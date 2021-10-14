These People Experienced Once in a Lifetime Perfect Fits

They say that there's no such thing as "perfection," but these images prove otherwise. There are lots of things in this world that are a perfect fit for something else. Some jobs are perfect for certain people's personalities. An actor can be a perfect fit for a TV show or film, too. But sometimes a perfect fit can happen when two elements or objects fit together so well, they're pretty much aligned to perfection. And it's oh so satisfying. Here's a satisfying collection of totally unrelated objects that perfectly nestle next to or inside each other.

The Bowl Cut Matches the Photo Frame Reddit/peturthor17 A bowl cut or a mushroom cut is a simple type of haircut where the front is cut with a straight fringe and the rest of the hair is a bit longer. As a result, someone like the person in this photo ends up with a hairdo that sort of looks like a mushroom. And best of all, this style is seriously timeless. But for mysteriously cosmic reasons, this kids' haircut perfectly matches this oval photo frame.

These Board Games Fit Perfectly Reddit/GuineaFowlItch Someone told this Redditor that all these board games would fit perfectly inside this wooden cabinet's shelves and they weren't kidding. All the board games fit to perfection and they fill up every inch of space. There's just something so appealing about how this collection of board games is set up that it almost makes you want to throw away your PlayStation and phone. ALMOST. It's safe to say that this family will always have a backup plan for what to do if the power ever goes out.

The Wedding Ring and Cigar Cutter Reddit/sdracerr1 The owner of this cigar cutter was stumped for 3 weeks because they had lost their wedding ring. This Redditor explained that they looked in the usual spots like the kitchen and bathroom sink as well as between the couch cushions and in their car but the ring had mysteriously vanished. Then, as they reached for their cigar cutter, they noticed that their wedding ring was perfectly stuck in the groove where they stuck their finger in.

The Perfectly Aligned Moving Truck Reddit/Mr_PoodlePants This person must have been a whiz at playing Tetris because all the items in the back of this moving truck are aligned perfectly. They have two couches, a couple of boxes, some duffle bags and seat cushions and there's still plenty of space to add more. But it's a good thing that this perfect alignment didn't cause all of their items to disappear like the line blocks in the game or that would have been a major problem.

The Architectural Wafer Reddit/narr___________eph A wafer is generally a crisp, sweet cookie that's thin, flat and light. While some people prefer to eat them on their own, wafers can also be used for decorations on cakes or ice cream. Some even have tasty vanilla, strawberry or chocolate filling sandwiched between two wafers. But the wafer design isn't limited to cookies, which is something this person discovered when they saw the building in the photo. In a beautiful turn of events, their wafer aligned well with the structure in the distance, and our OCD brains couldn't be happier. Ahhh!

This Sectional Couch Was the Right Fit Reddit/drums2191 Unlike conventional sofas, sectional couches contain various independent pieces that can be arranged in different positions to create one type of seating. And the exact composition of a sectional couch varies by design, but one thing you have to always do is make sure that it fits in your living room. Unfortunately, this person was afraid their sectional couch wouldn't, but then they set it all up and it aligned perfectly.

They Caught the Sun Reddit/SMELLY__SOCKS Trying to catch the sun is like trying to catch a falling star. It's virtually impossible... or is it? This crane was either intentionally or accidentally aligned with the setting sun on the horizon. So it looks like the crane captured the sun, but of course that's impossible because the sun's so freaking hot that it would have melted the metal crane in seconds. But it's still a perfectly aligned camera shot.

The Perfect Cheese Slice Reddit/mbosman29 This slice of Belgian Passendale is a soft and flavorful type of Abbey cheese that oddly enough happens to be the exact match in shape to the bread slice under it. Although not everyone has an issue with this, some folks don't like it when a slice of bread sticks out because they feel tempted to munch on the outside first. This is totally okay to do when you're at home, but you might get odd glances from people if you do this at a restaurant.

The Perfectly Aligned Tires Reddit/kosovarboy This truck driver didn't waste any space when it came down to stacking these tires. They are so perfectly aligned that they almost look like giant ropes crocheted to form this giant pattern. Whoever did this must be a major Tetris aficionado, and we really respect that! But we'd hate to be the one that would have to unload all these tires because it's quite obvious that it's almost as difficult to take out as it was to stack.

