKenna revealed the news on social media. But this wasn’t the only amazing thing to happen to her.

She Got Married Instagram / @larsen.mckenna On December 28, 2018, McKenna ditched her family name Pilling and became Mrs. McKenna Larsen. That’s right! She got engaged to her boyfriend Jordan two years after getting her first mission from the church. The two got married and her mom couldn’t have been happier.

She Went Through Many Milestones Instagram / McKenna Larsen During all of this time, McKenna grew up before her family's eyes! At 22, she was already celebrating her first anniversary with her husband and finishing up her degree at school. But, what does she think the future holds, and is her mom still supportive of her actions?