The Worst-Rated Laundry Detergents of 2022

It's possible that the very cleaning supplies you use to keep your house spick and span could be causing damage to your health. Some of these commonly found laundry detergents contain toxic chemicals that, when airborne, can cause eye irritation and respiratory issues for any member of your household, not just children. You might want to check your cabinets for these laundry liquids and double check the ingredients on them twice!

All 2x Ultra Stainlifter Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

Pinterest / The Krazy Coupon Lady

There are several harmful substances found in All 2x Ultra Stainlifter liquid laundry detergent. These include cleaning agents, fabric brighteners, fragrances, dyes, stabilizers, and buffer. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) gave this brand of detergent an F rating because the ingredients are non-biodegradable. If the product gets into the ocean, it can also do some damage to aquatic life.

Original Fresh Ultra Purex Regular Detergent

Purex

Even if you read the label for the ingredients in Original Fresh Ultra Purex laundry detergent, you won’t be getting the full story. Purex doesn’t list every ingredient on the bottle and some of these include sodium polyacrylate, disodium diaminostilbene disulfonate, and more. These can cause skin irritation, allergies, and have negative effects on the nervous and respiratory systems.

Ajax 2x Ultra With Bleach Alternative

Ajax

It’s important to check the label on liquid laundry detergent, especially on Ajax 2x Ultra detergent with Bleach Alternative. It contains formaldehyde, dyes, preservatives, methanol, and a lot more harmful chemicals. These toxic ingredients can lead to asthma, cancer, and vision damage. It’s likely that this liquid detergent will get some restrictions in the near future.

Lavender & Vanilla Xtra With Softness Of Escape Softener

Xtra

Lavender and Sweet Vanilla Xtra detergent with Softness of Escape softener did not rank well with the Environmental Working Group. Ingredients such as quaternium-15, sodium borate, and fragrance pose many health issues. These range from cancer, allergies, and reproductive and respiratory failures. These harmful chemicals are also toxic for aquatic life.

Tide Plus With A Touch Of Downy

Tide

The Environmental Working Group reported that 29 of the ingredients found in Tide Plus with A Touch of Downy liquid laundry detergent are a cause for concern for both health and the environment. Tide doesn’t list most of the harmful ingredients on the label including enzymes and biodegradable surfactants. This earned them an F rating from the EWG.

2x Ultra Ivory Snow Detergent

Ivory Snow

While new parents are encouraged to use Ivory Snow’s 2x Ultra laundry detergent, they should think about other options. The Environmental Working Group gave this brand an F rating for its harmful chemicals. It contains sodium borate, which disrupts the developmental, endocrine, and reproductive processes. This detergent is also toxic for the environment.

Fragrance-Free Babyganics 3x Detergent

Babyganics

With a name like Babyganics, it should be expected that their Fragrance-Free 3x laundry detergent would be safe for babies. That is not the case. The Environmental Working Group found ingredients, such as sodium borate and methylisothiazolinone, in this detergent that cause skin irritation, allergies, and respiratory problems. Parents should consider a better detergent for their babies.

Era 2x Ultra With Oxi Booster

Era

If you use Era 2x Ultra liquid laundry detergent with Oxi Booster, then you may need to pick a different detergent. Some of its detrimental ingredients include sodium borate, ethanolamine, biodegradable surfactants, and enzymes. These can lead to respiratory and reproductive issues, cancer, and more. The Environmental Working Group gave it a failing score.

Ajax 2x Ultra HE Original Detergent

Ajax

Toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, synthetic colors, fragrances, methanol, and preservatives can be found inside Ajax 2x Ultra HE Original liquid laundry detergent. According to the Environmental Working Group, these toxins can cause cancer and damage organs. While this product is affordable, it can also be destructive to the environment.