Wrapping Paper Aligned Perfectly Reddit/SFinTX Wrapping a present can be a major pain in the backside. First you have to unroll the wrapping paper face-down, and place the gift on top. If the gift is a rectangle, you can align the longer sides of the box to so that they're parallel to the end of the roll. Then you fold the end of the paper up and over the gift until it's completely wrapped. But even then, the odds of getting the design on the wrapping paper to align this perfect is like 100 to 1.

The IKEA Shelves and Speaker Fit Perfectly Reddit/Lukks22 The way those IKEA shelves were installed on that wall is flawless. It’s obvious the person who did this took their time making sure everything was symmetrical. But the one thing that was accidentally perfect was the way that speaker fit on top of the gray box in the center between the yellow and the dark blue box. It’s too bad that the cable hanging in front of the yellow shelf on the left hand side makes everything look so uneven.

The Canon Printer Fit Perfectly in This Desk Reddit/thugs___bunny This person had quite a messy desk, but they eventually got around to decluttering it and what they found was astonishing. It turns out that they now had just enough space to fit their Canon printer in the cubby underneath. But it looks like a tight fit so hopefully they are able to extend the paper feed support part so that it prints correctly and check that the vents aren’t covered or it might catch on fire.

This Package Inside the P.O. Box Reddit/islandmechanic A P.O. Box or post office box is an addressable lockable box located inside the post office that people can visit to retrieve their mail. But this person was very surprised to find that a package had managed to fit so perfectly inside their post office box. Unfortunately, it fit a little too well and got pushed all the way to the far back. So, this person probably had a hard time getting their package out. Hopefully they had long arms.

This Truck and Its Wide Load Reddit/HellsJuggernaut The driver knew that the front of his truck would be able to get across this bridge in Australia but they weren’t so sure about the wide load they were carrying. Luckily, it was attached to a lowboy trailer which had adjustable suspension. This made it easier for the driver to make the necessary adjustment to get across. But admittedly, it was a very tight fit and it could have just as easily caused the wide load to scratch the roof of this bridge or rip it off from the truck entirely.

The Perfectly Organized Godiva Chocolates Reddit/artogahr This person was arranging her Godiva Chocolates in her drawer when she realized that she had arranged them all in a perfect single layer. Most people are able to stack their chocolates fairly well, but it rarely looks as perfectly organized as this shelf. Perhaps the chocolate gods smiled upon her that day. But it must have been really difficult to ruin this perfection by taking a chocolate and eating it.

This Human is a Perfect Fit Reddit/Muzrub This guy discovered that he fit perfectly under these hospital stairs because he’s so tall. And that perfect fit also matches how well his clothes fit him, too. But he should probably get out from under there because there’s a superstition that passing under a staircase is a bad omen. This belief reportedly dates back to the time of the ancient Egyptians who believed that passing under the stairs disrupted the sacred triangle shape created between a stair and the wall. Triangles were considered sacred to them, which is why it was a bad omen.

"The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" Collection Reddit/beccylover123 “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Blu-ray DVD box collections fit perfectly on this shelf. But overall, most of the DVDs and Blu-rays on the shelves are nice and neat except for the final shelf on the lower right-hand side. But to get those extremely long “The Lord of the Rings” or “The Hobbit” DVDs, the person is going to have to use a suction cup. Otherwise, they risk damaging the beautiful box that they are in if they squeeze too hard while trying to get it out.

The Tea Matches the Cup’s Color Perfectly Reddit/XD_Devils Notice how perfectly the color of the tea matches the color of the cup? But has anyone ever heard of pink tea before? Well actually there are some teas that do change color. For example, Rooibos tea is red, but will turn pink if you add some milk to it to cool it down. Another type of tea that can turn pink is Kashmiri Chai, which if why it’s often just called Pink Tea.

Those Perfectly Aligned Knives Reddit/Jaredkmcarthur Those Longhorn Steakhouse knives fit so well inside this shelf organizer tray that made their hearts expand with love for life. But they might be rushing to the emergency room if they’re not careful because getting those knives out is tough. There’s no space to grab on to one of the handles, so anyone looking to grab a knife will have to grab it by the blade very, very carefully to avoid cutting their fingers off.

