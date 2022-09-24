Man Gets Offered Thousands After Finding Rare Creature

A Weird Fish

He needed to keep it alive, so he put his catch in a water-filled basin. It may have been best to return it to the ocean, but he knew that his family's reaction to the weird fish their dad had brought home would be worth it.

Once he was ready, he started his boat to begin the journey home. He had no idea what he had gotten his hands on.

Discoveries

There is so much out there in our beautiful world to unearth. Our oceans fascinate us the most, touching all seven continents we call home.

Only having seen twenty percent of it, the depths of our oceans still have so much to be explored. What we have found within that small percentage has left many mystified.

Worth The Risk?

The water bodies that have been found can only be described as majestic, but there is something that has led to people risking their lives. This creature, if caught, is worth millions.

One such man had no idea what he had gotten his hands on until the authorities knocked on his door one day. But it would be too late by then.

A Simple Fisherman

A simple fisherman off the coast of Morocco, Muhammad Sahid Ali didn't have much to his name. He was only recognized for fishing.

He had been fishing for longer than a year but hadn't developed the best skills. He depended on what he did to earn an income, but he didn't make much. But it wouldn't be like that forever.

Provider

Ali worked at a toothpaste factory before becoming a fisherman. He turned to fishing after automated systems took over his job.

Ali had to provide for his family and could only think of diving into the ocean to catch fish. Everyone needed to eat, and he knew he would be paid for whatever he caught.

A Troubling Week

Ali had been finding that week tough. He hadn't been able to scrounge enough funds for the kids' school fees, and his family had already gone a day without food.

Ali started his days early, so he had more time to fish. But he had no way of telling that he would catch something that day that would change their lives forever.

A Bountiful Catch

Ali had already made a decent catch during the morning hours and was relieved to know his family would eat well that day.

He was emptying his catch into the boat when he noticed something strange. He wasn't entirely sure about what he was looking at, but he took a cautious step back.

An Odd Shape

He could make out a sausage shape the length of his forearm. It reminded him of the hotdogs his sons enjoyed from the market, but this seemed much larger.

The creature had a pink tint, and its entire body was covered in spike-like protrusions. Ali approached the helpless animal, trying to figure out what it was.

Keeping It Alive

Showing His Family

Ali showed the creature to his wife, who jumped back, screaming. The boys laughed and were curious to see what their father had brought home. They studied the animal, and Ali smiled at them.

He felt more at ease knowing the morning's catch would fund some of the semester's tuition fees. He had no idea that the strange creature he had found would set him up for a lifetime.

A Detour

The day went on well for Ali, who, after breakfast, hurried off to sell his catch at the market. But before going there, he made a detour to the ocean to return the creature to the water.

He’d thought about selling it with the rest of his fish but seeing as to how ugly his wife found it to be, he decided against it. Since it was still alive, Ali would set it free. If only he knew what he had in his hands.

Releasing It Back Into The Ocean

He let the creature go, releasing it back into the blue ocean. The sun was burning above him as he got into his truck and drove to the market.

He had no clue that his kids and wife had told their neighbors about what he’d brought home and that the authorities were searching for him.

Using The Money

Ali sold all his fish and went straight to the bank to clear his kids’ tuition fee as planned. He also bought some provisions for the house and a gift for his wife with some of the remaining money.

But as he was returning home, he got stopped by the authorities, who asked about the creature’s whereabouts.

Not A Mere Fish

“They wanted to know if I sold it,” Ali shared. “They handed me some forms and told me what I had caught. I couldn’t believe it.”

It turns out Ali had caught a rare sea cucumber, which went for more than sixteen thousand dollars in the Asian fish market. But why were the police looking for him because of a mere water creature?

A Kilo Costs What?

Due to how valuable sea cucumbers are, they’ve become endangered as many people are searching for them. A kilo of regular sea cucumbers can cost upwards of three thousand dollars, while the rarer, more weird-looking kind like the one Ali caught is more expensive.

Since these creatures are endangered, it’s illegal to fish for them in many countries. If Ali didn’t release the one he caught back into the ocean, he’d be looking at serious jail time.

Serious Allegations

Muhammid considered all of these things, but there was something he hadn't. These were serious allegations against him. It wasn't enough that he had told them he threw it back.

The underground market for these rare creatures is so bad that even just a civilian finding one by accident raises major alarms. And Muhammid had no idea what he had done.