Dynamo 2x Ultra Free & Clear Detergent

Dynamo

There are numerous toxic chemicals inside the Dynamo 2x Ultra Free & Clear liquid laundry detergent. These range from formaldehyde, synthetic fragrances and colors, and more. All of these chemicals can cause organ failure and cancer. Unfortunately, the detergent bottle doesn’t list all of the harmful ingredients on their label.

Dreft Liquid Detergent

Dreft

Most of the ingredients in Dreft liquid laundry detergent are not disclosed on the label. The Environmental Working Group found toxins such as sodium borate, fragrance, enzymes, and more. These can cause organ failure, cancer, irritation, allergies, and respiratory issues. Since this product is advertised for newborns, parents should try and find a healthier alternative.

Tide Plus With Bleach Alternative

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

While Tide is one of the most popular brands of liquid laundry detergent, they may not be the safest. Tide Plus with Bleach Alternative contains toxic ingredients including sodium borate, ethanolamine, and fragrance. Once these chemicals become airborne, they can cause allergies, asthma, organ failure, and cancer. It’s important to note that not all Tide products are harmful.

Wisk High-Efficiency Detergent

Wisk

According to the Environmental Working Group, Wisk High-Efficiency liquid laundry detergent received an F rating. This is because they were vague and unspecific with listing the ingredients on their label. They were trying to not disclose the fact they were using chemicals such as polymers, fragrances, dyes, and nonionic surfactants.

Fab Ultra Spring Magic Detergent

Fab

One of the worst products for the environment is Fab Ultra Spring Magic liquid laundry detergent. It contains a carcinogen called formaldehyde, which is not eco-friendly or good for fabric. Other ingredients such as sodium dodecylbenzene sulfonate and alcohol ethoxylates can trigger allergic reactions and negative effects in the respiratory system.

Dynamo 4x Paradise Escape

Dynamo

The Environmental Working Group noticed that Dynamo failed to list all of the toxic ingredients in their 4x Paradise Escape liquid laundry detergent. Some of the worst included formaldehyde, sodium carbonate, ethoxylates, and sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate. These chemicals may cause cancer and other respiratory illnesses. The EWG gave this a failing score.

Tide With Febreze Freshness

Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Even though not all Tide products are dangerous, there are some that received a failing score from the Environmental Working Group. One of those was Tide with Febreze Freshness liquid laundry detergent. The EWG found sodium borate in the detergent, which can hinder the endocrine, developmental, and reproductive systems. Also, it can damage the eyes and skin.

Cheer Bright Clean HE Detergent

Cheer

Those who use Cheer Bright Clean High-Efficiency liquid laundry detergent should reconsider. This product is not suitable for laundry purposes. The detergent is highly toxic and can lead to cancer, respiratory illnesses, endocrine issues, reproductive problems, developmental dangers, and more. The Environmental Working Group gave this Cheer detergent an F rating.

All Small & Mighty HE Fresh Rain

All

The ingredients found in All Small & Mighty High-Efficiency Fresh Rain liquid laundry detergent aren’t exactly listed on the label. Instead, they’re given more vague terms. These include stabilizer, fabric brighteners, buffer, nonionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, and color. While these don’t have any specific meaning, the Environmental Working Group discovered they can cause cancer and negative respiratory effects.

Sparkling Falls Woolite Everyday Laundry Detergent

Woolite

According to the Environmental Working Group, Sparkling Falls Woolite Everyday laundry detergent is not safe for use. It contains toxic ingredients including formaldehyde, triethanolamine, and dodecyl benzenesulfonate. These harmful chemicals can lead to respiratory issues, allergies, skin irritation, and cancer. The ingredients are also not good for the environment or clothing fabric.

Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean

Arm & Hammer

While Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean is an affordable liquid laundry detergent, it is actually pretty dangerous. The Environmental Working Group gave it a failing score because of toxic substances such as sodium borate, quaternium-15, and fragrance. These chemicals can be harmful for aquatic life, cause allergic reactions, skin irritation, and damage the nervous and respiratory systems.