This Shower Mat Fits Perfectly Under the Door Reddit/stanp123 Most people use doormats to take dirt and moisture from shoes and hold it so that people don’t drag all that mess inside the house. They’re also used for aesthetic purposes to accentuate the look of an entrance. But shower mats are also used to keep someone from slipping when they get out of the shower. And yet, this person discovered another purpose for their shower mat. It actually fit perfectly under the door to keep the cold air from coming into the house.

The Perfect Parking Spot Reddit/torreyn This parking spot is located between two buildings in a hutong or narrow street or alley commonly found in northern Chinese cities like Beijing. Hutongs serve as alleys formed by lines of courtyard residences. And the owner of slender vehicles like this one find it easy to park inside one of these hutongs. But they have to get out using the back door because the alley is too narrow to allow drivers or passengers to open their side doors.

The Almost Perfect Drawer Full of Nespresso Reddit/hagaibraun Those Nespresso boxes all fit perfectly inside that drawer. The only thing that’s not so perfect is the fact that not all of the boxes have the same design, particularly the next to last box that has a bluish-green color with gold while the other boxes are mostly black. The boxes are also so tightly packed that it must make retrieving one of them extremely difficult unless you rip the tabs on the corner or use a hook to get one out.

The Cupboard Fit Just Right Reddit/Sriol It’s pretty ironic that they have so much disorganized stuff on the carpeted floor given that they just set up this cupboard that fits just right in the corner next to the door. Maybe they’ll get to stuffing all those miscellaneous items inside those shelves. But they should probably watch their step when they open that door to enter the other room because that cupboard is so close to the entryway that they might accidentally stub their toe with the furniture.

A Stack of Wood Pellets Reddit/DavidMaybury Wood pellets are biofuel made from compressed wood fibers, but in layman’s terms, they’re recycled wood waste from the milling of lumber or compacted sawdust. And that’s exactly what are in these perfectly stacked bags in this cubby. So, it looks like this person was stocking up for the season to use these pellets in lieu of charcoal, oil and gas or firewood. Then again, they might have needed it for other purposes such as animal bedding for their horses.

Two Boxes of Cereal Inside a Shopping Bag Reddit/HeySquirrelFriends Most shoppers aren’t as neat as this person. They generally sit their bags in their shopping cart and jam all of their food items into their reusable shopping bag before they leave the supermarket. But this person was pleasantly surprised to learn that their two boxes of whole grain cereal fit perfectly inside their shopping bag. It’s not exactly a huge victory, but when life throws something good your way, you have to appreciate it.

The Perfectly-Fitted Suitcase Reddit/MarsRoadster There are a lot of places that a guest can choose to stick their suitcase in when they arrive at their airbnb, but generally, they stick it in the closet. However, this guest found an even better place to put their suitcase. It turns out that it fits perfectly right under the safe between the wall and the bed. But most travelers will tell you that this is a bad idea because bed bugs can easily jump over to the suitcase and breed inside the clothes.

This Car Has a French Fry Cubby Reddit/theservman This guy had one nice thing to say about his ex-wife, which was that her car has a cubby in the center console that doubles as a French-fry cubby. And while the empty cubby certainly wasn’t intended for this purpose, it could most definitely be used to hold condiments like ketchup or barbecue sauce to dip those delicious crispy fries into before sticking them into the French-fry cubby in their face.

This Cookie Jar Full of Sandwich Cookies Reddit/zuriel2089 The person who owns these cookies had two reasons to smile. First of all, they were happy because they were finally putting the cookie jar that once belonged to their beloved grandmother to use. The other reason was that the vanilla sandwich cookies all fit perfectly into five pillars. But given how delicious those vanilla sandwich cookies are, it’s obvious that the cookie population started to dwindle in no time, making the pillars less even.

The Pancake Fits Perfectly Into the Plate Reddit/tomve Everything about the way this breakfast was set up screams OCD, not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s perfect from the way the glass of orange juice and fork and knife are placed next to the pancake that fits so perfectly into the plate. Unfortunately, it’s not going to look quite so perfect when the person starts tearing into that pancake with their knife and fork. Luckily, they took a photo for posterity.