More Than Just Fines

It wouldn't just be fines that he would face. If Muhammid couldn't get his story straight with the authorities, he'd be hauled away to jail. Muhammid was only just getting by, selling the fish he hauled every week.

If he had to pay any fines or go to jail, he wouldn't be able to support his family anymore. There was nothing more important than his family. But would the authorities care?

Defending Himself

Muhammid wasn't entirely sure what kind of consequences he would face, but he knew that he had to defend himself if he wanted to get out of the pickle he was in. But he just had to make sure that he wasn't overstepping any boundaries.

He asked them what exactly he had to do to convince them that he was innocent of the crime. But he immediately regretted his decision to ask them when they gave him an unsettling answer.

Having To Go To Court

Muhammid immediately regretted asking when the police told him he'd have to go down to the nearest court housewhere where a judge would decide if he was innocent or not. They gave him the summons and walked off.

This made him extremely nervous. He didn't want to appear guilty in a courtroom, but he definitely wouldn't feel confident in front of a judge.

Arranging The Date

After speaking to the authorities, Muhammid arranged to go see them. He didn't see that he had any other choice in the matter. Now he just had to arrange a date to go down and see them at the nearest courthouse.

The courthouse was far away from where he lived. The nearest one to his coastal town was 20 miles away. The commute was another unnecessary expense.

Telling His Family

Muhammid had to plan his next step. He had to talk to his family about his court date since he felt dishonest about keeping anything from them. He just hoped his wife wouldn't overreact.

He sat her down and explained the situation he was in. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she worried for her husband. He told her it would be alright, but he had no idea how things would end.

Getting To Court

Now that he had reassured his wife, he had to make it to the court. He now had to make an arrangement to take a taxi into town. It would be a minor financial blow to him, but he understood that he had to do it.

Muhammid got his things together, arranged the taxi, and went to bed. He felt nervous as he fell asleep. How would things go for him?

The Next Morning

Muhammid woke up the next morning feeling just as anxious as he did the previous day. He boiled the kettle, got dressed, and made a cup of coffee and a bowl of cornflakes. He recited his defense in his head over and over again.

He managed to calm his nerves just in time. He heard a honk at his front door. The taxi had arrived, and he would soon be in front of a judge.

The Trip Into Town

Muhammid had a lot of time to think while he was in the taxi. The drive would take 30 minutes to get into town. He didn't go into the city center often. He preferred the peace and quiet the coast afforded him.

Just as his reflection came to an end, he noticed that the taxi was stopped. He was now in front of the courthouse. His time was up.

Waiting For His Turn

Muhammid was now in the busy courthouse. He wasn't used to huge crowds in his village and felt claustrophobic. He could smell sweat in the air as it rose to the ceiling. The ventilation system definitely wasn't working correctly.

Muhammid needed an escape. He ran to the bathroom nearby and washed his face with cold water. Then he heard his name being called, and his heart dropped.

In front Of The Judge

Muhammid raced out of the bathroom and followed the man who called his name into the courtroom. He walked into the large room and saw the judge sitting behind his giant desk. He was asked to sit down in front of him and get ready.

The judge asked Muhammid if he knew why he was there. He nodded his head nervously and looked down at the ground. He felt like he had never been in such deep trouble.

Getting The Truth

Suddenly, the judge smiled at Muhammid and said, "Don't look so nervous. We just want to find out what the truth is. If you're innocent, we'll find that out too."

Muhammid tried to have a better outlook on the situation. But the next hour that followed would be a long and grueling one.

Making A Defense

Over the next hour, Muhammid was grilled for questions pertaining to the sea cucumber. He had to give them a detailed account of the day he found it and had to convince them that he had thrown it back.

After everything was said and done, the judge leaned back and told Muhammid that he had made his mind up about his case. Muhammid's heart was pounding like an Olympic runner going for gold. What would the verdict be?

Innocent

The judge stared at Muhammid for what felt like hours before he slowly opened his mouth and said one word that would be a pivotal moment in his life forever. "Innocent," he said before slamming his gavel down.

Muhammid bowed his head and thanked the judge. He had just saved his family, and his career, with his verdict.

A Valuable Lesson

After Muhammid cleared everything up and managed to get home from the town, he hugged his wife and told her the good news. He knew he had learned a valuable lesson.

The next time he was fishing, he would make sure not to let his curiosity get the better of him. He was happy at his second chance to provide for his family, and he would never forget what happened.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.