Caldrea Sandalwood Riceflower Laundry Detergent

Caldrea

The Environmental Working Group deemed Caldrea Sandalwood Riceflower laundry detergent harmful to humans. Some toxic ingredients include sodium borate, methyliso thiazolinone, and fragrance. Not only are these bad for overall health, but they can hurt the environment. Inhaling these toxins can lead to damage in DNA, cancer, organ failure, skin irritation, vision impairment, and much more.

Persil ProClean Power Liquid Sensitive Skin Detergent

Persil

There are some major issues to consider with Persil ProClean Power Liquid Sensitive Skin laundry detergent. This product contains sodium borate, boric acid, alcohol ethoxy sulfates, and more. These harmful chemicals can lead to chronic aquatic toxicity, vision impairments, and damages the reproductive, respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems. Many of these toxins are also bad for the environment.

Up & Up Fabric Softener Concentrated Liquid Lavender

Up & Up

It’s sad that the makers at Up & Up failed to fully disclose the ingredients in their Fabric Softener Concentrated Liquid Lavender laundry detergent. Up & Up keeps an unspecific description, but the Environmental Working Group realized the ingredients pose a threat to health and the environment. These health issues include asthma, respiratory illnesses, and organ failure.

Gain Liquid Detergent

Gain

Most clothing cleaners are harmful for overall health and that remains true with Gain liquid laundry detergent. Chemicals such as sodium borate are toxic. The chemicals can lead to adverse effects on hormones, skin and eye irritation, reproductive failure, and more. Since many of the ingredients in Gain’s formula are non-biodegradable, the Environmental Working Group gave them a failing score.

Xtra ScentSations Summer Fiesta Detergent

Xtra

Disodium distyrlbiphenyl disulfonate, sodium laureth sulfate, sodium carbonate, and linear alkyl benzene sulfonate are just a few of the toxic substances found in Xtra ScentSations Summer Fiesta liquid laundry detergent. These ingredients aren’t good for your fabric, the environment, or your health. Cancer, vision damage, respiratory issues, and more can occur.

Worst: Up & Up Gentle Skin Cleanser

Up & Up

The term “gentle” shouldn’t fool anyone. Up & Up Gentle Skin Cleanser contains the harmful chemical Butylparaben, a paraben. A 2016 study done by the Technical University of Denmark saw negative effects while administering the chemical to test subjects. Their study showed that, in rats, the reproductive systems of both males and females were stalled.

Best: Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Soap Lemon Verbena

Meyer's

Mrs. Meyer’s is becoming widely more popular with its use of natural ingredients. There is no “fragrance” here, only essential oils, rosemary, aloe vera, olive oil, and other plants that keep the soap smelling fresh and feeling light. The company is very eco-friendly, with the bottles even being designed so harmful chemicals don’t expel into the product.

Worst: Dial Liquid Antibacterial Hand Soap Gold

Dial

Dial is a popular brand among consumers. Sadly, the Liquid Antibacterial Hand Soap Gold is not a hand soap people should trust. While the “fragrance” tends to be an issue for those with sensitive skin, the soap also contains Butylphenyl Methylpropianol, aka Lilial. This ingredient is known to cause dry skin and horrible allergic reactions.

Worst: Jason Calming Lavender Hand Soap

Jason

Even though Janson markets itself as being “all-natural,” that’s not entirely true. Jason Calming Lavender Hand Soap contains multiple chemicals that aren’t great to put on human skin, namely Hydroxycitronellal and Lilial, commonly found in calming lavender. Studies down in the EU found that the former chemical causes skin and eye irritation while the latter has been banned due to everything from dry skin to dermatitis.

Worst: Softsoap Aquarium

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The exterior of Softsoap Aquarium might look appealing, but it isn’t a great soap to use. This particular hand soap contains ingredients that aren’t great for skin, including Cocamidopropyl betaine, BHT, and SLS. According to PubChem, “Cocamidopropyl betaine may cause allergic reactions and skin sensitivity and has been suspected to be a possible environmental toxin.”