This End Table Opens Perfectly Reddit/BenchMarcNanada Most folks would cringe at the idea of having this small cabinet/end table so close to that wall heater. But it’s almost like this furniture was destined to fit in this spot because the drawer opens and closes without banging into the heater. But hopefully, nothing small falls between the cabinet and the wall or that feeling of perfection will be totally wrecked.

This Scrubbing Brush Fits Under This Metal Shelf Reddit/Love_Me_Some_Pie You know it’s going to be a great day when you discover that your scrubbing brush fits under a metal shelf. Nobody knows why humans find things that fit perfectly into other things so satisfying but when two objects that don’t generally go together fit, they provide people with a sense of joy. Perhaps it’s because humans know how much it hurts when they don’t fit in with other groups, so finding a perfect fit is mentally symbolic.

Chopping Board Matched This Square Pizza Reddit/dunn524 There are a variety of types of pizza. There’s Neapolitan pizza, Chicago pizza, New York-style pizza, Sicilian, Greek, California... the list goes on and on. But one thing that’s common knowledge is that they are generally round, but they can also be square-shaped as seen in this picture. But what are the odds of a square-shaped pizza being the same size and dimensions of a chopping board? Not likely! But this pizza and this chopping board seem to have been made for each other.

The Xbox One S Controller Fits Into This Case Flawlessly Reddit/johnsbrother07 This Beats Solo Hard Travel Case also holds the Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones, which is arguably one of the best pair of headphones that anyone can own. The case was designed to keep the headphones and safe and also has a soft interior to keep the headphones safe from scratches. But this person discovered that the case had another practically use. It turns out that their Xbox One S Controller fit perfectly inside the case, too.

The Stroopwafel that Fit Perfectly Atop this Coffee Cup Reddit/CjJcPro A stroopwafel is a wafer waffle made from thin layers of baked dough and put together by caramel filling. It’s generally eaten like a cookie, but this coffee drinker noticed that their stroopwafel fit perfectly on top of their paper coffee cup. But if it had been any smaller, it would have sunk into the cup and if it had been any bigger then the steam from the coffee wouldn’t have warmed the stroopwafel evenly.

This Perfect Fit Is Not Fun at All Reddit/65165 They set up a slide inside this outdoor alcove on the playground. But whoever did it wasn’t thinking because it’s impossible for a child to climb up those steps since they’re so close to the wall. But if by some miracle a kid could climb to the top, they would slide right into the wall. Luckily, the slide doesn’t seem to be secured in concrete, so a grownup could probably pull the slide out so the kids can play.

Black Cubby in the Alcove Reddit/AmiableSandCat This black cubby fits perfectly inside this alcove and the green wall in the background accentuates the color of the furniture too. The only thing that would make this even more perfect is if they could buy themselves a model of the exact same cubby to stack on top and fill up this wall. But that doesn’t seem likely since they have the internet router mounted on the side of the wall.

12 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches Reddit/us-of-drain This may be the most mouthwatering image of perfection on this list. Who knew that 12 packs of mint chip ice cream sandwiches could fit so perfectly on this mini-fridge's door? Unfortunately, it’s not going to stay like this forever, especially if there’s more than one person living in this house. Also, they might want to eat them sooner rather than later or store them deeper in the freezer because freezer doors aren’t as chilly and no one wants to eat a mushy ice cream sandwich.

This Cabinet’s Totally Ringing Reddit/anonymousmouse2 This person reached out to grab the cabinet handle to open the door but their ring slid off their finger and got stuck on the handle, which is probably the best outcome. It could have slipped off right after and fallen under the cabinet where it would have been difficult to reach. But if the ring can slip off their finger that easily, then it’s probably time to get that sucker resized.

The Unusually Perfect Parking Illusion Reddit/ArmadilloDays At first glance, it looks like this car drove across a narrow ledge and parked there. But who would drive along a ledge like this? Actually, they didn’t. This photo is not what you think. You have to tilt your head to realize that the vehicle, like the photo, is on its side. Somehow the car managed to fall and fit perfectly between this extremely narrow canal. The reflective surface is actually water.

The Perfectly Nightmarish Fit Reddit/torreyn Canada Post is to Canada what the US Postal Service is to the United States, and while they strive to provide excellent service, they really messed things up here. Oh, it might not look like it because that Vitamix box fit perfectly inside that mailbox. But be grateful that you don’t have to be the person that has to remove the box. Unfortunately, this person had to and was finding it tough to find enough space to stick their hand inside to pull the cardboard box out.

This Omelette Du Fromage Reddit/Ectoplasmorphe This omelette du fromage is basically a regular omelette that’s very easy to make. All you have to do is beat a couple of eggs in a bowl and add some salt and pepper. Then you heat olive oil in a pan and pour the eggs in and spread the eggs evenly in the pan until it’s nice and cooked. But this person discovered something quite unexpected when they transferred their omelette onto their plate. It turns out that it fit perfectly. It also looks like a giant egg yolk surrounded by egg white.

The Can Top in the Sink’s Drain Reddit/pgePark This person had managed to take the can of beans’ top off using a can opener, which can be a major pain to do sometimes, especially if you suffer from arthritis. But they did it. Unfortunately, the top fell in the sink when they tipped the can over the sink to drain the excess water. And it didn’t just land anywhere. It landed inside the sink’s drain hole which made it impossible to take out. They couldn’t even wedge it out with a butter knife. But admittedly, it did fit perfectly.

The Weekends in February are Flawless Reddit/Arshdsj Some of the reasons people look forward to weekends is that they can unplug and think about future plans or recharge so that they can start the new week. Others use this time to exercise, travel or spend quality time with their family and friends. But those aren’t the reasons why weekends are so flawless on this calendar. It’s because they align perfectly in two columns, which probably made looking forward to the weekend even more visually appealing.

This Adorable Subway Rider Reddit/_brodre This subway rider is so cute for sitting comfortably across two seats and she fits! It’s almost like this space was designed just for her. Even the way she’s wearing her mask is downright perfect. But the problem with being this comfortable on a subway train is that you can fall asleep quick and easy, especially when you’re wearing sunglasses like she is. Hopefully, this dear lady didn’t miss her stop and end up on the other side of town.

This Wii Was Made for This TV Stand Reddit/stuffandahalf This gamer doesn’t need to buy a stand for their Nintendo Wii because it fits surprisingly well with this metal cabinet. Another surprising checkmark in the plus column is the fact that the color of the game console and the stand are the same. So, if it weren’t for the letters on the Wii and the game slot, guests would assume it’s a part of the furniture. But the owner should probably take it out of here because the Wii will definitely overheat when it’s in use.

The Perfect Post Reddit/LordPiki The post on its own is flawless. Alright, so maybe it has a couple of stains on the top and on the sides. But what makes this post so perfect is the fact that it aligns perfectly with its shadow on the sidewalk. Unfortunately, it only remained a perfect fit for a couple of moments. Then the sun moved and completely wrecked the illusion of the perfect post. And the shadow’s angle will only occur for a couple of more days before the Earth moves and the sun’s angle completely changes.

This Toilet Paper Drawer Reddit/kmo11 Toilet paper isn’t generally considered visually pleasing but this is definitely the exception because all the toilet paper rolls fit so perfectly in this drawer. It turns out that the homeowner’s 5-year-old took care of refilling the drawer for their parents. Unfortunately, there was one unforeseen consequence. The grownups thought that the organization was so flawless that they didn’t want to take a roll out even though they needed one.

The Furniture in this Moving Truck is Beyond Perfection Reddit/click_here_free_ipod They say that furniture should be the last thing to go inside a moving truck so that the movers or homeowners are able to unload these first into the new home or apartment. But whoever stacked these pieces of furniture did a very good job using up all the space in the back. Now the homeowner will have more than enough room to add all of their other miscellaneous items like bicycles, garden items, lamps, and boxes full of clothing.

Wooden Cabinet Fits Well Reddit/LukeNukem6 Long before this alcove became the new home of this Diego Sideboard cabinet, the homeowners had planned to turn the area into a bookshelf. But they kept stalling and the project was never carried out. But they wanted to do something with the space, so they went furniture shopping and found this cabinet that fit just right in this alcove. Ironically, they weren’t really sure that it would fit until they tested it out.